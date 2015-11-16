Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
2016 Lexus RX 450h41,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,110$3,613 Below Market
Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth - Oakhurst / New Jersey
L/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! NAVIGATION WITH LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM!!! Barely broken in MINT NON SMOKER RX450h with luxury package, blind spot monitor, park assist, heated wood and leather steering wheel, touch free power rear door and much more to list here. BEAUTIFUL nightfall mica on parchment interior!!! No surprises, no sacrifices. 100% Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8GC001456
Stock: A201496
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 49,602 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,895
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**RAIN SENSING WIPERS**REAR PARKING AID**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**SUNROOF**SATELLITE RADIO**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA7GC001433
Stock: 001433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,528 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,995
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy & Paste this link to view the current Green Light condition report: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/report/2T2BGMCA0GC006120View Current Green Light Condition ReportAction Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA0GC006120
Stock: L5705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 27,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,332$1,795 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Turn heads in our 2016 Lexus RX 450h F Sport AWD brought to you in Nebula Gray Pearl! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter Atkinson-Cycle V6 and electric motors that generate a combined 308hp while connected to a seamless eCVT for impressive acceleration and brilliant handling. This All Wheel Drive is ultra luxurious, eco-sensible, and offers near 28mpg on the highway while exuding untamed elegance. With its dramatic grille and chiseled physique that's beautifully enhanced with incredible wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights and running lights. Inside our 450 Hybrid F Sport, appreciate rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, smart access with push-button start, a sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Buckle up and get comfortable in the heated and ventilated Rioja Red leather sport seats that feel tailor-made as you get acquainted with the sumptuous, futuristic interior. At your fingertips is a color multimedia display, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations that offers convenient 24-hour full-color navigation assistance, a 12-speaker sound system, available satellite radio, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free among other top-shelf amenities. Safety is paramount at Lexus, as illustrated by advanced safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, 10 airbags, a rear camera, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect. Safe, stylish, seductive, and absolutely stunning, our RX is most certainly going to fulfill your automotive dreams. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXGC000017
Stock: 000017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 44,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,991$1,849 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA7GC007197
Stock: 007197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,885
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
L/ Certified, Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 32,617! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS W/BI-LED HEA. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear SpoilerOPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 20 X 8 SPLIT 5-SPOKE DARK SILVER machined finish, Tires: P235/55R20, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS W/BI-LED HEADLAMPS & AFS pre-collision system w/pedestrian detection and front-lighting system, Bi-LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Automatic High Beam, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist, HEATED ESPRESSO WALNUT STEERING WHEEL, 12.3 NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CROSS BARS, ACCESSORY PACKAGE SmartAccess Key Gloves, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyMORE ABOUT USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6GC006185
Stock: LC006185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 35,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA9GC007363
Stock: 10426138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 74,538 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,000$1,545 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** McGovern Certified ** Backup Camera ** Bluetooth ** Clean Carfax ** Cooling Seats ** Heated Leather Seats ** Navigation System ** Power Liftgate ** Power Moonroof/Sunroof ** Great New England SUV ** Reliable ** AWD ** Carfax Certified ** Clean ** This amazing RX is in great shape, and only has 74,538 miles. It has that pampered look that most vehicles just don't have. Features include-- 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Noble Brown w/Leather Seat Trim, 4-Way Power Lumbar, ABS brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Back up Camera, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Hard Maple Steering Wheel, Illuminated Aluminum & Wood Door Trim, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rear Door Sunshades, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20' x 7.5' Super Chrome Machine Finished. 30/28 City/Highway MPG To meet standards for McGovern certification all vehicles must pass a rigorous 160 Point inspection, and is completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 90 day/3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed with two sets of keys, and a full tank of gas. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6GC008115
