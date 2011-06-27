  1. Home
2016 Lexus RX 450h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted and attractively designed cabin
  • supremely quiet
  • impressive fuel economy
  • appealing ride and handling balance with the newly offered F Sport trim.
  • Below-average cargo capacity
  • distracting Remote Touch interface
  • busy dashboard
  • relatively slow acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfort and interior quality remain the key strengths of the redesigned 2016 Lexus RX 450h, but a more carlike driving experience helps broaden its appeal. We think the latest RX 450h is a smart pick for a luxury hybrid crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Let's get this out of the way first: The 2016 Lexus RX 400h has an extremely large grille. If that black expanse were any bigger, Stephen Hawking would probably have to be called in to investigate for the presence of a gravitational pull. At the same time, the all-new RX also has enough creases and sharp edges to make one think that Lexus delegated the design phase to a sword-slashing samurai. For a midsize crossover that has been quite anodyne until now, this makeover is bound to be a bit shocking.

Lexus completely redesigned the 2016 RX 450h for a sportier, even polarizing, new look.

But whatever you think of the outside, know that Lexus also incorporated scores of substantive changes that make this luxury midsize crossover SUV more carlike and better than ever before. For one thing, Lexus increased the 2016 RX 450h's wheelbase and overall length to improve interior space for passengers, while simultaneously raising the ride height and slimming out the roof line. The result is a much sleeker and less SUV-like profile, yet there's still abundant head- and legroom in both seating rows.

Up front, the dashboard is lower and the center control stack more angled toward the driver (who also sits a bit lower), while the improved interior materials and construction are absolutely first-rate. Most RX 450h models you'll find on dealers' lots will include a colossal new 12.3-inch color touchscreen display, one of the largest you'll find this side of a Tesla. This display comes paired with a revised Remote Touch controller. We think the interface still requires more driver attention than it should, but in general the new RX's infotainment features are welcome.

For power, the RX 450 still has a gasoline/electric powertrain that Lexus says it has revised and improved to produce more power and increase fuel economy. Maximum output breaks through the 300-horsepower mark for the first time, though official EPA combined fuel economy stays the same (from 2015) at 30 mpg. Lexus has also retuned the suspension to provide better handling than on prior RX models. In particular, the new RX 450h F Sport model really delivers the goods. It not only boasts sharper handling than the standard version, but its adaptive suspension yields an impressively controlled and comfortable ride.

If you're shopping around, you'll quickly notice that worthwhile competitors are few and far between. The 2016 Porsche Cayenne S e-Hybrid is a lot more fun to drive than the Lexus, but it is also considerably more expensive and less fuel-efficient. The new BMW X5 xDrive40e and Volvo XC90 T8 Hybrid show promise, however, and if size isn't that important, Lexus' own NX 300h delivers better fuel economy and similar luxury in a smaller, less expensive package. Still, the RX 450h is an easy choice for the shopper seeking a luxury midsize crossover that's strong on standard features, comfort, quality, fuel economy and value. Just be prepared for plenty of looks (envious or otherwise) from passers-by.

2016 Lexus RX 450h models

The 2016 Lexus RX 450h is a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV available in front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive versions. The conventionally powered RX 350 is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the RX 450h includes 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), aluminum roof rails, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, a sunroof, and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, the RX includes dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a leather-wrapped power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 40/20/40-split rear seat (reclines, slides and folds).

Standard tech features includes the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch color display, the Lexus Enform and Enform Destinations trip planning and live assistance apps, "Safety Connect" emergency communications (see Safety section), voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radios, an auxiliary audio jack, two USB ports and a media player interface.

The F Sport is available with all-wheel drive only. It includes sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a lower ride height, an engine noise enhancer, special gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats and special interior trim.

Options are grouped into two packages or are stand-alone items. Note that availability can vary based on the region of the country in which you live.

The Luxury package adds 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery and four-way front seat lumbar adjustment. For all-wheel-drive models, there's also a Tow package with heavy-duty alternator and radiator and a transmission cooler (towing capacity is 3,500 pounds). The Lexus Safety System + package provides adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control and accident avoidance features described in the Safety section below.

The 2016 Lexus RX 450h comes standard with an 8-inch display, but the larger 12.3-inch screen is an option.

Other options include front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding heated rear seats, a rear seat entertainment system (with twin display screens, an HDMI port and a 120-volt household-style power outlet), a head-up display, a navigation system (available with the upgrade 12.3-inch screen), a wide-view rear camera, a hands-free power liftgate, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system (requires 12.3-inch display).

2016 Highlights

The Lexus RX 450h has been completely redesigned for 2016.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Lexus RX 450h is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and a pair of front-mounted electric motor/generators. AWD models have an additional motor for the rear wheels. (Note that there is no mechanical connection between front and rear wheels in the all-wheel-drive RX.) Total system output is 308 hp and 247 pound-feet of torque.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 30 mpg combined (31 city/30 highway) with front-wheel drive. It's also 30 mpg combined (30/28) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

The 2016 Lexus RX 450h comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front headrests, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard along with Lexus Enform Safety Connect, which includes automatic collision notification, an emergency assist button and a stolen vehicle locator.

