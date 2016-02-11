Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

The great thing about this SUV is that the body changes so little each year that the car seems like new, at about a third of the price of a new one. I don't like the big new grilles Lexus has been making anyway, I think they cheapen the look. I prefer the more refined grille of the 2010. Despite that mine had somewhat high mileage, it was extremely well maintained by the previous owner and seems like new. I have had no problems with it thus far except I occasionally get a little carriage squeaking on overpasses for some reason, but not on regular paved road. However, otherwise, the ride is as smooth and quiet as silk. My favorite things about this car are the cushy interior and the high ride so that you can practically walk in and out of the car. No having to bend way down to get into the car. The quality of the interior is great, soft leather, nice wood on steering wheel and other locations. The only things that are cons for me are that the charger outlet and usbs are not in a good place. You have to remove a storage bucket in the front center console to get to them. It would be more convenient to have them in the dashboard area. However I guess it allows you to store things that are being charged or played out of sight. Heated seats are very nice. I like the auto lights and being able to talk on the phone handsfree via bluetooth connected phone. Mine is silver (tungsten pearl, to be precise; it is a little different than silver, I've noticed) with black interior and some light gray around the window area. I love it. Sometimes after I get out of it and walk away, I look back at it just to admire it. I am getting good mileage, averaging about 29 mpg thus far, and that's on 87 or 89. By all means, buy the luxe car a few years later at a fraction of the price!

