Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me
- 115,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,397$1,796 Below Market
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2011 Lexus RX 450h (***CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: HDD navigation system w/voice command Lexus Enform w/destination assist eDestination Lexus Insider, 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 6-disc in-dash CD changer auto sound levelizer, PREMIUM PKG -inc: leather trimmed interior one-touch open/close moonroof pwr heated electrochromic exterior mirrors w/memory pwr rear door MP3 mini-plug USB audio plug driver seat memory steering wheel memory, COMFORT PKG -inc: heated & ventilated front seats rain sensing intermittent wipers, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA8B2035109
Stock: YB2035109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 114,533 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,991$925 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System Premium Pkg Heads Up Display Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Comfort Pkg 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Parchment; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Honda Thornton Road's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 Lexus RX 450h with 114,533mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Lexus RX 450h is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus RX 450h . Take home this 2011 Lexus RX 450h and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. In addition to being well-cared for, this Lexus RX 450h has very low mileage making it a rare find. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Lexus RX 450h makes it one of the nicest you'll find. The 2011 Lexus RX 450h is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus RX 450h is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 450h: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, plenty of room for people and cargo, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin AutoNation Honda Thornton Road Look for the Big Blue Honda Sign..... All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA3B2422361
Stock: B2422361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 184,153 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,999
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Navigation System Premium Pkg Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Comfort Pkg 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Preferred Accessory Pkg 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Keyless Start Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Lexus RX 450h is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus RX 450h offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Lexus RX 450h. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Lexus RX 450h. More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 450h: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include Smooth ride, plenty of room for people and cargo, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA0B2033340
Stock: B2033340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 123,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991$1,128 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
REDUCED FROM $15,996!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Affordable. RX 450h trim. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, CROSS BARS.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyAFFORDABILITYWas $15,996.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system w/voice command, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather & XM Sports & Stocks, PREMIUM PKG leather trimmed interior, one-touch open/close moonroof, pwr heated electrochromic exterior mirrors w/memory, pwr rear door, MP3 mini-plug, USB audio plug, driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, BI-XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS adaptive front lighting system (AFS), COMFORT PKG heated & ventilated front seats, rain sensing intermittent wipers, 19" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB, CROSS BARS, 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 6-disc in-dash CD changer, auto sound levelizer (ASL). Lexus RX 450h with SMOKY GRANITE MICA exterior and LT.GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"Though expensive compared to the non-hybrid RX Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG City.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA1B2044766
Stock: 200419A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 161,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,750
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSITY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA7B2418961
Stock: AA1979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998$911 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
We are located at 6001 Urbana Pike (also called Route 355) in Frederick, MD 21704 -- just a few minutes north of Montgomery County. Ourisman Motors is a convenient short distance away, just about a half hour north of Washington, DC off Route 270. Our flexible concierge service allows you to shop from home and you won't even have to visit the dealership if you prefer not to. Please call our friendly sales staff at 301-662-7600 to schedule a test drive today! Odometer is 22325 miles below market average! 30/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA9B2044983
Stock: T044983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 81,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***BUY HERE PAY HERE*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!!*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** Like New 2011 Lexus RX 450h. Bad or No Credit Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera & Navigation System. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Sunroof. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Vehicle had a precious accident. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA7B2404799
Stock: 404799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 51,805 miles
$43,975
Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Park Place Lexus in Grapevine is pleased to offer this 2011 Lexus RX 450h Premium. This vehicle was well maintained and drives GREAT!! One owner clean Carfax history report!This RX 450h is equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera, Intuitive Parking Assist, Rain-sensing Wipers, Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, 12 Speaker Premium Audio System, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Remote Engine Start, Glass Breakage Sensors, Heads Up Display, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Technology, Moon Roof and more!!Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA2B2423954
Stock: B2423954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 63,562 miles
$18,972
Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Park Place Lexus in Grapevine is very pleased to offer this 2011 Lexus RX 450h Luxury. This vehicle was well maintained and drives GREAT!! Two owners with a clean Carfax history report!This RX 450h is loaded with Navigation, Backup Camera, Intuitive Parking Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Semi-Aniline Leather Trimmed Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Seat Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Side Angle View Monitor, Headlamps Washers, Illuminated Scuff Plates, 12 Speaker Premium Audio System, Heads-Up Display, Power Rear Door, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Technology, Moon Roof and more!!Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA0B2419630
Stock: B2419630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 135,725 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,493$382 Below Market
Liberty Genesis - Rapid City / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA7B2036591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,553
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, 19" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, COMFORT PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEMKEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Spoiler, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system w/voice command, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather & XM Sports & Stocks, PREMIUM PKG leather trimmed interior, one-touch open/close moonroof, pwr heated electrochromic exterior mirrors w/memory, pwr rear door, MP3 mini-plug, USB audio plug, driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, COMFORT PKG heated & ventilated front seats, rain sensing intermittent wipers, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL & SHIFT KNOB, 12-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 6-disc in-dash CD changer, auto sound levelizer (ASL). Multi-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence , 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History ReportPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA5B2037660
Stock: L63891A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 154,947 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2011 Lexus RX 450h Starfire Pearl AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V eCVTLOCAL TRADE, 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Light Gray w/Smooth Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Backup Camera Mounted in Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone, Comfort Package, Driver's Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, iPod Head Unit Control, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Outside Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirrors, Power Rear Door, Premium Package, Rain-Sensing Automatic Wipers. Clean CARFAX.30/28 City/Highway MPGCome to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA7B2419348
Stock: 23399B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 186,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,800
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA0B2044063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,188 miles
$15,888
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Houston North's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 Lexus RX 450h with 72,188mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This Lexus RX 450h 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Lexus RX 450h makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2011 Lexus RX 450h: The RX 350 and RX 450h land squarely in the full-sized luxury SUV segment, with the amenities and horsepower to back it up. The 450h has the extra benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that can run on batteries alone for short distances. The 350 does all right on its own, doing 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, but the 450h really shines with 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, plenty of room for people and cargo, and Lexus-worthy quiet cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA6B2005480
Stock: B2005480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 74,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,799
Alaska Sales and Service - Valley - Palmer / Alaska
All vehicles subject to prior sale. Final Price includes $199 Documentation Fee. DMV Fees are not included in Final Price. See Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA0B2417117
Stock: W200145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 94,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,999
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA9B2004999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,629
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
BLUETOOTH, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, AWD !!, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Comfort Package, Driver's Seat/Steering/Mirror Memory - 3 Settings, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Seat Cushion Extender, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HDD Navigation System w/Voice Command, Headlamp Washer, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, iPod Head Unit Control, Lexus Enform, Luxury Package, MP3 Mini Plug w/USB Audio Plug, Navigation System, Navigation w/Bluetooth , One-Touch Open/Close Moonroof, Outside Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Rear Door, Power Retractable Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Premium Package, Rain-Sensing Automatic Wipers, Rear Armrest Storage w/Lid, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wide Angle Side-View Monitor, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.New Price!Red 2010 Lexus RX 450h 450h 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V eCVT 30/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA3A2014912
Stock: H201178A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 94,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,200$1,196 Below Market
A-1 Motor Sales - Schaumburg / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA5A2401641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
