Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
- 23,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,400$3,635 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* MOONROOF* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* PRE-COLLISION WARNING w/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* XENON HEADLIGHTS* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* LEXUS ENFORM w/LIVE TRAFFIC / WEATHER & FUEL PRICES* PREMIUM SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* RADAR CRUISE CONTROL* PREMIUM WHEELS* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY LOADED* 1 OWNER* HUGE FROM NEW!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8HC014712
Stock: PA2142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,950$3,319 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1322181 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6HC009072
Stock: c1284556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 59,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,534$2,886 Below Market
Lexus of Towson - Towson / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Lexus RX 450h AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Leather, 12 Speakers, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Leather.31/28 City/Highway MPGThe Baltimore area's #1 Volume Lexus Dealer for 9 years in a row!! Lexus of Towson is truly a special dealership that needs to be experienced.Lexus of Towson is proud to serve Baltimore-area drivers with outstanding sales and service every day. We understand that buying a luxury vehicle is a big commitment, and we want you to know how much we value your business. When you visit our store you'll have the opportunity to take advantage of a host of perks and amenities, as well as our legendary customer service. We're known throughout the state of Maryland for our tenured, dedicated sales team, and we're always eager to work with you. Come visit our dealership and let us make your automotive dreams a reality! You'll find that our commitment to service is real, so much so that we've been named an Elite of Lexus dealership for eight years in a row. This honor is reserved only for dealerships that go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations, and we like to think that we do so every day. We've also been named Baltimore's No.1 Volume Lexus dealer for nine years in a row, cementing our status as a trusted dealership. With our very own exit off the Baltimore Beltway (exit 26), we have the best location for luxury in the Baltimore area. We hope you'll pay us a visit soon to see for yourself.All pre-owned vehicle pricing excludes taxes, tags, title, $500.00 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law). While every attempt has been made to ensure accuracy of the data displayed, the Dealership is not responsible for any errors or omissions including prices, options, photos, and vehicle descriptions. Some vehicles may be Previous Demos and all vehicles subject to prior sale. To re
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA9HC014265
Stock: TY24829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 51,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$35,500$3,112 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$57,089 ORIGINAL MSRP**20" PREMIUM WHEELS($1,170)**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**KEYLESS REMOTE**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a Clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA1HC015359
Stock: P16278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 47,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,731$3,871 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 47,514! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, MP3 Player, AWD! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, HYBRID! Keyless StartSHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY APPLIES. A manufacturer's warranty comes with the vehicle. Consult the manufacturer's warranty booklet for details as to warranty coverage, service location, etc.AFFORDABLEThis RX 450h is priced $3,900 below Kelley Blue Book.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, NAVIGATION! Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! AWD! Cooled Driver Seat, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated/Cooled Seats Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 20" X 8" SPLIT 5-SPOKE DARK SILVER machined finish, Tires: P235/55R20, CROSS BARS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Windshield-Wiper Deicer, Heavy-Duty Heater, Auto-Leveling Headlamps, Headlamp Washers, HEATED ESPRESSO WALNUT STEERING WHEEL, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR. Lexus RX 450h with Atomic Silver exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced hereVEHICLE REVIEWS"The RX's V6 is both powerful and impressively smooth, matched to an 8-speed automatic that should be the standard by which all automatics are judged. The RX 450h hybrid combines an electric motor with the V6 delivering even more horsepower and torque with superior fuel economy." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG City.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXHC015229
Stock: P10217
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 33,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,136$2,878 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
AWD! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, ONLY 33,847 Miles! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, HYBRID! Keyless StartPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY APPLIES. A manufacturer's warranty comes with the vehicle. Consult the manufacturer's warranty booklet for details as to warranty coverage, service location, etc.A GREAT VALUEThis RX 450h is priced $4,000 below Kelley Blue Book.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENAVIGATION! MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! AWD! Cooled Driver Seat, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Heated/Cooled Seats Leather Seats, Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 20" X 8" SPLIT 5-SPOKE DARK SILVER machined finish, Tires: P235/55R20, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Windshield-Wiper Deicer, Heavy-Duty Heater, Auto-Leveling Headlamps, Headlamp Washers, HEATED MATTE LINEAR DARK MOCHA WOOD STEERING WHEEL, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR. Lexus RX 450h with Caviar exterior and Noble Brown interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced hereEXPERTS RAVEKBB.com's review says "The RX's V6 is both powerful and impressively smooth, matched to an 8-speed automatic that should be the standard by which all automatics are judged. The RX 450h hybrid combines an electric motor with the V6 delivering even more horsepower and torque with superior fuel economy.". Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG City.Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA2HC011840
Stock: P10013
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 36,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,496$3,350 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 31 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Lexus RX delivers a Gas/Electric V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.* This Lexus RX Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Tires: P235/65R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Lexus of Serramonte, 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 to claim your Lexus RX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA4HC014285
Stock: PHC014285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 19,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$41,988$1,663 Below Market
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
Hybrid AWD ModelLow Mileage!NavigationBlind Spot Monitors & Parking Assist3.9% APR Up to 72 months long term financing based on approved tier 1+ (720+ FICO SCORE) credit and expires 08/31/20.L/Certified Details: CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXHC012895
Stock: 2P42812
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT11,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,998
