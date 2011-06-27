Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews

Really pleased with my decision anidindenver , 06/09/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I researched & test drove virtually every model in this class and even put a deposit on a 2016 Acura RDX because it was the hot new SUV with tons of safety features at a great price (the RX350 was my #2 choice due to the dated body style). But I needed a new car before the Acura arrived so I ended up leasing the RX350 because of the incentives (this is the last year for this body style)and Lexus customer service ratings. A few months later I'm super pleased all around. It has a very comfortable and quiet ride, great display on the Nav, good fuel economy (avg. 20 mpg) and room for 2 mountain bikes and a dog in the back w seats folded down. My boyfriend who drives an ML550 is even impressed. Report Abuse

My one month old Lexus saved my lfe kare24 , 03/02/2015 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 59 of 60 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2015 Lexus on 8-29-2014. On 9-29-2014 I was driving 75 MPH going East on Interstate 90 in Montana. A tire came off a trucks trailer that was going West and rolled into my lane hitting my Lexus in the front bumper and radiator. The front of the car looked like it had been bent into a V-shape. Everything was smashed. The impact was so strong that the engine block was cracked. The airbags deployed and all of the seat belts locked. I WAS NOT HURT!!! Paramedics and tow truck operator could not believe I was OK. They said people frequently die in this kind of accident. My insurance company declared the car a total loss. On 10-29-2014 I purchased my second 2015 RX 350 F.

As solid as a Mercedes E-350 george166 , 09/22/2014 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful After owning three E-350's, a 2000, 2006 and a 2010, I traded my 2010 in August for the RX350 because I needed more trunk space. I was hesitant at first but now I am not disappointed with the RX. The high speed maneuvers however are not like the Mercedes, as expected of course. The quality of the RX is as good as the Mercedes and the ride is much smoother. The steering feel of the RX is better and the body leans less than the Mercedes. The RX's leather seats are more comfortable and luxurius, very much like an S Class Mercedes. Overall, the RX is quiet, luxurious and easy to handle. After owning the Lexus for a year and a half, I still feel the same way about it except for the poor gas mileage ( 17mpg average) and the driving position. Even though the seats are comfortable, I cannot find a comfortable driving position. I looked at the 2016 RX350, and a comfortable seat position was easy to find. The car has been very dependable and the service is outstanding. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

An awesome RX 350 ! RonnL , 08/29/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful Recently traded a 2015 Lexus NX for a 2015 Lexus RX350 . There is a huge difference in the ride quality. The NX was just too small. Coming from a Highlander, the RX is a much better fit ! Several have commented on the ride of the RX...I find it very smooth and quiet. The seats are very comfortable, and I got a loaded RX. The Heads Up Display is one of my favorite features. Your eyes stay on the road while the speed is flashed in the windshield. The Mark L. sound system is also awesome. Just spend a little time getting the balance and adjustments right on it. As the new 2016 RX350 will soon be out, it was just too big, and the 2015 has the better look IMO. I'm not a fan of the huge front grill on the 2016. Mine has most everything you can get on it, and it's fun on the highway, unlike other reviews that say it's boring. Sure, it's not a sporty ride, but it isn't intended to be one. While I love the looks and came close to an X5, the Lexus reliability and awesome service keeps me coming back. You can't go wrong with the RX, and right now there are some amazing deals on them at the end of the year. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability