Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

I am an enthusiast and shopped for months for a larger family SUV. In terms of comfort, space, and fuel economy there is nothing in the market that comes close to the RX 450h. It feels solid and substantial behind the wheel. Effortless steering and acceleration, great visibility thanks to the A pillar and side mirror design. Whisper quiet at any speed and the hybrid powertrain works seamlessly. Definitely go with the upgraded 12.3 inch infotainment system as it has better input method with the joystick (as oppose to the wheel controller on the base system) and the definition of the screen is very high. Averaging 32 MPG on our first tank so far with the AC on all the time. Speaking of which it is the best AC system I have experienced in any car. Works in conjunction with the heated/ventilated seats and cools the cabin incredibly fast and works super quiet. No negatives or complaints so far, an excellent luxury mid-size SUV. Highly recommended!

