Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(10)
2017 Lexus RX 450h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
  • Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Supremely quiet
  • Appealing ride and handling balance with F Sport
  • Gas savings unlikely to ever pay back the price premium
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • Optional tech interface is distracting to use
  • Relatively slow acceleration
Lexus RX 450h for Sale
List Price Range
$32,995 - $46,500
Used RX 450h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?

A sport-tuned hybrid SUV may seem like a bit of a contradiction, but the RX 450h F Sport is, in fact, the model to get — just not for the reason you might suspect. Sure, it comes with sportier styling and sharper handling, but its adaptive suspension actually produces a better ride quality than the standard RX suspension. It's smoother and less busy over bumps. For that, we say it's the one to get.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

Looking for a luxury crossover SUV but want high fuel economy, too? The 2017 Lexus RX 450h could hit the spot. It has the same meticulous quality, comfortable ride and generous passenger space we like in the regular RX, but with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.

The Lexus RX 450h was once the epitome of sensible luxury transportation. It was a reasonably sized SUV with good reliability, superior fuel economy, a comfy ride and styling inoffensive to the point of anonymity. The 2017 RX 450h, representing the second year after last year's complete redesign, isn't quite so sensible. But it may ultimately be more desirable thanks to improved driving manners, a more luxurious and carlike cabin, and radical styling that no one would ever deem anonymous.

2017 Lexus RX 450h models

The 2017 Lexus RX 450h is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in front- and all-wheel-drive versions. Although there is officially only one base trim level, the RX 450h F Sport package can be thought of as a second one. It features different styling, an upgraded suspension, a lower ride height and special interior trim. Otherwise, both the regular and F Sport versions of the RX 450h come well equipped and are available with the same option packages. Just keep in mind that the availability of those options can vary based on the region of the country you live in.

Every RX 450h comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine and a pair of front-mounted electric motor/generators. Optional all-wheel drive is made possible by adding a third motor for the rear wheels. Total system output is 308 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque.

Standard equipment highlights for the base RX 450h includes 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a sunroof, and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, the RX includes dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a 40/20/40-split rear seat (reclines, slides and folds).

Standard tech features include the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch color display, Safety Connect emergency communications, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a 12-speaker sound system.

The F Sport, now available with front- or all-wheel drive, adds sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a lower ride height, an engine noise enhancer, special gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, and special interior trim.

The optional Luxury package adds different 20-inch wheels, rear side sunshades, a heated steering wheel, upgraded interior trim and upgraded front-seat power lumbar adjustments. Power-folding rear seats can be added to the Luxury package. Stand-alone options include a color head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights, a 12.3-inch Remote Touch display and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lexus RX 450h AWD F Sport. NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current RX 450h hasn't been significantly changed. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RX 450h.

Driving

4.5
Considering what you get in fuel economy — the presumptive reason why you buy the RX 450h instead of an RX 350 — performance is admirable. It moves out with seamless authority; the steering, handling and braking are much the same as in the regular RX except for a little extra weight.

Acceleration

5.0
The hybrid powertrain includes a stout 3.5-liter V6 engine, and the system delivers seamless acceleration in all conditions. Its 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.2 seconds is a bit slow for the segment but actually a couple tenths quicker than the RX 350.

Braking

4.0
The brakes feel consistent and reassuring in routine use, but they can feel grabby if you have to dab them quickly (say, when you're cut off). In our 60-to-0 mph panic-stop tests, the RX 450h posted distances ranging from 121 to 130 feet. Those are merely acceptable distances.

Steering

4.0
Response is smooth, and steering effort is just about right (it can also be altered by switching between driving modes in the F Sport). Isolation from road vibrations is excellent, but it almost feels as if it's too good at this because it's sometimes hard to judge just how much to turn the wheel.

Handling

4.0
It feels coordinated and secure in most situations at civilian speeds, with moderate body roll. The extra hybrid system weight is apparent if you hustle it on winding roads, though. The F Sport suspension has a selectable Sport mode.