Stock: N8207TT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 59,879 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,985$1,481 Below Market
Lee Hyundai of Florence - Florence / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6GC007319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,599
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Wheels: 20" X 8" Split 5-Spoke Dark Silver Lexus Safety System Plus W/Bi-Led Headlamps & Afs Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Espresso Walnut Steering Wheel 12.3" Navigation System Cold Weather Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2016 Lexus RX450Hincludes: LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS W/BI-LED HEADLAMPS Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control COLD WEATHER PACKAGE HEATED ESPRESSO WALNUT STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance 3500 LBS TOW PREP PACKAGE BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats 12.3 NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Bluetooth Connection TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR Hands-Free Liftgate Remote Trunk Release NEBULA GRAY PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA2GC006975
Stock: GC006975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 54,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,488
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
NAVIGATION! NEW MICHELIN TIRES! POWER REAR DOOR! PUSH BUTTON START! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! POWER MOONROOF! Lexus Certified! Our online sale price includes 2 year/UNLIMITED Mileage Warranty and 2 Year/20,000 Miles Complimentary Maintenance Coverage!!!WELL MAINTAINED!! This 2016 RX450h is in spotless condition! Loaded with Navigation System with 12.3-Inch Multimedia Display, Lexus Enform Destinations, Lexus Enform App Suite, 4.2-Inch Multi-Information Display with Lexus Personalized Settings, Lexus 12-Speaker Premium Audio, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Auto Dual Zone Climate Control System with Rear Vents, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Leather-trimmed Front Seats, Heated Matte Linear Dark Mocha Steering Wheel, Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Interior Trim, Power-folding Electrochromic Heated Outside Mirrors, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Touch-Free Power Rear Door, Push Button Start, Power Moonroof, Cross Bars, 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels.Here at Johnson Lexus we price our cars online aggressively to the market to ensure you not only get a great car but also a great price. Come see us for a hassle free purchase experience and find out why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car!JOHNSON LEXUS AWARDS -DealerRater 2019 Dealer of The Year AwardEdmunds 5 Star Dealer2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales.BENEFITS OF LEXUS L/CERTIFIED VEHICLES:161-POINT INSPECTION - Lexus technicians put each pre-owned vehicle through a comprehensive 161-point inspection to help ensure the highest quality.UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY - Johnson Lexus offers the peace of mind of an unlimited-mileage warranty up to six years.COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE - Each L/Certified vehicle includes factory-recommended maintenance for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE - Every vehicle comes with the reassurance of 24/7 Lexus Roadside Assistance.GUEST AMENITIES - Johnson Lexus provides complimentary car washes, loaner cars, wi-fi, business center, cafe, reading lounge, TV lounge and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZFMCA9GC001421
Stock: PL0843A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 36,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,495
Premier Motorsports - Layton / Utah
AWD HYBRID PREMIUM PKG MARK LEVINSON SOUND W/12.3 NAVIGATION HEADS UP DISPLAY PANORAMIC MOONROOF LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL PUSH BUTTON START AUTO CORNERING LED HEADLAMPS AUTO HIGHBEAMS FOG LAMPS HEADLAMP WASHERS POWER LIFTGATE 20" ALLOYS!! This 2016 RX450h AWD is LOADED!!! Original MSRP over $59,000!!! This is not your typical RX and is LOADED with all the right equipment and color combo. This ONE OWNER Vehicle has Celan Carfax and AutoCheck History and the Remainder of the 4YR/50,000 Bumper to Bumper and 6YR/70,000 Powertrain Warranty Applies. This was a Privately Owned Vehicle not a Service Loaner (AKA Rental Car)!! Trades Welcome. Financing Available with rates staring at 2.99% OAC. Please call to schedule an appointment and to verify availability. Thank you for Considering Premier Motorsports. Visit our website for additional pictures as well as other Pre-Owned Vehicles at www.premiermotorsportsllc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA1GC003274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT39,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,400
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Lexus Safety System Plus W/Triple-Beam Headlamps 12.3" Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Audio Panoramic View Monitor W/Blind Spot Monitor Color Heads-Up Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Panoramic Moonroof Navigation System Cold Weather Package F Sport Heated Steering Wheel W/Paddle Shifters Touch-Free Power Rear Door Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive All-Weather Drive Performance Credit Black; F Sport Leather F Sport Package Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2016 Lexus RX450h F SPORTincludes: LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS W/TRIPLE-BEAM HEADLAMPS Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control BLACK, F SPORT LEATHER Leather Seats COLOR HEADS-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display F SPORT PACKAGE F SPORT HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE SHIFTERS Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Heated Steering Wheel 3500 LBS TOW PREP PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE 12.3 NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO Navigation System Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System ULTRA WHITE TOUCH-FREE POWER REAR DOOR Hands-Free Liftgate Remote Trunk Release PANORAMIC MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA0GC006103
