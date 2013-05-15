Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
- 94,620 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,877$2,378 Below Market
Paramount Hyundai of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
2013 Lexus RX 450h 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD. Odometer is 2542 miles below market average! 30/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BAXD2061696
Stock: 9997A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 107,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995
Kian Motors - Denton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA1D2009410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,850$2,454 Below Market
Ben Auto Haus - Garden Grove / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA1D2443809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,994$2,341 Below Market
Treasure Coast Lexus - Fort Pierce / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2D2057951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,000$598 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation Pkg Premium Pkg W/Blind Spot Monitor 19" X 7.5" Triple Split 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels Heated & Ventilated Front Leather Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Parchment; Leather Seat Trim Premium Audio System This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Lexus RX350 includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR WITH PRECISIONCARE T360 HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT LEATHER SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats PARCHMENT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid PREFERRED ACCESSORY PKG Wheel Locks WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel 19 X 7.5 TRIPLE SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Season NEBULA GRAY PEARL NAVIGATION PKG Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics PREMIUM PKG W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Leather Seats Power Folding Mirrors PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA8D2412672
Stock: D2412672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 99,264 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,499$870 Below Market
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Lexus RX 450h. This Lexus includes: INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid 19 X 7.5 TRIPLE SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Season SILVER LINING METALLIC PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) PROJECTOR HEADLAMPS HID headlights NAVIGATION PKG Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics COMFORT PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers TOWING PKG SADDLE TAN, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Power Folding Mirrors PREFERRED ACCESSORY PKG Wheel Locks HEADS UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Lexus RX 450h PREMIUM PKG defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus RX 450h PREMIUM PKG. More information about the 2013 Lexus RX 450h: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. This model sets itself apart with Smooth ride, Lexus-worthy quiet cabin, and plenty of room for people and cargo ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA7D2438906
Stock: S-438906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 96,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,995
Bob Utter Ford Lincoln - Sherman / Texas
*NAVIGATION*, **BLUETOOTH* *HANDS FREE**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **SUN MOON ROOF**, 120V Accessory Connector, 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone, Dual-Screen Rear Seat Entertainment w/Navigation, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HD Radio w/iTunes Tagging, HDD Navigation System w/Advanced Voice Command, Heated door mirrors, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, Lexus Insider, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather, Speed control.Recent Arrival! 32/28 City/Highway MPGYou can view all of our inventory at www.bobutterford.com, www.bobutterlincoln.com, or www.bobutterkia.com. Contact the Internet Sales Dept. at 903-813-5048 or sales@bobutterford.com. 2013 Lexus RX 450h
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA1D2409757
Stock: FC00054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 95,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,121
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Lexus RX 450h. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus RX 450h has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Lexus RX 450h . Well-known by many, the RX 450h has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This 2013 Lexus RX 450h has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2013 Lexus RX 450h: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, Lexus-worthy quiet cabin, and plenty of room for people and cargo We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA1D2006734
Stock: D2006734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 83,553 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,821$623 Below Market
Ethan Hunt Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
This 2013 Lexus RX 4dr RX 450H features a 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 3.54 Axle Ratio, Fabric Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers - Contact Ethan Hunt at 251-639-8989 or ethanhuntauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA4D2009269
Stock: M009269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 91,257 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,499$352 Below Market
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA9D2064167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995$359 Below Market
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Daytime Running Lights - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA9D2051273
Stock: 9633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 64,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,995
TXCARWORLD - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BAXD2413144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,696$974 Below Market
Toyota of Greenwich - Cos Cob / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2D2065080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA HEATED & COOLED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA3D2051835
Stock: 051835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,815 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,988
Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
NAVIGATION SYSTEM! ONLY 54K MILES! ALL SERVICES PERFORMED HERE AT JOHNSON LEXUS! 60K MAJOR SERVICE HAS BEEN COMPLETED! FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PREMIUM PACKAGE! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST! Comfort Package, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Heated and Ventilated Seats, One Touch Moonroof, Power seats with Drivers Memory, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, 12 Speaker Premium Audio Package! 19 Inch Premium Wheels and so much more! Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Come see why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA1D2412660
Stock: DP4055A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 111,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Hybrid, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID).. 19" X 7.5" TRIPLE SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALLOY... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION PKG HDD navigation system w/advanced voice command, backup monitor, remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform application suite, Lexus Insider, SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, sports, stocks & fuel prices, Lexus display audio pkg, premium audio system, PREMIUM PKG W/BLIND SPOT MONITOR perforated leather seat trim, driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, rear armrest storage compartment w/cover, one-touch open/close pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sliding sunshade, pwr folding heated electrochromic exterior mirrors w/memory, COMFORT PKG heated & ventilated front seats, rain-sensing intermittent wipers, high-intensity headlamps w/dynamic auto-leveling, 19" X 7.5" TRIPLE SPLIT 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS 235/55VR19 all-season tires, XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) PROJECTOR HEADLAMPS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB. Lexus RX 450h with SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC exterior and PARCHMENT interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The RX450h follows Toyota's familiar hybrid formula, adding an optional electric motor to the rear wheels for all-wheel-drive capability.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG City. MORE ABOUT US: Our Sarasota Wilde on Clark Internet Staff allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Bradenton It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA9D2007534
Stock: LP11216A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 117,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Navigation Pkg Premium Pkg Heads Up Display Comfort Pkg 19" X 7.5" Triple Split 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Xenon High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Projector Headlamps Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Remote Engine Start Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Pkg Towing Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Premium Audio System Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. More information about the 2013 Lexus RX 450h: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, Lexus-worthy quiet cabin, and plenty of room for people and cargo AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA1D2050540
Stock: D2050540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 108,045 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,499$508 Below Market
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA7D2064698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
