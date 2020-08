Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas

BLUETOOTH, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, AWD !!, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Comfort Package, Driver's Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Seat Cushion Extender, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HDD Navigation System w/Voice Command, Headlamp Washer, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, iPod Head Unit Control, Lexus Enform, Luxury Package, MP3 Mini Plug w/USB Audio Plug, Navigation System, Navigation w/Bluetooth , One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Outside Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Rear Door, Power Retractable Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Premium Package, Rain-Sensing Automatic Wipers, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wide Angle Side-View Monitor, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.New Price!Red 2010 Lexus RX 450h 450h 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V eCVT 30/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBC1BA3A2014912

Stock: H201178A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020