Used 1999 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
My Green Gator
Fuel economy response to outside air temperature change and road conditions is very pronounced. I have gotten as much as 20 mpg on flat road at 60 mph, 60 deg outside temperature. Increase in speed to 70 mph will decrease consumption by 2 mpg or more. City driving economy is as shown on sticker, 13 mpg under most condidions. Rear electric fold down seat in newer models was too long coming. Removing the rear bench can be a real pain, impossible for man or woman of even slightly less strength or stature, but no space for groceries or personal items with seat in place.
A Happy Navigator
The Navigator has met my expectations as a reliable luxury SUV. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In todays market there are many luxury SUV options that did not exist in 1999. The vehicle has performed reliably in the four seasons of northern Wisconsin. Currently with 72,000 miles the vehicle seems just barely broken in. I expect to keep it for many years to come.
Love my Navigator
This vehicle is a supurb piece of equipment that is classy and comfortable. I have pulled a semi weighing 80,000lbs. that was stuck on ice, pulled a truck from a snowy ditchbank, drug a tree log that we dropped in the back yard, pulled out overgrown bushes around the house and have traveled many miles with my grankids. I can't say enough about the performance and comfort of this SUV. There isn't another vehicle that I have been more pleased and proud to own. It is a workhorse and yet is classy and comfortable.
I'd buy another but......
All and all it has been a pretty reliable SUV. I have put about $2000 in fixing the air suspension on the front and back of the vehicle. It is very spacious. The ride is a bit rough and the power could be improved. My major issue is the interior for a $50K vehicle it just completely came apart. I think everything is made of plastic and they all break. I like the new one but I may wait awhile to see some reviews...
All Around Great
I bought this car new and it was 4 yrs old. in Aug. I have never had a better car for overall looks and performance. I get about 15 mph on trips and 13.5 around town. That is not far from the 1987 Pathfinder that I traded in. The performance is well worth the extra gas that it uses. The main difference is the price I have to pay for the premimum gas that is recommended by the manufacturer. I'm 74 years old and pretty sure this well out live me by many years. I'm happy to have lived long enough to enjoy my remaining years in such comfort. It's like riding around in your living room.
