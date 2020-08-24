Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California

This 2014 Lexus RX 450h is offered to you for sale by Lexus of Thousand Oaks. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Lexus RX 450h offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This Lexus RX 450h is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. More information about the 2014 Lexus RX 450h: The Lexus RX is categorized as a mid-sized luxury SUV, and it still carries enough amenities and horsepower to lead the segment a full 14 years after its 1998 introduction. The RX 450h features a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances to save fuel, which equates to 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. The RX 350 does all right on its own, achieving 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. With this mid-cycle refresh, Lexus has done more than enough to keep its popular SUV more than relevant in the luxury sport utility conversation. This model sets itself apart with Lexus-worthy quiet cabin, plenty of room for people and cargo, and Smooth ride

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 32 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJZB1BA7E2414205

Stock: 44487A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020