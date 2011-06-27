Estimated values
2013 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,031
|$18,325
|$20,306
|Clean
|$15,363
|$17,546
|$19,403
|Average
|$14,028
|$15,990
|$17,598
|Rough
|$12,692
|$14,434
|$15,792
Estimated values
2013 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,514
|$18,373
|$20,822
|Clean
|$14,868
|$17,593
|$19,896
|Average
|$13,575
|$16,033
|$18,045
|Rough
|$12,283
|$14,472
|$16,194