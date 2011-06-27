Vehicle overview

Launched more than a decade ago, the Lexus RX hybrid was initially a trailblazer, confounding those who believed luxury SUVs were by nature ravenous at the gas pump. Since then, the number of premium hybrid SUVs on the market has grown. But increased competition hasn't dulled the appeal of this Lexus, and the 2015 Lexus RX 450h is a top pick in what has become a more prolific segment.

The RX 450h succeeds because it delivers the key strengths one would hope to find in a luxury hybrid SUV: superlative mileage, refined performance, an accommodating cabin and a wealth of standard amenities. With an EPA combined rating of 30 mpg, this Lexus wallops the fuel economy of gas-only luxury crossovers and is among the most frugal choices in the premium hybrid SUV pool. With some hybrids, strong fuel economy comes at the expense of performance, but that isn't the case here. The RX is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 teamed with electric motors and a battery pack, and this combination works to ensure that the crossover always feels adequately powered. Ride quality is plush, and the SUV superbly cocoons passengers from road imperfections. Topping it all off is a cabin that is spacious, quiet and impeccably appointed and decked out with a plethora of high-tech amenities.

Though its credentials are impressive, the Edmunds.com "B" rated RX 450h does have viable luxury hybrid SUV rivals. The Lexus lacks a third-row seat, and if this feature is a must-have for you, the Infiniti QX60 Hybrid will be a more suitable selection. The Audi Q5 Hybrid impresses with its finely crafted cabin, and the Porsche Cayenne Hybrid leaves the Lexus in the dust when it comes to acceleration. However, the RX 450h offers better fuel economy than all of these rivals, in addition to being one of the most affordable models in the segment. Its assets make it an easy choice for the shopper seeking a luxury crossover that's strong on features, fuel economy and value.