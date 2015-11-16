Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

273 listings
RX 450h Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    41,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,110

    $3,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in White
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    49,602 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,895

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    35,528 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    27,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,332

    $1,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in White
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    44,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,991

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    32,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,885

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    35,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,580

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    74,538 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,000

    $1,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    59,879 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,985

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    19,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,599

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    54,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,488

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    36,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT in White
    certified

    2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    39,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,400

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    48,671 miles

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    certified

    2016 Lexus RX 450h

    56,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,500

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    23,705 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,400

    $3,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    17,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,950

    $3,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RX 450h

    59,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,534

    $2,886 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 450h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 450h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.422 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Absolutely awesome redesign of this car.
Randy Ziemienski,11/16/2015
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If you are looking for an high end hybrid SUV that has all the latest technology, power, comfort, luxury and eye catching style, then look no further! The new 2016 450h hybrid is not only the sportiest looking SUV on the market, but it is also provides a fantastic driving experience. I recently traded in my 2011 450h for the 2016 revised model and am just smiling ear to ear. Everyone I show it to is in awe. I was lucky enough to get in early on this vehicle and can tell you first hand that it is worth every penny. From the new and extended high tech navigation system to all the upgraded safety features, Lexus has hit the bullseye. Ergonomically, it is the most comfortable ride ever and at my age (59) this is critical to driver comfort and safety. Again, Lexus hits the mark on so many areas that I can't imagine driving anything else. By the way, I am just a consumer and these comments are real and true!
Report abuse
