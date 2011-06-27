Estimated values
2007 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,197
|$6,931
|$7,903
|Clean
|$4,855
|$6,467
|$7,362
|Average
|$4,170
|$5,540
|$6,279
|Rough
|$3,485
|$4,612
|$5,196
Estimated values
2007 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,340
|$7,133
|$8,137
|Clean
|$4,988
|$6,656
|$7,579
|Average
|$4,285
|$5,701
|$6,465
|Rough
|$3,581
|$4,747
|$5,350