Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System Premium Pkg Heads Up Display Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Comfort Pkg 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel & Shift Knob 12-Speaker Premium Audio System Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Parchment; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: JTJBC1BA3B2422361

Stock: B2422361

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020