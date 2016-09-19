5 star reviews: 81 %

4 star reviews: 19 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 16 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value for the price of a loaded Durango

Jeff M , 09/19/2016

ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

Not a sports sedan, so I didn't rate it as such. It is an SUV, a road-going one at that, handles well and excellent braking with very good acceleration around town. Highway passing power is as expected with a diesel (lazy), towing the rated 7,200lbs seems like it'd be a stretch in mountains but I haven't tried. Mine is mostly a business/family car, averages 33mpg highway (calculated, since new) and I can get close to 30 around town driven gently. Well-controlled firm but not too firm ride and handling, nice interior and exterior details where good engineering is apparent. Stout suspension and undercarriage. Good interior space for four large adults for business, decent luggage space for travel. Controls are logical and easy to understand. Update: 46,000 miles, no problems except: one piece of wood trim had the finish crack (replaced under warranty), had the engine ECU re-flashed to cure a stumbling problem when very cold out (<15F), buzz in one speaker when using phone. A little disappointed in the tires lasting only around 50k miles (due for replacement now), but otherwise very dependable and reliable. The DEF (for the exhaust treatment) never needs to be touched, I have it filled every 10k miles at oil change time and that's it. People with other brand diesels seem to need to fill their DEF tanks more often. It does tow well. I was a bit concerned that it wouldn't have the power, but pulls my 7,000# boat/trailer out of the water fine, tows on highway well also, I am impressed with how stable it is considering it's not a huge vehicle nor wheelbase. With the Bluetec / diesel not available anymore in the US, I might have this one for a long time. Update 67,000 miles: The car has been semi-retired to personal travel and occasional errands. I installed new Michelin tires, no significant change to ride nor other metrics. I leased a new Explorer (also on Michelin tires) for business travel, which has given me an interesting perspective on the Mercedes however: Even with the 4-cyl Ecoboost (turbo) and the same type of driving, the Explorer only delivers around 21mpg to the Bluetec's 33. The gas engine does have more "pep" however and less lag, so overall better highway acceleration. That's where the new Explorer (8 months & 17,000 miles) ends its advantages. Coing back to my older and higher-mile Mercedes at the end of the week the differences are much more obvious to me. The Explorer's controls are kludgy and cheap feeling, the layout much less well thought-out, touch-screen is nice but Ford's navigation is dismal in comparison to Mercedes', the ride is loud, engine noise louder in the cabin than is the bluetec, and general ride is rough. The Mercedes has a far superior AWD system and is much more stable in gusty winds. That on top of the Explorer's blind-spots that take a second or third glance over my shoulders to change lanes, and there is really nothing nice I can say about the Explorer, ... makes me very happy that I spent the extra for the Mercedes. Hopped in the ML last weekend for a 400mile round-trip to visit relatives and smiled every mile, just so much nicer to drive, everything about the experience is better an it drives tighter with 4X the miles on it, I think it's going to see the 300K mark that my last Mercedes did without a rattle. Waiting for my 2-year Exporer lease to run out, ... but certainly keeping the Mercedes long-term. I would like a little more highway passing power, and to see diesel prices drop, but with 800+ mile range (to the explorer's 350) I'm happy to pay a price between regular and premium gasoline for my diesel.

5 out of 5 stars, 4 cylinder diesel- great SUV

Game Changer , 03/01/2018

ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

I bought my 2015 ML250 on 02-17-18 as a CPO from FL. I had a 2014 Audi Q5 that was out of warranty, needed new tires, and was a tad small for my 6'3" frame. I've never owned a diesel but had been interested in a Q5 TDI prior to the VW scandal and emissions cheating. Anyways, I located this vehicle and drove down on a Friday to trade my Q5 and take delivery of ML250. The engine note and diesel sound took a bit getting used to and initially I felt like the acceleration was a tad slow. I averaged 30.9 mpg on the way back to Atlanta doing 80 mph which I thought was phenomenal. I've now driven the vehicle for two weeks and am averaging 29.0 mpg which is great considering the traffic encountered here. Vehicle has much more interior room than the Q5 and is top notch in terms of materials quality. I have the park assist, lane assist, chrome package, and Premium 1 package. My only complain is the navigation which is minor since I primarily use Waze. Maybe I need to play around with it but the voice guidance is non-stop while driving, interfering with the music. Overall, the vehicle is top notch and I will see how reliable it is over time. I did pay for the 2 year/unlimited CPO extended warranty for peace of mind. I would recommend this SUV without reservation if you're looking for a luxury SUV with great fuel mileage and aren't looking for sports car performance. With 369 lb/ft torque, it will get up and go but is more of a cruiser than a bruiser.

5 out of 5 stars, Surprising Diesel Performance

Chad Tennant , 09/15/2017

ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

Bought vehicle off lease with 20,000 miles. Wanted to have 2 more years of warranty and the four year warranty works. What I find most pleasant is the quick response of the 4 cylinder diesel and the motor silence at 80 mph. How MB got such superb performance in a small diesel is astounding. The SUV is just perfect. Seats comfy, fit and finish excellent, materials high end, ride soft but firm on highway, turns effortlessly. I bought this SUV to tow a boat and for longer trips. The 4WD system makes taking boat out at the boat ramp easy and I get 20 mpg while towing a 3,000 pound boat at 68 mph. The 25 gallon fuel tank allows an 800 mile range at 70mph. I get 33 mpg at 70 mph and 31.3 mpg at 82 mph. MB has done a complete job with the ML250. Performance, 6,800 pound tow capacity, great fuel economy in a full size SUV. I bought the three year extended warranty a year ago. Have had no issues. Will keep this real suv for many more years.

5 out of 5 stars, Best all-around vehicle I've ever owned

George Gilmore , 09/21/2016

ML250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

This vehicle has hauled a packed 12 foot dual axle U-Haul twice from Michigan to western NY with ease while achieving better than 18 miles per gallon while averaging over 60 MPH for the trip. It's maneuverable, the back seats fold perfectly flat with the cargo area for loading all sorts stuff. It's quiet, it has a great sound system no matter where you're sitting (Harmon Kardon), great seats, great ride, great visibility. Best mileage on a trip was 34.5 MPG averaging 52 MPH. Around town I get 27 MPG. I didn't buy this for it's sporty handling. We wanted exactly what we got; a safe, practical all-purpose road cruiser

