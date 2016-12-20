2017 Lexus RX 450h Review
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
- Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Supremely quiet
- Appealing ride and handling balance with F Sport
- Gas savings unlikely to ever pay back the price premium
- Below-average cargo capacity
- Optional tech interface is distracting to use
- Relatively slow acceleration
Which RX 450h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
Looking for a luxury crossover SUV but want high fuel economy, too? The 2017 Lexus RX 450h could hit the spot. It has the same meticulous quality, comfortable ride and generous passenger space we like in the regular RX, but with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.
The Lexus RX 450h was once the epitome of sensible luxury transportation. It was a reasonably sized SUV with good reliability, superior fuel economy, a comfy ride and styling inoffensive to the point of anonymity. The 2017 RX 450h, representing the second year after last year's complete redesign, isn't quite so sensible. But it may ultimately be more desirable thanks to improved driving manners, a more luxurious and carlike cabin, and radical styling that no one would ever deem anonymous.
2017 Lexus RX 450h models
The 2017 Lexus RX 450h is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in front- and all-wheel-drive versions. Although there is officially only one base trim level, the RX 450h F Sport package can be thought of as a second one. It features different styling, an upgraded suspension, a lower ride height and special interior trim. Otherwise, both the regular and F Sport versions of the RX 450h come well equipped and are available with the same option packages. Just keep in mind that the availability of those options can vary based on the region of the country you live in.
Every RX 450h comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine and a pair of front-mounted electric motor/generators. Optional all-wheel drive is made possible by adding a third motor for the rear wheels. Total system output is 308 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque.
Standard equipment highlights for the base RX 450h includes 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a sunroof, and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, the RX includes dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a 40/20/40-split rear seat (reclines, slides and folds).
Standard tech features include the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch color display, Safety Connect emergency communications, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a 12-speaker sound system.
The F Sport, now available with front- or all-wheel drive, adds sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a lower ride height, an engine noise enhancer, special gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, and special interior trim.
The optional Luxury package adds different 20-inch wheels, rear side sunshades, a heated steering wheel, upgraded interior trim and upgraded front-seat power lumbar adjustments. Power-folding rear seats can be added to the Luxury package. Stand-alone options include a color head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights, a 12.3-inch Remote Touch display and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Driving4.5
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RX 450h models:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up, taking advantage of the 12.3-inch widescreen display.
