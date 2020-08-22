Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

273 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RX 450h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 273 listings
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    23,705 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $36,400

    $3,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    17,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,950

    $3,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    59,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,534

    $2,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    51,623 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $35,500

    $3,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    47,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,731

    $3,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    33,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,136

    $2,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    36,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,496

    $3,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    19,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $41,988

    $1,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    11,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $46,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    23,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $39,477

    $1,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    15,351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $40,396

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    18,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $40,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    24,414 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,988

    $1,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    34,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,955

    $2,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    29,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $37,990

    $1,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    6,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,950

    $345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    35,338 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,750

    $1,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    40,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $40,970

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 450h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 273 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 450h
  4. Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 450h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 450h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.310 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Lexus RX 450 > 350
TW,01/13/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I spent a lot of time shopping for my new car and ended up buying the Lexus RX 450h. Before settling on the RX 450h I drove many of the competing vehicles including Audi SQ5, Q7, Mercedes GLC AMG, GLE, Volvo XC60 and XC90. I also drove the Lexus RX 350 as well. Initially I wasn't looking for a hybrid but I am glad I drove the 450h and ended up buying it. I've driven other hybrids as rental cars over the years (Prius and Ford Fusion) and in most cases the switch between electric and gas isn't particularly smooth, not so in the RX. Other than hearing the gas engine, it's just continuous power and smoothly switches over. The CVT makes the vehicle incredibly smooth as well with no gear changes. For the 2017s, the hybrid carries a pretty big premium for the base vehicle but upon closer inspection, it comes with a lot of standard features and in the end it really only adds about $1800 to the price of the vehicle. For 2018, the hybrid packaging is different and now has the same features as the base 350. The premium is now only about $1000. For that you get, in my opinion a much smoother vehicle and much better gas mileage. Bottom line, even if you aren't interested in the hybrid for environmental reasons, I still think it is a better vehicle and worth the upgrade costs. To address one common complaint, the weakest part of the RX vehicles is the user interface for the entertainment/navigation system. The remote touch control isn't as convenient as some other systems but it is more than adequate. Some times the user interface is a bit more complex than needed. That said, you will get used to it and don't let that turn you off from a great vehicle. Bottom line, if you are going to test drive RXs, take an RX 450h for a spin. I think you will like it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RX 450h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RX 450h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings