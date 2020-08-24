Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
273 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 92,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,952
- 75,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,900$926 Below Market
- 107,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,559$620 Below Market
- 73,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,830
- 139,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,491$425 Below Market
- 86,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,183
- 80,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,450
- 62,668 miles
$24,900
- 88,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,944
- 95,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,695
- 108,789 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,690
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,355
- 107,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,798
- 94,620 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,877$2,378 Below Market
- 107,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
- 86,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,850$2,454 Below Market
- 101,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,994$2,341 Below Market
- certified
2015 Lexus RX 450h67,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,990$1,720 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 450h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 450h
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Report abuse
acamp2,08/03/2014
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I see people here having concerns about gas mileage in the RXh and feel I might have some advice. I am on my second hybrid SUV from Lexus and also owned an LS. The first thing lots of people do not seem to realize is that in order to extend your gas mileage in any car, including hybrids, YOU HAVE TO KEEP THAT HEAVY FOOT OFF THE ACELERATOR! Driving faster than a maximum of 65 will diminish your mileage, also driving in hilly terrain, fast take-offs, your AC usage, incorrect tire pressure, and otherwise rough handling. In addition, you have to go into the RXs' information setting and reset the gas mileage indicator to see the true mileage. Hope this helps.
