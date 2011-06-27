Estimated values
1999 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$603
|$1,183
|$1,477
|Clean
|$549
|$1,077
|$1,350
|Average
|$442
|$867
|$1,097
|Rough
|$335
|$657
|$843
Estimated values
1999 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,716
|$2,019
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,564
|$1,846
|Average
|$813
|$1,259
|$1,499
|Rough
|$616
|$954
|$1,153