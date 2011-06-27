  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Package w/Blind Spot Monitoryes
Premium Packageyes
Mark Levinson Audio Systemyes
DVD Premium Audio for Navigationyes
Luxury Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
Navigation System w/Voice Commandyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Accessory Connector (120V)yes
Heads Up Displayyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Wood and Leather-trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
Tow Hitch w/Ball Mountyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All Season Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4178 lbs.
Gross weight5560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees
Maximum payload1382 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Stargazer Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles