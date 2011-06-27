Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h Consumer Reviews

2013 RX 450h vs 2006 RX400h pcwlexus , 05/15/2013 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I purchased a new 2013 RX450h after having the original RX400h since April 2005. Since it's been 7 model years of advancements I expected the new 450h to be more technically advanced then my 400h (it truly is), but I am amazed how much better it is overall. The 2013 handles much better, is quieter, and the transitions from no engine to having the engine cut on are not noticeable like they were on the 400h; especially at traffic lights. The 2013 feels much more substantial and you really don't hear the road noise or the loud engine go-cart like sounds that I could hear when I accelerated with the 400h. Report Abuse

All around outstanding mid size SUV sgull , 02/17/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Had a Highlander, drove that and the rx350 and Rx450, the rx 450 beat the others. It's extremely quiet, powerful, luxurious, outstanding build quality and we think very nice looking. It takes getting used to a hybrid in day to day driving, as it doesn't jump off the line unless you want it to. It's almost a game seeing how good of mileage you can get. We are getting at least 28 mph in city driving. We intend to keep this vehicle at least 8 years, and gas is not going to get cheaper so it will pay for us in the long run. The ride on the 450 is smoother than the 350 due to the extra weight of the batteries. We have had zero problems or defects in the 7k plus miles we have driven.

A Joy Every Day John Urice , 04/18/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful My biggest gripe about this car is that when Lexus redesign this year it omitted the sunglasses holder. That's about it for complaints. I have just under 40K on it and it NEVER been to the dealer for any kind of repair or warranty work. I have only had routine 5K and 10K maintenance. The OEM tires are NOT great in snow and ice, but I bought a set of modestly priced winter tires on rims so once in "Hybrid Snow" mode, it drives great in all kinds of weather. It is about as comfortable as one can get under $100K. I love it. Update, October, 2016: For a variety of reasons, I sold my Lexus privately. My primary reason was my age. I recognize, which some of my peers do not, that my vision and reflexes are slowly declining. I have driven 54 years without a chargeable accident, and wanted to keep it that way. So I sold my Lexus to a friend at the top end of the "private sale" range to buy a car with auto-stop and other safety features. I still loved the Lexus and happily recommend to others. I considered a new one, but was simply put off by the new "aggressive" styling on the exterior and the lack of a harmonious design in the cockpit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

AWESOME Lexus 450h VKey , 11/02/2017 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2013 Lexus RX 450h used. We purchased it in September of 2017 with only 26,000 miles on it. I average 28-30 mpg in City and about 27-29 HWY. We live on a very busy highway and there are times you have to really 'gun" it it get in the road because of all the traffic. This was my concern that there wouldn't be enough power on demand when I needed it. NO PROBLEM ... squealed tires not thinking it would get down. Even though I have only owned this SUV for about 6 weeks, I am not disappointed in performance, looks or comfort. I feel that we got our money's worth and would most definitely purchase again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value