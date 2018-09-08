Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

273 listings
RX 450h Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    36,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,888

    $5,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    44,613 miles
    Great Deal

    $35,995

    $3,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    20,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $46,900

    $972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    28,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $48,900

    $351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    12,247 miles

    $47,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    28,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,900

    $276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    11,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $46,888

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    28,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $45,491

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    23,602 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,348

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    40,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,997

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    22,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,985

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    38,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $44,400

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    35,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    21,544 miles

    $41,250

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in White
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    38,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,000

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 450h

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $54,885

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2019 Lexus RX 450h

    14,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,849

    $3,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    23,705 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $36,400

    $3,635 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 450h

Overall Consumer Rating
4.37 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Best Family SUV for the Money
Emre Afsar,08/09/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I am an enthusiast and shopped for months for a larger family SUV. In terms of comfort, space, and fuel economy there is nothing in the market that comes close to the RX 450h. It feels solid and substantial behind the wheel. Effortless steering and acceleration, great visibility thanks to the A pillar and side mirror design. Whisper quiet at any speed and the hybrid powertrain works seamlessly. Definitely go with the upgraded 12.3 inch infotainment system as it has better input method with the joystick (as oppose to the wheel controller on the base system) and the definition of the screen is very high. Averaging 32 MPG on our first tank so far with the AC on all the time. Speaking of which it is the best AC system I have experienced in any car. Works in conjunction with the heated/ventilated seats and cools the cabin incredibly fast and works super quiet. No negatives or complaints so far, an excellent luxury mid-size SUV. Highly recommended!
Report abuse
