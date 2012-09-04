Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,475 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,484$1,182 Below Market
North American Auto Liquidators - Essington / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA5C2050068
Stock: 3122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,800$1,050 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus RX 450h is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this RX 450h's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Lexus RX 450h's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V HYBRID engine is anything but humble. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V HYBRID engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus RX 450h. From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BAXC2427753
Stock: 427753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$1,170 Below Market
1A Auto Sales - Walpole / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2C2428671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900$883 Below Market
Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia
This vehicle is in high demand!2012 Lexus RX 450h in Matador Red Mica, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, ONE OWNER, POWER LIFTGATE, AWD, Parchment w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim or Smooth Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Driver's Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, iPod Head Unit Control/USB, Outside Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Package, Traction control. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2C2425169
Stock: 0202351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 103,185 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
AWD WELL MAINTAINED BLUETOOTH NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR HEATED AND COOLED SEATS STABILITY CONTROL SUNROOF PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AUX OUTLET KEY LESS ENTRY EXTRA KEYS ROOF RACK FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY RUNS VERY NICE! ALL OPTIONS WORK AS THEY SHOULD ON THIS LEXUS! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS. WE WELCOME OUT OF STATE BUYERS AND AIRPORT PICKUP IS NO PROBLEM! CALL CAR CITY INC FOR MORE INFO 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES AT OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM CAR CITY INC. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BAXC2434749
Stock: 3583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,501 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,988$323 Below Market
Automotion - Roseville / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2C2434695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,949
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Navigation System Premium Pkg Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Comfort Pkg 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Light Gray; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Lexus of Clearwater's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Lexus RX 450h with 45,515mi. This Lexus includes: LIGHT GRAY, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Power Liftgate Auxiliary Audio Input Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release MP3 Player 19 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS Aluminum Wheels COMFORT PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers BI-XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS HID headlights NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics Navigation from Telematics 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM CD Player CD Changer Premium Sound System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid TUNGSTEN PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus RX 450h. This 2012 Lexus RX 450h has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus RX 450h . Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lexus RX 450h, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. This impeccably built Lexus RX 450h comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Lexus. More information about the 2012 Lexus RX 450h: The RX 350 and RX 450h are categorized as full-sized luxury SUVs, and they carry the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel. The 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include plenty of room for people and cargo, Smooth ride, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA2C2408227
Stock: C2408227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 119,651 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,255
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
NAVIGATION! PREMIUM PACKAGE! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST! POWER MOONROOF! HEADS UP DISPLAY! BACKUP CAMERA! Well maintained!! This one owner 2012 is in spotless condition! Loaded with Hard Disk Drive Navigation System with Backup Camera, Voice Command, Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform with Destination Assist, Heads Up Display, Premium Package, Dimming Electrochromic Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Heated and Ventilated Driver and Passenger Front Seats, Wood and Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, 3-Spoke Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, 12-speaker Premium Audio System, Auto Sound Levelizer, In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Intuitive Parking Assist, Auto Dual Zone Climate Control System with Rear Vents, Lexus Homelink Universal Transceiver, Transmission Cooler, Heavy Duty Alternator, Radiator, 19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels.Here at Johnson Lexus we price our cars online aggressively to the market to ensure you not only get a great car but also a great price. Come see us for a hassle free purchase experience and find out why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car!JOHNSON LEXUS AWARDS -DealerRater 2019 Dealer of The Year AwardEdmunds 5 Star Dealer2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2C2431845
Stock: R31275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 97,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999
Bay City Motors - San Leandro / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA0C2430340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900$910 Below Market
Lexus of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA1C2407036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,455
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2012 Lexus RX450h Hybrid FWD SUV Clean Local Vehicle Clean Carfax Clean AutocheckPriced to Sell Fast !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA0C2408064
Stock: AP0104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,256 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,881
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
EPA 28 MPG Hwy 30 MPG City! CARFAX 1 Owner. NAV Heated Leather Seats Sunroof Alloy Wheels Hybrid All Wheel Drive Satellite Radio Keyless Start Rear Air 12 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 19 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive Rear Air Hybrid Satellite Radio Keyless Start Lexus RX 450h with TUNGSTEN PEARL exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system w voice command Lexus Enform w destination assist eDestination Lexus Insider XM NavTraffic XM NavWeather XM Sports Stocks PREMIUM PKG leather trimmed interior one touch open close moonroof pwr heated electrochromic exterior mirrors w memory pwr rear door MP3 mini plug USB audio plug driver seat memory steering wheel memory BI XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HID HEADLAMPS adaptive front lighting system AFS COMFORT PKG heated ventilated front seats rain sensing intermittent wipers 19 ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST WOOD LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL SHIFT KNOB CROSS BARS 12 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 6 disc in dash CD changer auto sound levelizer ASL . EXPERTS ARE SAYING The RX450h follows Toyota's familiar hybrid formula adding an optional electric motor to the rear wheels for all wheel drive capability. CarAndDriver.com. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,Aluminum Wheels,Power Windows,Fog Lamps,Head Curtain Air Bag,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,Rear Parking Aid,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,All Wheel Drive,Privacy Glass,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Front & Rear Air Conditioning,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Rain sensing wipers,Mirror Memory,Sunroof,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Leather Seats,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Luggage Rack,Passenger Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,V6 Cylinder Engine,Power Liftgate,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Remote Trunk Release,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Front Reading Lamps,Onboard Communications System,Seat Memory,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Multi-CD Changer,Rear Reading Lamps,Power passenger seat,Passenger Lumbar,Tires - Rear All-Season,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Continuously Variable Trans,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Dual Zone A/C,Premium Sound System,Front Floor Mats,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Tires - Front All-Season,Hybrid,Keyless Start,Electrochromic rearview mirror,HID Headlights,Rear Body Air Bag,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Cloth Seats,Navigation System,Brake assist,Universal Garage Door Opener,Smart Device Integration,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Auxiliary Pwr Outlet,Steering Wheel Controls,Driver vanity mirror,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA4C2430146
Stock: C2430146T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 137,400 miles
$13,950
Carosell Motors - Vallejo / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA6C2046210
Stock: 11307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,882 miles
$17,500
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA4C2429398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,620 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,877$2,378 Below Market
Paramount Hyundai of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
2013 Lexus RX 450h 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD. Odometer is 2542 miles below market average! 30/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BAXD2061696
Stock: 9997A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 107,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Kian Motors - Denton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA1D2009410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,850$2,454 Below Market
Ben Auto Haus - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA1D2443809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,397$1,796 Below Market
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2011 Lexus RX 450h (***CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: HDD navigation system w/voice command Lexus Enform w/destination assist eDestination Lexus Insider, 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 6-disc in-dash CD changer auto sound levelizer, PREMIUM PKG -inc: leather trimmed interior one-touch open/close moonroof pwr heated electrochromic exterior mirrors w/memory pwr rear door MP3 mini-plug USB audio plug driver seat memory steering wheel memory, COMFORT PKG -inc: heated & ventilated front seats rain sensing intermittent wipers, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA8B2035109
Stock: YB2035109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