Stock: GC006103
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 48,671 miles
$32,000
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXGC007033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2016 Lexus RX 450h56,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,500
Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio
*Lexus L/Certified!* 1 owner, Free CARFAX report. AWD, 1-OWNER, Navigation, Leather, Moonroof, Cooled Seats, Cross Traffic Alerts, Backup Cam, Back-up Sensor, Blind Spot Monitor, Clean CarFax, SiriusXM, Smartphone Support, Bluetooth, Alarm, Remote Entry, Multi-Zone AC. Don't just shop for a Pre-Owned Lexus RX 450h Get a Certified Lexus RX 450h from Performance Lexus in Kings Automall! See below for more value of choosing Lexus Luxury Certified Vehicles. This Luxury 2016 Lexus RX 450h 450h features a beautiful Obsidian exterior and a Parchment Leather interior.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# GC008236A FEATURES NO LESS THAN $465 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed a Comprehensive 161 Point Certified Inspection and Oil and Filter change, Completed a 4 wheel alignment, and Replaced Windshield Wipers!*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE:* From the day you purchase or lease your Lexus L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.*Technology and Entertainment Features:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Digital Media Storage, Garage Door Opener, Memory Mirrors, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features:* Includes Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Drivers Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 28.0 highway / 30.0 city (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only.Every Lexus L/Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from Performance Lexus comes with the following rigorous inspections for your peace of mind. Lexus Certified Details Vehicle History Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Roadside Assistance Warranty Deductible: $0 and a 161 Point Inspection Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement See dealer for additional details.To receive our instant market retail value on this 2016 Lexus RX 450h 450h STOCK# GC008236A contact Performance Lexus at your earliest convenience. Also you can trade in your current Luxury car or SUV and we will make sure you receive your best price upfront.We are a family owned business that's been in business for over 40 years. We service Cincinnati, West Chester, Mason, Hyde Park, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Blue Ash, Kenwood, Terrace Park, Lebanon, Maineville, Northgate, Wyoming, Batesville IN, Lawrenceburg IN and Madeira. Call or stop by Performance Lexus in Kings Automall today at (513) 677-0177 to schedule a test drive.. We will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA7GC008236
Stock: GC008236A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 23,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,400$3,635 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* MOONROOF* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* PRE-COLLISION WARNING w/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* XENON HEADLIGHTS* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* LEXUS ENFORM w/LIVE TRAFFIC / WEATHER & FUEL PRICES* PREMIUM SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* RADAR CRUISE CONTROL* PREMIUM WHEELS* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY LOADED* 1 OWNER* HUGE FROM NEW!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8HC014712
Stock: PA2142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,950$3,319 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1322181 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA6HC009072
Stock: c1284556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 59,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,534$2,886 Below Market
Lexus of Towson - Towson / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Lexus RX 450h AWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Leather, 12 Speakers, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Leather.31/28 City/Highway MPGThe Baltimore area's #1 Volume Lexus Dealer for 9 years in a row!! Lexus of Towson is truly a special dealership that needs to be experienced.Lexus of Towson is proud to serve Baltimore-area drivers with outstanding sales and service every day. We understand that buying a luxury vehicle is a big commitment, and we want you to know how much we value your business. When you visit our store you'll have the opportunity to take advantage of a host of perks and amenities, as well as our legendary customer service. We're known throughout the state of Maryland for our tenured, dedicated sales team, and we're always eager to work with you. Come visit our dealership and let us make your automotive dreams a reality! You'll find that our commitment to service is real, so much so that we've been named an Elite of Lexus dealership for eight years in a row. This honor is reserved only for dealerships that go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations, and we like to think that we do so every day. We've also been named Baltimore's No.1 Volume Lexus dealer for nine years in a row, cementing our status as a trusted dealership. With our very own exit off the Baltimore Beltway (exit 26), we have the best location for luxury in the Baltimore area. We hope you'll pay us a visit soon to see for yourself.All pre-owned vehicle pricing excludes taxes, tags, title, $500.00 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law). While every attempt has been made to ensure accuracy of the data displayed, the Dealership is not responsible for any errors or omissions including prices, options, photos, and vehicle descriptions. Some vehicles may be Previous Demos and all vehicles subject to prior sale. To re
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA9HC014265
Stock: TY24829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
