A strong road presence, unparalleled passenger comfort and a practical amount of storage space are absolute requirements for any luxury SUV maker. Environmental friendliness is often an afterthought, or at least not a priority. This isn't the case with the 2018 Lexus RX 450h, the hybrid variant of the massively successful RX 350 crossover. Not only is the 450h quicker and more efficient than its gas-only sibling, its price point is lower than it has been in years.

One of our primary complaints against the RX 450h in the past was its high price tag relative to the standard RX 350. Part of that was due to the 450h's substantial list of standard features, which was far more robust than the base 350's equipment roster. That changes for 2018; the 450h loses some luxuries in exchange for a lower base price, so it doesn't cost a fortune if you just want the hybrid powertrain. You can always put these features back in through a combination of packages and stand-alone options.

Like other Lexus vehicles, the RX 450h boasts high-quality interior appointments, a quiet ride and exceptional everyday livability. Also like other Lexus models, the mouselike controller for the infotainment interface is exceptionally difficult to use — take it for an extensive test run before you commit to buying the car. Other than that, the 2018 Lexus RX 450h is as solid as they come, and should be a top choice for luxury SUV buyers in the market for a fuel-efficient people mover.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Lexus RX 450h as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars and Best Hybrid SUVs with 3rd Rows for this year.