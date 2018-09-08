Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
- 36,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,888$5,423 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
FINAL PRICE REDUCTION BEFORE VEHICLE IS TRANSFERRED. Price drop from $42,981, Color heads-up display. Complimentary scheduled maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Fog Lamps Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel ControlsOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE rear door inner finishplate and manual rear door sunshades, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Super Chrome Machine Finished, selectable color inserts, Tires: 235/55R20, Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector, grille garnish, Front Illuminated Aluminum Scuff Plates, rear aluminum scuff plates, Illuminated Aluminum & Wood Door Trim, Heated Hard Maple Steering Wheel, Black Wheel Caps, 12.3" NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO EMV/DVD audio, auto recirculation air conditioner and 15 speakers w/subwoofer, PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR intelligence clearance and back sonar, lane change assist and back monitor, PANORAMIC MOONROOF roof rail, PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS automatic high beams, POWER FOLDING HEATED REAR SEATS Heated Front & Rear Seats, COLOR HEADS-UP DISPLAY (Hi-grade), ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR emblem sensor.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA5JC021445
Stock: PN264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 44,613 milesGreat Deal
$35,995$3,072 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2018 Lexus RX450H AWD Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**SIDESTEP**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA2JC024660
Stock: AU07120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$46,900$972 Below Market
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Lexus RX 4dr RX 450h features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nebula Gray Pearl with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Concealed Diversity Antenna, Streaming Audio, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Lip Spoiler, Tires: 235/65R18, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim, Colored Grille with Chrome Surround, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 5-Spoke Aluminum, Clearcoat Paint, Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Door Handles, Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's and front passenger's seat with fore-aft slide fore-aft recline front vertical height rear vertical height power lumbar support and driver's seat easy exit (auto away/return), Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Driver Foot Rest, Rear Cupholder, Backup Monitor, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Front And Rear Map Lights, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat with Manual Fore/Aft, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Air Filtration, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Cupholder, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Engine Immobilizer, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, 8-Way Driver Seat, Cargo Space Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Delayed Accessory Power, Valet Function, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Full Cloth Headliner, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Tracker System, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Analog Display, GVWR: 5997 lbs, Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i, Permanent Locking Hubs, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 17.2 Gal. Fuel Tank, Double Wishbone Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Trailer Wiring Harness, 3.54 Axle Ratio, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Hybrid Electric Motor, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, First Aid Kit, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Lexus Safety System+, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Emergency Sos Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXJC024471
Stock: JC024471-148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT28,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$48,900$351 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
12.3" Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Audio Panoramic View Monitor W/Blind Spot Monitor Panoramic Moonroof Premium Triple-Beam Led Headlamps Color Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Touch-Free Power Rear Door Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Atomic Silver F Sport Package Rioja Red; F Sport Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2018 Lexus RX450h F SPORT includes: 3500 LBS TOW PREP PACKAGE TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR Hands-Free Liftgate Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release ATOMIC SILVER COLOR HEADS-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/CARGO MAT Floor Mats F SPORT PACKAGE 12.3 NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO Premium Sound System RIOJA RED Leather Seats PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor PREMIUM TRIPLE-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA4JC027365
Stock: JC027365
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 12,247 miles
$47,998
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8JC025022
Stock: 18474431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Lexus RX 450h28,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,900$276 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
***COME SEE WHY THE RX IS THE NUMBER ONE SELLING LUXURY SUV IN AMERICA*** L/CERTIFIED HYBRID!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! 30K SERVICE COMPLETED!!! LUXURY PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA9JC021299
Stock: LP200667
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 11,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,888
Sewell Lexus of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA9JC026583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$45,491
INFINITI Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
One Owner, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Audio Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio Package, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Rioja Red w/F Sport Leather, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, F Sport Aluminum Scuff Plates, F Sport Heated Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F Sport Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Aluminum Door Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8JC028387
Stock: 6997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 23,602 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,348
Antwerpen Nissan Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
