Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
273 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 101,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,629
- 94,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,200$1,196 Below Market
- 77,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,491
- 122,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,850$1,212 Below Market
- 91,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,889$1,244 Below Market
- 127,798 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,499$615 Below Market
- 60,324 miles
$16,093
- 132,760 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,950$425 Below Market
- 119,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,495$249 Below Market
- 147,189 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$702 Below Market
- 119,849 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000$327 Below Market
- 120,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$236 Below Market
- 137,713 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,967
- 93,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,807
- 133,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$391 Below Market
- 101,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,399$1,093 Below Market
- 122,210 miles
$13,501$369 Below Market
- 77,725 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RX 450h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 450h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 450h
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.743 Reviews
Report abuse
LuckyMe,11/02/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The great thing about this SUV is that the body changes so little each year that the car seems like new, at about a third of the price of a new one. I don't like the big new grilles Lexus has been making anyway, I think they cheapen the look. I prefer the more refined grille of the 2010. Despite that mine had somewhat high mileage, it was extremely well maintained by the previous owner and seems like new. I have had no problems with it thus far except I occasionally get a little carriage squeaking on overpasses for some reason, but not on regular paved road. However, otherwise, the ride is as smooth and quiet as silk. My favorite things about this car are the cushy interior and the high ride so that you can practically walk in and out of the car. No having to bend way down to get into the car. The quality of the interior is great, soft leather, nice wood on steering wheel and other locations. The only things that are cons for me are that the charger outlet and usbs are not in a good place. You have to remove a storage bucket in the front center console to get to them. It would be more convenient to have them in the dashboard area. However I guess it allows you to store things that are being charged or played out of sight. Heated seats are very nice. I like the auto lights and being able to talk on the phone handsfree via bluetooth connected phone. Mine is silver (tungsten pearl, to be precise; it is a little different than silver, I've noticed) with black interior and some light gray around the window area. I love it. Sometimes after I get out of it and walk away, I look back at it just to admire it. I am getting good mileage, averaging about 29 mpg thus far, and that's on 87 or 89. By all means, buy the luxe car a few years later at a fraction of the price!