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is optional. The optional Lexus Safety System + package adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, and a lane-departure warning and intervention system.

Driving

Power is merely sufficient in the RX 450h, whereas the acceleration of most competitors would be described as at least energetic. Even though it boasts a few more horsepower than the RX 350, the hybrid isn't noticeably quicker, likely because it is several hundred pounds heavier. The nebulous response and inconsistent effort of the standard steering setup also leaves something to be desired, while the standard suspension's bounding and mild float over undulations don't instill the level of confidence and control provided by most rivals. This RX 450h is dynamically better than before, and certainly plenty comfortable and supremely quiet, but that's about as far as the platitudes go.

We're not very enthusiastic about the way the 2016 Lexus RX 450h drives, but you can't argue against 30 mpg combined.

The exception is the RX 450h F Sport. This sport package doesn't do anything for the engine apart from piping extra noise into the cabin. But the steering is more consistent in its weighting, even when switched into one of two Sport modes, and the F Sport's adaptive suspension makes it the best of the RX bunch. Aside from the immediately noticeable handling improvements, the RX 450h F Sport's body is more controlled when driving over bumps and undulations, while the ride remains genuinely comfortable. We were surprised to find that it was perfectly pleasant even in the suspension's firmest, Sport S+ setting. Even if you'd never otherwise consider a sport model, the F Sport is a worthwhile exception.

Interior

With its lower seating position and driver-focused dashboard design, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, like its conventionally powered sibling, is more carlike than its predecessors. But you still get that elevated view that helps make crossovers so popular. We find the RX family's overall design to be visually appealing (especially in the available two-tone color schemes), while the quality of materials and construction has been elevated to the same level as most upper-crust competitors.

A wealth of high-quality materials, instrumentation and switchgear adorns the 2016 Lexus RX 450h's cabin.

There's plenty of headroom in the cabin despite the 2016 model's more radically raked roof line, even if some may find it a tad claustrophobic compared to some competitors (especially the airy Volvo XC90). The sliding and reclining backseat is wide and comfortable, with abundant legroom for even tall occupants, while further benefiting from optional power adjustment. The front seats seemed supportive during our initial test-drives, though larger drivers may find the F Sport model's sport seats too confining.

Cargo capacity leaves something to be desired, though. While the hybrid's battery pack, installed beneath the cargo compartment, only robs the RX 450h of 0.4 cubic feet, the new design and expanded passenger cabin further reduces usable cargo space. The sharply raked roof line doesn't leave much room above the cargo cover, so bulkier items are less likely to fit. Furthermore, the 40/20/40-split rear seatback doesn't quite fold flat. Listed cargo capacity is 18 cubic feet behind the second row and 55.9 cubic feet with the seats folded. Lexus has changed the way it measures total capacity, so these numbers aren't directly comparable to the previous RX or competitors, but suffice it to say that the new RX nevertheless has less overall space.

Another downside is the Remote Touch electronics interface. Its mini-joystick-like controller is superior to the irritating touchpad found in the Lexus NX and RC, and we especially like the gigantic display screen it's typically packaged with, but this interface still requires a distracting degree of dexterity and concentration to operate effectively.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lexus RX 450h.