**RX 450h HYBRID **ONE OWNER CARFAX**LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM +** BLIND SPOT MONITOR W-REAR CROSS TRAFFIC BRAKING & INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST** "LEXUS ENFORM" SAFETY CONNECT & SERVICE CONNECT** Premium Package **, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, 10-Way power NuLuxe-Trimmed Front Seats, Illuminated Door Sills, Touch-Free Power Read Door, Backup Camera, Blue tooth, Handsfree calling, Rear Back up Camera, Power tilt/slide Moonroof, Navigation/GPS 12.3" Multi-Media display,31/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6JC022930
Stock: P5005RM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 40,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,997
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
This Lexus RX is Certified Preowned! CARFAX 1-Owner! This 2018 Lexus RX Hybrid, has a great Atomic Silver exterior, and a clean Tan interior! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -New Cabin Air Filter -Fully Detailed This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Hard Drive Media Storage -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA1JC021958
Stock: 28279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 22,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,985
Hopkins Acura - Redwood City / California
COMING SOON!!! IN TRANSIT 2018 SUPER RARE Lexus RX 450h AWD 3.5L V6 Your search is over just in is this highly optioned Lexus RX 450 h this one comes equipped with 20" wheels High Gloss - FV,Accessory Package - Z1,Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning,Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Cold Area Package,12.3" Navigation System,Premium Package,just to name a few of the highly sought after options Call or email as here at Hopkins Acura with any questions, or to schedule a test-drive with one of our excellent product specialists!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA0JC022177
Stock: 11300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 38,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$44,400
Mark McLarty Ford Lincoln - North Little Rock / Arkansas
White Pearl, Parchment w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Backup Monitor, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, F Sport Aluminum Scuff Plates, F Sport Heated Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F Sport Package, F Sport Wheel Caps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Aluminum Door Trim, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Panoramic Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Mark McLarty Ford has proudly been serving central Arkansas drivers since 2016. We want every driver that enters our doors to know that they have a trusted relationship with us, unlike any other in the automotive industry.2018 Lexus RX 450h F SportClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Mark McLarty Ford Lincoln, in North Little Rock, Arkansas offers new and used Cars, Crossovers, SUVs and Trucks! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! Let our financing department offer you competitive loan or lease financing options! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all of your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime 501-232-6500 www.markmclartyford.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA0JC021515
Stock: JC021515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 35,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,995
Rise V Auto Center - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA2JC020463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,544 miles
$41,250
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8JC024694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,000
Lexus of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA5JC021476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$54,885
Jim Hudson Lexus of Augusta - Augusta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA3JC025185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,849$3,995 Below Market
Lexus of Towson - Towson / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Lexus RX 450h Silver AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Black, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 3500 lbs Tow Prep Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats w/Cargo Tray, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Door Edge Guards, Driver door bin, Driver Seat Memory, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Engine Cooler, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Alternator, Heavy-Duty Radiator, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, Lexus Enform Destination Assist, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Package, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding Electrochromic Mirror w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD Player & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Armrest Storage Compartment, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rail, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touch-Free Power Rear Door, Traction control, Transmission Cooler, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" High Gloss, Wood Door Trim, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Black.31/28 City/Highway MPGThe Baltimore area's #1 Volume Lexus Dealer for 9 years in a row!! Lexus of Towson is truly a special dealership that needs to be experienced.Lexus of Towson is proud to serve Baltimore-area drivers with outstanding sales and service every day. We understand that buying a luxury vehicle is a big commitment, and we want you to know how much we value your business. When you visit our store you'll have the opportunity to take advantage of a host of perks and amenities, as well as our legendary customer service. We're known throughout the state of Maryland for our tenured, dedicated sales team, and we're always eager to work with you. Come visit our dealership and let us make your automotive dreams a reality! You'll find that our commitment to service is real, so much so that we've been named an Elite of Lexus dealership for eight years in a row. This honor is reserved only for dealerships that go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations, and we like to think that we do so every day. We've also been named Baltimore's No.1 Volume Lexus dealer for nine years in a row, cementing our status as a trusted dealership. With our very own exit off the Baltimore Beltway (exit 26), we have the best location for luxury in the Baltimore area. We
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA1KC037093
Stock: TY25099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 23,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,400$3,635 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* MOONROOF* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* PRE-COLLISION WARNING w/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* XENON HEADLIGHTS* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* LEXUS ENFORM w/LIVE TRAFFIC / WEATHER & FUEL PRICES* PREMIUM SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* RADAR CRUISE CONTROL* PREMIUM WHEELS* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY LOADED* 1 OWNER* HUGE FROM NEW!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8HC014712
Stock: PA2142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
