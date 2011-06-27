I really like the design of this car, contrary to what others have posted. To me it is modern and very distinct. The only negatives on the design are that the rear cargo area and visibility out the back window is somewhat limited. However, as soon as I got used to using the camera, mirror, and warning systems, visibility was not an issue. Also I am glad to give up a little cargo room to avoid the boxy rear on you see on most SUVs. The backup warning system lets you know if a car is coming when you are backing up. I don't know how it sees around corners, but it seems to. The design of the interior is amazing. I got the parchment and bamboo interior, and it feels and smells very luxurious. The seats are leather trimmed, but most surfaces are what Lexus calls NuLuxe, a synthetic leather. The material is not cheap feeling at all and is supposed to be a lot more durable and less prone to wear than real leather. It feels very substantial and leather-like. The bamboo is beautiful, especially on the steering wheel. The only vehicle I would compare to this Lexus is a classic Rolls Royce, circa 1960 ( I rode in one once). The car accelerates OK, it is no Tesla, but has plenty of torque on the low end when you press the pedal to the metal, thanks to the 3 electric engines. Braking has a different feel because of the hybrid system, but stops quickly for a 2 1/2 ton vehicle. Cornering is just OK. it is a tall, heavy car; not a sport car feel but what I would expect in a big luxury car. The vehicle has a tendency to over steer when you accelerate into a turn, which does not inspire confidence in handling. The ride is silky smooth and quiet. Passengers are well insulated from road noise and imperfections in the pavement. The remote opening 5th door is a convenience. The vehicle side doors seem heavy for such a luxurious vehicle. Everything else is so refined it seems like they would have some kind of power assist or counter balance. The rear door is always operated electronically. The Infotainment system is the only real negative I have for an otherwise superb vehicle. I have been working with the voice commands with varying degrees of success. The voice command options seem too limited. Lexus apparently went with its own navigation system rather than partner with somebody that knows what they are doing like Google or Garmin. Note to Toyota: you are a CAR company - why would you think you can make a competitive navigation system? You can't. And they want $240/year after the first year, much more than buying a better Garmin. The manual states you can integrate the voice command system with an iphone - and a small and otherwise worthless compartment in the middle console seems designed to hold a small iphone. The on-board bluetooth integrated my Samsung cellphone seamlessly into the car's voice and sound system. Mileage has been less than claimed, but has improved since the battery has become conditioned and I learned to drive the vehicle. I got 29 MPG (vs. claimed 28) on a recent highway trip, averaging 70 MPH. Around town I've averaged 26 MPG (vs. claimed 30), but that seems fine for such a heavy vehicle. Most of my trips are short, and the air conditioning is usually working at warp speed in our Las Vegas heat. The Lexus RX450h requires premium gas. I have driven a lot of nice cars, and this is the nicest. I love it.