5(68%)
4(13%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.4
22 reviews
See all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutely awesome redesign of this car.
Randy Ziemienski,11/16/2015
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If you are looking for an high end hybrid SUV that has all the latest technology, power, comfort, luxury and eye catching style, then look no further! The new 2016 450h hybrid is not only the sportiest looking SUV on the market, but it is also provides a fantastic driving experience. I recently traded in my 2011 450h for the 2016 revised model and am just smiling ear to ear. Everyone I show it to is in awe. I was lucky enough to get in early on this vehicle and can tell you first hand that it is worth every penny. From the new and extended high tech navigation system to all the upgraded safety features, Lexus has hit the bullseye. Ergonomically, it is the most comfortable ride ever and at my age (59) this is critical to driver comfort and safety. Again, Lexus hits the mark on so many areas that I can't imagine driving anything else. By the way, I am just a consumer and these comments are real and true!
One Sweet Ride
David K.,04/26/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I really like the design of this car, contrary to what others have posted. To me it is modern and very distinct. The only negatives on the design are that the rear cargo area and visibility out the back window is somewhat limited. However, as soon as I got used to using the camera, mirror, and warning systems, visibility was not an issue. Also I am glad to give up a little cargo room to avoid the boxy rear on you see on most SUVs. The backup warning system lets you know if a car is coming when you are backing up. I don't know how it sees around corners, but it seems to. The design of the interior is amazing. I got the parchment and bamboo interior, and it feels and smells very luxurious. The seats are leather trimmed, but most surfaces are what Lexus calls NuLuxe, a synthetic leather. The material is not cheap feeling at all and is supposed to be a lot more durable and less prone to wear than real leather. It feels very substantial and leather-like. The bamboo is beautiful, especially on the steering wheel. The only vehicle I would compare to this Lexus is a classic Rolls Royce, circa 1960 ( I rode in one once). The car accelerates OK, it is no Tesla, but has plenty of torque on the low end when you press the pedal to the metal, thanks to the 3 electric engines. Braking has a different feel because of the hybrid system, but stops quickly for a 2 1/2 ton vehicle. Cornering is just OK. it is a tall, heavy car; not a sport car feel but what I would expect in a big luxury car. The vehicle has a tendency to over steer when you accelerate into a turn, which does not inspire confidence in handling. The ride is silky smooth and quiet. Passengers are well insulated from road noise and imperfections in the pavement. The remote opening 5th door is a convenience. The vehicle side doors seem heavy for such a luxurious vehicle. Everything else is so refined it seems like they would have some kind of power assist or counter balance. The rear door is always operated electronically. The Infotainment system is the only real negative I have for an otherwise superb vehicle. I have been working with the voice commands with varying degrees of success. The voice command options seem too limited. Lexus apparently went with its own navigation system rather than partner with somebody that knows what they are doing like Google or Garmin. Note to Toyota: you are a CAR company - why would you think you can make a competitive navigation system? You can't. And they want $240/year after the first year, much more than buying a better Garmin. The manual states you can integrate the voice command system with an iphone - and a small and otherwise worthless compartment in the middle console seems designed to hold a small iphone. The on-board bluetooth integrated my Samsung cellphone seamlessly into the car's voice and sound system. Mileage has been less than claimed, but has improved since the battery has become conditioned and I learned to drive the vehicle. I got 29 MPG (vs. claimed 28) on a recent highway trip, averaging 70 MPH. Around town I've averaged 26 MPG (vs. claimed 30), but that seems fine for such a heavy vehicle. Most of my trips are short, and the air conditioning is usually working at warp speed in our Las Vegas heat. The Lexus RX450h requires premium gas. I have driven a lot of nice cars, and this is the nicest. I love it.
Okay - get real, this is a soccer Mom's car.
rky,11/04/2016
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is not a Porsche, BMW, Audi, nor is it Mercedes. It's a Lexus, a fancy Toyota. I bought it because Toyota has a long history of reliable hybrid cars. I had a Porsche 928, two Corvettes, and a Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. I miss the GT VR4. I'm over 60 and wanted the biggest Japanese hybrid money can buy. But after I bought it I heard that Acura will have a hybrid MDX in mid year 2017. The MDX has a superior all wheel drive system that can isolate 100% of the power to any one wheel at a time - SH-AWD. Acura claims 26 mpg combined on its hybrid. Lexus claims 30 mpg combined. But on the econ setting I am getting 31.8 to 32 mpg. I currently have 665 miles on the car. I traded in an 2012 MDX Advanced. An all gas version that delivered 16 mpg combined. Anyway, it was time to go conservative and green. I like the aggressive front grill and the f sport badge even if it does nothing for performance. 0-60 is a sad 7.9 seconds. Hardly quick but adequate to merge into highway traffic. But I am driving in a way that you would expect a senior citizen to drive, like a turtle who had instant oatmeal for breakfast. I just hope the curtain airbags will protect my frail aging frame from any potential collision and that I continue to drive this fancy car into my 80's. Update: This is a soccer Mom's car. Would rather have a Range Rover - Sport HSE or a 4 Runner TRD Trail Pro.
Making Lemonade With This Lexus Lemon
Mike Tinsley,09/26/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Hopefully, the problems I've had are unique. At 1438 miles, had to replace the fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel gauge and brake pump booster; in shop 21 days. At 10,019 miles, scheduled lift gate recall repair and oil change; took 45 days to get part and second trip to dealer for installation of part. At 12067 miles, replaced leaking transaxle oil seal. At 20,140 miles, replaced same leaking transaxle oil seal for second time and replaced transaxle itself. According to my service adviser, the transaxle was scored and was a factory defect; took 6 days to receive part. At 20,153 miles, the air conditioner on the driver's side quit (I live in Texas and the temp was still near 100); took 16 days to get damper servo so it could be repaired. On one occasion, the radio was on, but no sound would emit regardless of what I tried; restarting the engine caused it to work again. On one occasion, several warning lights flashed, but I couldn't tell which ones they were since I was driving. I've been driving a Lexus hybrid for almost 4 years, and know how to start it. About 20% of the time, I have to try a second time to start the car. None of the electrical problems created an error code and the service department can't replicate them. Fortunately, I leased the car, and it will be returned at the end of the lease. My wife and I really wanted to keep this car (I even flew at my expense from Dallas to San Antonio to get it as it was exactly what we wanted and was the only one of its kind in North America), but it's been far too unreliable for us to do so. I'm grateful all these problems have been handled under warranty, and I'm grateful that the dealer always provides a quality loaner for us to use when our car is in the shop.
See all 22 reviews of the 2016 Lexus RX 450h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
308 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
308 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18%

More about the 2016 Lexus RX 450h

Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h Overview

The Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h is offered in the following submodels: RX 450h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h Base is priced between $31,895 and$31,895 with odometer readings between 49602 and49602 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Lexus RX 450hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lexus RX 450h for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 RX 450hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,895 and mileage as low as 49602 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h.

Can't find a used 2016 Lexus RX 450hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 450h for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,642.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,992.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 450h for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,980.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,730.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lexus RX 450h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