Drivability

5.0
The strong V6 engine rarely has to rev high enough to make the electronically controlled continuously variable transmission obvious — annoying droning is rare. The brakes avoid the typical hybrid weirdness, as does the rest of the RX 450h in general.

Off-road

3.0
The rear-drive portion of the AWD system is just an electric motor that engages for a number of seconds when slip is detected, such as during ice and snow launches. It's just a traction aid, not a true AWD system that can deliver sustained propulsion. The RX 450h has decent ground clearance.

Comfort

4.5
Like the RX 350, the 2017 RX 450h is a comfortable place to spend time — even more so with F Sport. The seats are handsome and comfortable, and the ride is smooth and composed without being overly buoyant. The hybrid drivetrain makes a few extra noises, but they're sufficiently muted.

Seat comfort

5.0
We like the thoroughly comfortable front seats, and the F Sport's more supportive seats are still sufficiently wide set that they do their job without being confining. The heating and cooling feature for the front seats works great, too.

Ride comfort

4.0
Contrary to expectations, the F Sport suspension feels less busy and soaks up bumps better than the regular RX suspension. It's neither too stiff nor too soft, which is to say the 450h is smooth-riding but with enough control to prevent it from being floaty.

Noise & vibration

4.5
There is very little wind or road noise, and the hybrid powertrain is oftentimes quite silent. Other times the hybrid CVT holds engine revs higher, but the sound is muted. The regenerative braking system tends to emit muted whining noise.

Interior

4.5
The 2017 Lexus RX 450h's cabin is great to look at and beautifully made. It's a real standout in the segment. However, some controls are difficult to use and the backseat isn't as generous as those of some rivals.

Ease of use

4.0
The cabin controls are logically laid out, and there's a good mix of knobs and buttons. But we're unconvinced by the joystick-like Remote Touch system needed to control many vehicle functions. It can be distracting to use.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
The RX 450h is easy to get into because the doorsills are narrow and the seat height is about perfect. Doors open wide, too, with nicely squared-off upper openings, even in back.

Driving position

4.0
The current RX features a lower, more carlike driving position than some SUV rivals. We like this because it makes you feel more in control, yet it still provides a sufficiently commanding view out.

Roominess

4.0
There's more than enough head- and legroom up front, and there's a good amount of elbow room. Lots of rear headroom and elbow room, too, but knee clearance and toe space can be tight if the backseat passenger and the driver are both taller than 6 feet. Some rivals also offer three rows.

Visibility

4.5
Sweeping view to the front and sides, with slender pillars and peek-a-boo windows ahead of the nice-sized mirrors. The rear three-quarter blind spot is not terribly large. The decent direct rearward view is enhanced by the standard backup camera.

Quality

5.0
The RX 450h boasts tremendous build quality. The materials look and feel rich, and they've been put together meticulously. Lexus really knows what it's doing. One of the key reasons to consider the RX.

Utility

3.0
The 2017 Lexus RX 450h is far from what we'd consider utilitarian. Its cargo area's versatility is limited by its slanted roofline, and the center console lacks storage.

Small-item storage

3.0
The center console is really big, but most of it is taken up with the shifter, Remote Touch and drive settings controllers, and admittedly pretty wood trim. Cupholders are of an OK size, but there aren't many places to store odds and ends.

Cargo space

3.0
The slanted roofline reduces cargo space for bulky items. It's really just a big trunk with an easy access height. Most similarly priced rivals are better. The 40/20/40-split backrest can be folded for long items while keeping two seats in place.

Towing

3.0
Towing isn't the RX's primary mission, but it can pull a decent 3,500 pounds if equipped with the towing prep package (it upgrades the cooling system). Hitch is not included, but one can be added as a dealer-installed accessory if needed.

Technology

3.0
The RX 450h comes standard with driving aids that are optional on its rivals and that can give you added peace of mind. We also like its enormous optional display screen. But the Remote Touch interface that controls it is a constant distraction and potential deal-breaker.

Audio & navigation

2.0
The Remote Touch interface (a joystick used to highlight icons on the 8- or 12.3-inch dashtop display) requires too much dexterity and concentration while driving. It's a distraction. We'd prefer almost any other tech interface.

