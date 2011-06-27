Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
- $24,990Good Deal | $1,720 below market
Certified 2015 Lexus RX 450h Base67,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 67,009! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COMFORT PACKAGE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Power Liftgate, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Keyless Start. Leather Seats, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG W/BAMBOO INTERIOR & BLIND SPOT MONITOR Bamboo Interior Trim, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, NAVIGATION SYSTEM remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, Lexus Insider, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Projector headlamps, Rain-Sensing Automatic Wipers, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM ALLOY Tires: P235/55VR19 AS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST. Lexus RX 450h with STARFIRE PEARL exterior and PARCHMENT interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 295 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The 2015 RX's cabin is well-insulated and quiet, and visibility is very good from the driver's seat." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG City. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZB1BA7FC004053
Stock: L201489A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $22,998Fair Deal | $552 below market
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base70,639 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Scores 28 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Lexus RX 450h delivers a Gas/Electric V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Lexus RX 450h Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Tires: P235/60VR18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge located at 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 can get you a reliable RX 450h today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA6FC006116
Stock: 6AK979T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Price Drop$20,317Fair Deal | $258 below market
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base103,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Heated and Cooled Seats** Power Moonroof** Heads Up Display** Navigation** 2015 Lexus RX 450h in Starfire Pearl, Factory Equipped With: 19" alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Auto Dual Zone Climate Control System w/Rear Vents,10-Way Power Driver's & Front Passenger's Seats, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Column, Reclining/Sliding 40/20/40 Split Rear Seat, Power Back Door, Rear View Mirror- Auto Dimming, Homelink Garage Door Opener, SmartAccess Passive Entry System, Genuine Wood Interior Trim, Multi-Information Display with Lexus Personalized Settings, Trip Computer & Outside & Outside Temp DisplayProfessionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA7FC005413
Stock: 27788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $27,495Good Deal | $965 below market
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base39,361 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lenders - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Blue 2015 Lexus RX 450h 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V eCVT AWD Well Equipped with, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Black Leather, 12 Speakers, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Prem AM/FM Audio w/Single CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Black Leather.Odometer is 17809 miles below market average! 30/28 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.Awa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BAXFC008306
Stock: FC008306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $26,487
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base63,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 63,316 Miles! RX 450h trim. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLA... SERVICE WORK Vehicle meets or exceeds Lexus CPO Guidelines. This vehicle meets Massachusetts Safety Guidelines. The service work performed on this 2015 Lexus RX 450h includes: KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PACKAGE W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM Roof Rails, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, NAVIGATION SYSTEM remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite , SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging OUR OFFERINGS At Lexus of Watertown, we're located at the center of luxury, service and convenience. Boston Lexus drivers who choose our Watertown dealership are treated to a first-class experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether you're doing so with the intention of buying or leasing a new or L/Certified Lexus, or you're simply seeking service for the model you're already driving, we're thrilled to assist you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA0FC001526
Stock: 1101613A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $30,998
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base33,270 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarMax Nashville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Nashville / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA9FC007289
Stock: 19099533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,995Fair Deal
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base82,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Savor the pure performance, and incredible efficiency of our 2015 Lexus RX 450h Hybrid brought to you in White. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 combined with three electric motors and regenerative braking to generate a spirited 295hp while connected to a CVT for seamless shifts. This Front Wheel Drive rewards you with 28mpg on the highway along with the sure-footed confidence plus looks sharp with its unique alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, a power liftgate, and LED running lights. The comfortable RX 450h interior is tranquil with top-quality materials and a wealth of amenities including a power sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated and cooled leather front seats, and reclining second-row seats. Sit back and relax in ultra-supportive eight-way power front seats with two-way power lumbar adjustment and enjoy your favorite songs courtesy of an outstanding 12 speaker audio display system, full-color navigation, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Drive confidently knowing your Lexus RX 450h is well-equipped with a rear camera, anti-lock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and many airbags to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. You'll also have Safety Connect, a telematics service with automatic collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator, and an emergency assistance button. This is a superb choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZB1BA4FC002020
Stock: 19097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $18,790Fair Deal
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base109,802 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*450 HYBRID..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA4FC002999
Stock: FC002999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $24,982
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base93,053 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
Clean CARFAX. 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Leather, Brake assist, Emergency communication system, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Security system. 30/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA8FC002097
Stock: N449534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $24,991Fair Deal
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base54,892 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Republic - Fullerton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZB1BA1FC003500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,573Fair Deal
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base95,022 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mel Hambelton Ford - Wichita / Kansas
View our entire inventory at www.mhford.com. See your wait time for Quick Lane service with our NEW Online Quick Lane Check-in tool at http://www.mhford.com/online-quick-lane-check-in.htm. Visit http://www.mhford.com/featured-vehicles/pre-owned.htm so you won’t miss out on all of our great vehicle Specials!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA6FC005788
Stock: 192130B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $22,966
2015 Lexus RX 450h Base91,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BC1BA2FC004461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,110Great Deal | $3,613 below market
Certified 2016 Lexus RX 450h Base41,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth - Oakhurst / New Jersey
L/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! NAVIGATION WITH LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM!!! Barely broken in MINT NON SMOKER RX450h with luxury package, blind spot monitor, park assist, heated wood and leather steering wheel, touch free power rear door and much more to list here. BEAUTIFUL nightfall mica on parchment interior!!! No surprises, no sacrifices. 100% Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA8GC001456
Stock: A201496
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $17,952Great Deal
2014 Lexus RX 450h Base92,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA5E2009881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,900Great Deal | $926 below market
2014 Lexus RX 450h Base75,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Chevrolet - Hoover - Hoover / Alabama
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, PREMIUM PKG W/BAMBOO INTERIOR & BLIND SPOT MONITOR, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" TRIPLE-SPLIT 5-SPO. CROSS BARSKEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG W/BAMBOO INTERIOR & BLIND SPOT MONITOR Roof Rails, Bamboo Interior Trim, Driver Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, tilt-and-slide, Power-Folding Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Change Assist, NAVIGATION SYSTEM remote touch navigation controller, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command Generation 7, backup monitor and casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and enform application suite, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, sports, stocks and gas prices, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, Lexus Insider, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Projector headlamps, Rain-Sensing Automatic Wipers, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" TRIPLE-SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM Tires: P235/55VR19 AS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, CROSS BARS.MORE ABOUT USFormerly Ivan Leonard Chevrolet serving Birmingham metro area for over 40 years. Now a Hendrick team dealership with access to over 6,000 used cars.Prices are before state and local taxes, licensing fees and dealership closing charge. Errors in equipment and pricing may exist, please contact the dealership to confirm details. All vehicles are subject to prior sale.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA4E2454711
Stock: XH50063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $31,895Great Deal
2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT49,602 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**RAIN SENSING WIPERS**REAR PARKING AID**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**SUNROOF**SATELLITE RADIO**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA7GC001433
Stock: 001433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,995
2016 Lexus RX 450h Base35,528 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy & Paste this link to view the current Green Light condition report: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/report/2T2BGMCA0GC006120View Current Green Light Condition ReportAction Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCA0GC006120
Stock: L5705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- $39,332Fair Deal | $1,795 below market
2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT27,431 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Turn heads in our 2016 Lexus RX 450h F Sport AWD brought to you in Nebula Gray Pearl! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter Atkinson-Cycle V6 and electric motors that generate a combined 308hp while connected to a seamless eCVT for impressive acceleration and brilliant handling. This All Wheel Drive is ultra luxurious, eco-sensible, and offers near 28mpg on the highway while exuding untamed elegance. With its dramatic grille and chiseled physique that's beautifully enhanced with incredible wheels, LED headlights, LED fog lights and running lights. Inside our 450 Hybrid F Sport, appreciate rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, smart access with push-button start, a sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Buckle up and get comfortable in the heated and ventilated Rioja Red leather sport seats that feel tailor-made as you get acquainted with the sumptuous, futuristic interior. At your fingertips is a color multimedia display, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations that offers convenient 24-hour full-color navigation assistance, a 12-speaker sound system, available satellite radio, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free among other top-shelf amenities. Safety is paramount at Lexus, as illustrated by advanced safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, 10 airbags, a rear camera, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect. Safe, stylish, seductive, and absolutely stunning, our RX is most certainly going to fulfill your automotive dreams. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BGMCAXGC000017
Stock: 000017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020