Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Lexus RX 450h is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this RX 450h's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Lexus RX 450h's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V HYBRID engine is anything but humble. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V HYBRID engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus RX 450h. From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBC1BAXC2427753

Stock: 427753

Certified Pre-Owned: No

