Vehicle overview

When the first Lexus RX hybrid debuted nearly a decade ago, it represented something rather unusual: a premium-brand SUV that sipped rather than swilled fuel. Modern times have seen many more automakers bringing their own fuel-efficient crossover SUVs to market. Still, the 2014 Lexus RX 450h does its forebear proud, as it ranks at the top of this now populous vehicle class thanks to its outstanding fuel mileage, comfortable cabin and lengthy standard features list.

Sporting a full hybrid system much like its Toyota Prius cousin (albeit with a lot more power), the RX 450h delivers an impressive EPA combined rating of 30 mpg. By comparison, most regular luxury crossovers post combined averages in the 20-23-mpg range. Even rival hybrid and diesel-powered models can't quite match the 450h's figures.

For motive muscle, the RX 450h features a 3.5-liter V6 paired to electric motors that are powered by a battery pack. The combination provides both the aforementioned high fuel efficiency as well as respectable performance. Beyond that, the 450h is a lot like the regular RX 350, which means comfortable seating for five, a plush ride and a handsome cabin featuring top-notch materials and assembly quality and many available high-tech features. As for downsides, there aren't many: The RX 350's biggest demerits are the lack of a third-row seat and an electronics interface that takes more of your attention to use than we expect.

If the availability of a third-row seat really is important to you, we'd point you toward the new 2014 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid. The QX's fuel economy isn't quite as good as the RX's, but otherwise it's a very family-friendly luxury crossover (and its third row easily accommodates adults). Beyond that, the RX 450h is more fuel-efficient and less expensive than rival hybrid-powered models, including the Audi Q5 Hybrid, Porsche Cayenne Hybrid and Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid. The same can be said if you put it up against the diesel-powered BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz ML350. Overall, we think the RX 450h is an ideal choice for a fuel-efficient, five-passenger luxury crossover.