Smartphone integration

3.0
Bluetooth and two USB ports are standard, as are the Lexus Enform and Enform Destinations trip planning and live assistance apps. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available.

Driver aids

4.0
The RX 450h comes standard with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking (it can detect other cars and pedestrians), and lane keeping assist. These are optional on all rivals. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving4.5
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus RX 450h.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lexus RX 450 > 350
TW,01/13/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I spent a lot of time shopping for my new car and ended up buying the Lexus RX 450h. Before settling on the RX 450h I drove many of the competing vehicles including Audi SQ5, Q7, Mercedes GLC AMG, GLE, Volvo XC60 and XC90. I also drove the Lexus RX 350 as well. Initially I wasn't looking for a hybrid but I am glad I drove the 450h and ended up buying it. I've driven other hybrids as rental cars over the years (Prius and Ford Fusion) and in most cases the switch between electric and gas isn't particularly smooth, not so in the RX. Other than hearing the gas engine, it's just continuous power and smoothly switches over. The CVT makes the vehicle incredibly smooth as well with no gear changes. For the 2017s, the hybrid carries a pretty big premium for the base vehicle but upon closer inspection, it comes with a lot of standard features and in the end it really only adds about $1800 to the price of the vehicle. For 2018, the hybrid packaging is different and now has the same features as the base 350. The premium is now only about $1000. For that you get, in my opinion a much smoother vehicle and much better gas mileage. Bottom line, even if you aren't interested in the hybrid for environmental reasons, I still think it is a better vehicle and worth the upgrade costs. To address one common complaint, the weakest part of the RX vehicles is the user interface for the entertainment/navigation system. The remote touch control isn't as convenient as some other systems but it is more than adequate. Some times the user interface is a bit more complex than needed. That said, you will get used to it and don't let that turn you off from a great vehicle. Bottom line, if you are going to test drive RXs, take an RX 450h for a spin. I think you will like it.
Model is too new. Wait a while.
Still Waiting,05/17/2017
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I had the car for 10 days and loved it. Brought it to the dealer because the seatbelt light stayed on. 12 days later I do not have the car and have no idea when it will be returned. A part called a "Cluster" that does not exist in the United States. I give the dealer a lot of credit for trying but Lexus will not commit to a delivery date. If you are going to sell the car YOU GOTTA STOCK THE PARTS.
Nice and luxurious
Nate Mohan,02/07/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
When Lexus redesigned the RX last year, I was a little disappointed that they deviated from the traditional rounded shape to a more aggressive styling. But, the style grew on me and now I think that it's actually a better look. The redesigned interior dash design is definitely much better than before. There is quite a bit of learning curve to get familiar with the technology. The manuals are poorly designed and printed and online information is far from helpful. The navigation system is quite limited and the voice command system is unpredictable. I do enjoy driving this car very much because of the nice and quite ride. I bought the hybrid which gets around 28 mpg which is very nice even though premium gasoline is required. Couple of annoying things while driving are the fairly loud hum when braking (due to regenerative brake system) and the slight hesitation when starting from a traffic stop (due to switching from hybrid to gas).
RX450h F is an A
Chris Chow,02/12/2018
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
There are a lot of options that are not advertised or available on standard media. Best thing to do is to visit the d alert and hope to get a knowledgeable sales person. So many features like HUD, interior lighting, paddle shifters, winter package, tow package, Art Levinson stereo system, LED head and tail lights.
See all 10 reviews of the 2017 Lexus RX 450h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RX 450h models:

Lexus Safety System+
Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen vehicle locator.
Panoramic Rearview Camera
Gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up, taking advantage of the 12.3-inch widescreen display.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%

More about the 2017 Lexus RX 450h

Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h is offered in the following submodels: RX 450h SUV. Available styles include F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h Base is priced between $32,995 and$41,900 with odometer readings between 21106 and61201 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT is priced between $44,000 and$46,500 with odometer readings between 26327 and27304 miles.

Which used 2017 Lexus RX 450hs are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2017 Lexus RX 450hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 450h for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,693.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,928.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 450h for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,760.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,258.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RX 450h lease specials

