  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 450h
  4. Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2012 Lexus RX 450h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain
  • smooth ride
  • luxurious and comfortable interior
  • smart electronics interface
  • top safety scores.
  • Expensive option packages
  • questionable economic benefit.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Lexus RX 450h for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$14,995 - $20,900
Used RX 450h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though expensive compared to the non-hybrid RX, the 2012 Lexus RX 450h delivers on its promise of impressive fuel economy, utility, power and luxury.

Vehicle overview

It used to be pretty much impossible to find a luxury crossover SUV that got good fuel economy. But the Lexus RX hybrid changed all that when it debuted six years ago, providing respectable performance and an impressive city rating of 27 mpg. Although the 2012 Lexus RX 450h has a couple of rivals that didn't exist when its forebear (the 400h) debuted back in '06, it continues to be a top pick.

As with its RX 350 brother, the RX 450h has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, but being a hybrid, it is also supplemented with electric drive and the typical hybrid traits like regenerative braking. Notably, the 450h is more powerful (by 20 horsepower) than the standard RX, yet gets fuel economy about 40 percent higher. This best-of-both-worlds proposition doesn't come cheap, however; the 450h costs nearly $6,000 more than the 350. So if saving greenbacks is more important to you than being green, know that it will take a number of years to recoup that cost in fuel savings.

Along with its impressive efficiency, the 2012 Lexus RX 450h provides all the other RX benefits such as a plush ride and a handsome cabin fitted with top-quality materials. There are also plenty of high-tech features available, including a navigation system with an intuitive, mouselike multifunction controller and a superb Mark Levinson sound system.

The few other hybrid luxury crossovers choices include the Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid and related Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid. But both are quite a bit more expensive and not as thrifty on gas. There are also diesel-fueled models like the BMW X5 xDrive35d and Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec, though they don't deliver such satisfactory fuel economy. In light of this, as well as the Lexus' refined, light-effort approach to daily driving, it's easy to see why the RX 450h remains our top recommended choice in this niche segment.

2012 Lexus RX 450h models

The 2012 Lexus RX 450h is a five-passenger midsize luxury SUV available in front- or all-wheel-drive versions. It comes in one well-appointed trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, 10-way power front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, wood interior trim, sliding and reclining second-row seats and a nine-speaker audio system with a six-disc CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options are bundled in a number of packages. The Premium package adds leather seating, a sunroof, a power tailgate, driver-seat memory, a rear-seat armrest and an iPod interface. Additional option bundles require the Premium package. The Comfort package tacks on adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, heated/ventilated front seats and an upgraded 12-speaker audio system.

The Luxury package includes 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-retractable outside mirrors, upgraded leather seating, side-view cameras, a wood and leather steering wheel and extendable front seat cushions. The Navigation package features a hard-drive-based navigation system (with real-time traffic and voice control), the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a back-up camera, increased Bluetooth functionality and Lexus Enform telematics.

Individual options include park assist, a 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium stereo system, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin headrest-mounted displays, a head-up display and adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision system (AWD only). Some of the various package features are also available as stand-alone options.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Lexus RX 450h sees no changes of note.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Lexus RX 450h is a combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 engine and electric motors. Front-wheel-drive models use two motors: one acting as a starter/generator and the other providing propulsion. The all-wheel-drive version adds a third electric motor to drive the rear wheels. Total output amounts to 295 hp that is routed through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In recent Edmunds testing, the 450h accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is on par with the conventionally powered RX 350. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 32 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 30 mpg in combined driving for the FWD model, while the AWD scores slightly less at 30/28/29 mpg. Properly equipped, the RX 450h can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2012 Lexus RX 450h includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and dual front knee bags. Safety Connect, a telematics service with automatic collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator and an emergency assistance button, is also included. Optional is the pre-collision system that comes packaged with adaptive cruise control. It determines when an accident is unavoidable and tightens the front seatbelts and initializes brake assist.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-wheel-drive RX 450h came to a stop from 60 mph in an acceptable 127 feet.

In government crash tests, the RX450h received a total score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the related RX 350 earned a perfect "Good" rating for its performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Lexus RX 450h doesn't disappoint when it comes to a smooth ride. The compliant suspension and plentiful sound insulation ably isolate passengers from the outside world. The hybrid powertrain is also pretty silent, though at full throttle the V6 does make a surprising amount of noise. The softly sprung suspension never feels uncontrolled, but it's far from athletic.

The RX 450h is capable of approaching 30 mph in electric-only mode, which improves fuel economy, especially in stop-and-go traffic. An "EV" mode is also at the driver's command, which allows electric-only propulsion at low speeds over short distances.

Interior

Upscale appointments, exceptional cabin materials and cutting-edge tech features make the 2012 Lexus RX 450h look and feel much more expensive than its midlevel luxury status would suggest. Authentic wood trim and high-quality leather lend an air of opulence, and the optional Mark Levinson audio is one of the best sound systems on the market.

Another noteworthy option is the navigation system that features the Remote Touch interface, a mouselike controller that replaces the traditional touchscreen operation. The controller features haptic feedback when rolling over on-screen controls, allowing the user to "feel" the buttons. We found this system to be immediately intuitive and easier to use than other competing interfaces.

Rear passengers will find the seating roomy and comfortable thanks to reclining and sliding adjustments. Luggage and cargo space are accommodating as well, allowing up to 40 cubic feet behind the 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats and 80 cubes with them stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Lexus RX 450h.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Close to Excellent
dc_area_driver,04/09/2012
The buying experience was great. Other brands could learn from Lexus and how they treat their customers. . The mileage on the vehicle is as advertised. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is a great road trip vehicle. The Enform system is great! So why isn't the vehicle excellent? The navigation/audio system is 2nd rate. In a vehicle that costs this much money the sound/navigation system should be outstanding.
our 5th and best RX
ultra64,02/27/2012
We have had 2 RX300's, a RX400, a RX350 and this one which was only $20 more a month to lease than the RX350. The fuel savings were worth the upgrade and we enjoy the hybrid mystique .
Thinking of going green? Don't bother....
tampabayjay,06/24/2012
I recently traded my 2008 Lexus ES350 for a 2012 450RX Hybrid. What a HUGE mistake! The estimated mileage on the sticker is NO WHERE close to what the vehicle actually gets. I paid a premium to get a Hybrid and I'm getting 22-23 average miles per gallon! My ES 350 got 32 MPG average. Lexus has really disappointed me with this false interpretation of Hybrid performance. I asked my dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) today what I could do. They said to call Lexus. What a joke. I'm a repeat customer that has referred several buyers to this dealership and they blew me off? I sincerely hope that taking the time to post this review will sufficiently warn others. Jay
The GPS
willdublin,11/30/2011
I Rate my Car Excellent in every respect except one . You are not informed whether your destination is approaching on the right or left when you input an address using a Home Computer(eDestination)or you use the Destination Assist feature. This is not only annoying but could be dangerous for obvious reasons.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 Lexus RX 450h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
295 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
32 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
295 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Lexus RX 450h

Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h Overview

The Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h is offered in the following submodels: RX 450h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h Base is priced between $14,995 and$20,900 with odometer readings between 61005 and99882 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Lexus RX 450hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Lexus RX 450h for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 RX 450hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,995 and mileage as low as 61005 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h.

Can't find a used 2012 Lexus RX 450hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 450h for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,251.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,673.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 450h for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,573.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,127.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Lexus RX 450h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RX 450h lease specials

Related Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles