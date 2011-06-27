Close

Blue 2015 Lexus RX 450h 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V eCVT AWD Well Equipped with, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Black Leather, 12 Speakers, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Prem AM/FM Audio w/Single CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Black Leather.Odometer is 17809 miles below market average! 30/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T2BC1BAXFC008306

Stock: FC008306

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020