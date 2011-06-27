Vehicle overview

SUVs and good fuel economy go together like a vegan at an Outback Steakhouse. Well, that's the way it was until the introduction of the Lexus RX hybrid, which has the same sort of gasoline-electric powertrain that made the Prius what it is. Of course, the rating of 30 mpg EPA combined earned by the 2013 Lexus RX 450h pales in comparison to the 50 mpg offered by its diminutive Toyota corporate cousin, but for a midsize luxury SUV, it's unbeatable. In fact, the mpg ratings of the RX hybrid's nearest competitors typically rank in just the low 20s.

As a hybrid, the RX 450h features a 3.5-liter V6 paired to electric motors that are powered with batteries. These are automatically recharged by capturing energy normally lost during braking. The result is a powertrain that is not only impressively fuel-efficient but pretty powerful as well. The downside, however, is that the RX hybrid also comes with a price tag that's about $6,000 dearer than a gas-only RX 350. According to the EPA, you'd have to drive the RX 450h for 8.5 years before you'd recoup the hybrid's price premium with fuel savings alone.

Unlike some other luxury hybrids, the RX hybrid's price premium does not come with extra equipment. The RX 450h and RX 350 are pretty much identical when you go beyond what's cooking under the hood. Besides the price you pay, however, that's not really a bad thing. Both provide a plush ride, a spacious cabin, strong build quality and the availability of many high-tech features.

Frankly, the 2013 Lexus RX 450h makes for a dubious economic choice compared to a regular Lexus RX 350. You'd have to be willing to either own the car for a very long time or pay considerably more for the environmental benefits associated with a hybrid. Having said that, the RX 450h is far more fuel-efficient and cheaper than other hybrid-powered luxury SUVs on the market like the Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The same can be said for the diesel-powered BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz ML350. In other words, if you're looking for the least oxymoronic fuel-efficient SUV, the RX 450h is without question the one to buy.