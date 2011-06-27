  1. Home
2021 Lexus RX 450h

What’s new

  • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert is now standard
  • A wireless charging pad is now available
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted, attractively designed cabin
  • Generous passenger room
  • Supremely quiet interior
  • Seamless power delivery
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • Relatively slow acceleration
  • Touchpad controller is distracting to use
  • Subpar real-world fuel economy
MSRP Starting at
$47,720
Save as much as $1,455
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,305 with Edmunds

2021 Lexus RX 450h pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus RX 450h.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    F SPORT Handling 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    F SPORT Handling 4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$53,520
    MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
    F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$51,200
    MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$47,720
    MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2021 Lexus RX 450h features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus RX 450h a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 RX 450h both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 450h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 450h gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 450h has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 450h. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus RX 450h?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus RX 450h:

    • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert is now standard
    • A wireless charging pad is now available
    • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus RX 450h reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus RX 450h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 450h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 450h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lexus RX 450h a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus RX 450h is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 RX 450h is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus RX 450h?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus RX 450h is the 2021 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,720.

    Other versions include:

    • F SPORT Handling 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $53,520
    • F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $51,200
    • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $47,720
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus RX 450h?

    If you're interested in the Lexus RX 450h, the next question is, which RX 450h model is right for you? RX 450h variants include F SPORT Handling 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RX 450h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus RX 450h

    2021 Lexus RX 450h Overview

    The 2021 Lexus RX 450h is offered in the following submodels: RX 450h SUV. Available styles include F SPORT Handling 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus RX 450h?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus RX 450h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RX 450h.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus RX 450h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 RX 450h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus RX 450h?

    2021 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,745. The average price paid for a new 2021 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,455 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,455 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,290.

    The average savings for the 2021 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Lexus RX 450hs are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus RX 450h for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2021 RX 450hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,605 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus RX 450h. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,922 on a used or CPO 2021 RX 450h available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus RX 450hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus RX 450h for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,375.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,968.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus RX 450h?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