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
12.3" Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Audio Panoramic View Monitor W/Blind Spot Monitor Color Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Panoramic Moonroof Navigation System Touch-Free Power Rear Door Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive F Sport Package Obsidian Rioja Red; F Sport Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Clearwater's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Lexus RX 450h F Sport with 11,985mi. This Lexus includes: PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor OBSIDIAN COLOR HEADS-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR Hands-Free Liftgate Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release F SPORT PACKAGE Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Leather Steering Wheel RIOJA RED Leather Seats 12.3 NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO Navigation System Premium Sound System PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS 3500 LBS TOW PREP PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Lexus of Clearwater offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Lexus's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. On almost any road condition, this Lexus RX 450h F Sport offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus RX 450h. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus RX 450h F Sport, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus RX 450h F Sport is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. This Lexus RX 450h is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Lexus decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Lexus RX 450h F Sport that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6HC013347
Stock: HC013347
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 23,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$39,477$1,899 Below Market
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The Lexus RX 450h hybrid crossover SUV allows the hedonist with an environmental conscience to have it both ways. It has enough power to press passengers back into their plush leather seats (308 HP), yet it also flies the green flag at full mast thanks to impressive fuel mileage (up to 31 in town). This 2017 comes equipped with excellent premium features you've come to expect from Lexus, such as voice contolled navigation with remote-touch interface, back-up camera with proximity sonar, power lift gate, blind spot monitor, power folding mirrors, universal garage door opener, moonroof, eco/sport mode, seat memory, heated steering wheel, keyless ignition, and more. Come check it out at LeSueur Car Company today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXHC013755
Stock: 013755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 15,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$40,396$1,375 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
*Our Price Includes Certified Warranty*, NJ-NY-PA #1 Volume Lexus Certified Dealer 2016-2017-2018-2019!, **Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, *We Show 161 Point Certified Checklist, Vehicle Service History and Car Fax for All Cars*, Premium Package, features:, All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Back Up Camera, 20" Wheels, Unlimited Mile Warranty, 2 Years or 20,000 Mile Maintenance Included, Lexus of Route 10 #1 Volume Lexus Dealer in the Eastern Region, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA5HC015056
Stock: LU2330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 18,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$40,998
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA4HC015677
Stock: 19063050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,988$1,970 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus RX 4dr ***NAVIGATION AND LEATHER**** features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Air Conditioned Seats, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8HC014791
Stock: 20453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 34,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,955$2,159 Below Market
Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth - Oakhurst / New Jersey
L/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! NAVIGATION WITH LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM!!! How's 30 mpg sound on a luxury suv? This mint & low mileage RX450h would be the answer!!! Well equipped with premium package, upgraded 20 gray metallic alloy wheels, blind spot monitor with park assist, even touch free power rear door!!! Call to reserve right now!!! No surprises, no sacrifices. 100% Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8HC014371
Stock: PD11500
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 29,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,990$1,376 Below Market
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Towing*** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2017 Lexus RX 450h AWD hybrid with 20-inch alloy wheels, navigation with 12.3-inch display, 12-speaker AM/FM/HD/CD/DVD audio/video system with satellite radio capability and USB/aux inputs, dual zone auto-climate control with rear vents, the Lexus Safety System featuring a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, intelligent high beams, and lane departure alert and steering assist, LED exterior lighting and fog lights, power adjustable and heated steering wheel with memory, touch free power liftgate, power folding and heated side mirrors with memory, roof rails, blindspot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, heated and ventilated power front seats with driver memory, alarm with engine immobilizer, auto-dimming rearview mirror with universal garage door opener, power sunroof, rear backup camera with front and rear park assist, split folding rear seats, keyless ignition and Smart keyless entry, dark Mocha wood trim, electronic parking brake, tow hitch, and more! If you are looking for a featured luxury hybrid SUV, this Lexus RX450h AWD is the one for you! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA1HC010677
Stock: KT1718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 6,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,950$345 Below Market
Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $300 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 6,560 Miles! Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 20 X 8 SPLIT 5-SPOKE DARK SILVER machined finish, Tires: P235/55R20, PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR with BLIND SPOT MONITOR Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CROSS BARS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Windshield-Wiper Deicer, Heavy-Duty Heater, Auto-Leveling Headlamps, Headlamp Washers, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR. Lexus RX 450h with MATADOR RED MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis RX 450h is priced $300 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM USAt Lexus of Madison, it's our goal to provide the drivers of Middleton WI and surrounding areas with prestigious, luxury cars from Lexus. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. As a certified Lexus dealer in Middleton, we go above and beyond to assist your every need. Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA7HC016192
Stock: C016192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 35,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$45,750$1,176 Below Market
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Lexus RX? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Lexus RX is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. The Lexus RX RX 450h's pristine good looks were combined with the Lexus high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This RX RX 450h was gently driven and it shows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA4HC015999
Stock: LU3349
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 40,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$40,970
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8HC011809
Stock: 10433533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
