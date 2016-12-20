I spent a lot of time shopping for my new car and ended up buying the Lexus RX 450h. Before settling on the RX 450h I drove many of the competing vehicles including Audi SQ5, Q7, Mercedes GLC AMG, GLE, Volvo XC60 and XC90. I also drove the Lexus RX 350 as well. Initially I wasn't looking for a hybrid but I am glad I drove the 450h and ended up buying it. I've driven other hybrids as rental cars over the years (Prius and Ford Fusion) and in most cases the switch between electric and gas isn't particularly smooth, not so in the RX. Other than hearing the gas engine, it's just continuous power and smoothly switches over. The CVT makes the vehicle incredibly smooth as well with no gear changes. For the 2017s, the hybrid carries a pretty big premium for the base vehicle but upon closer inspection, it comes with a lot of standard features and in the end it really only adds about $1800 to the price of the vehicle. For 2018, the hybrid packaging is different and now has the same features as the base 350. The premium is now only about $1000. For that you get, in my opinion a much smoother vehicle and much better gas mileage. Bottom line, even if you aren't interested in the hybrid for environmental reasons, I still think it is a better vehicle and worth the upgrade costs. To address one common complaint, the weakest part of the RX vehicles is the user interface for the entertainment/navigation system. The remote touch control isn't as convenient as some other systems but it is more than adequate. Some times the user interface is a bit more complex than needed. That said, you will get used to it and don't let that turn you off from a great vehicle. Bottom line, if you are going to test drive RXs, take an RX 450h for a spin. I think you will like it.

