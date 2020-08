Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION BEFORE VEHICLE IS TRANSFERRED. Price drop from $42,981, Color heads-up display. Complimentary scheduled maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Fog Lamps Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel ControlsOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE rear door inner finishplate and manual rear door sunshades, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Super Chrome Machine Finished, selectable color inserts, Tires: 235/55R20, Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector, grille garnish, Front Illuminated Aluminum Scuff Plates, rear aluminum scuff plates, Illuminated Aluminum & Wood Door Trim, Heated Hard Maple Steering Wheel, Black Wheel Caps, 12.3" NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO EMV/DVD audio, auto recirculation air conditioner and 15 speakers w/subwoofer, PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR intelligence clearance and back sonar, lane change assist and back monitor, PANORAMIC MOONROOF roof rail, PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS automatic high beams, POWER FOLDING HEATED REAR SEATS Heated Front & Rear Seats, COLOR HEADS-UP DISPLAY (Hi-grade), ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR emblem sensor.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BGMCA5JC021445

Stock: PN264

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020