  • Price Drop
    $7,500

    1995 Lexus LS 400 Base

    105,397 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prescott Honda - Prescott / Arizona

    Clean CARFAX. 1995 Lexus LS 400 gold RWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 32VLocated in Prescott AZ, and also serving Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Scottsdale, and the greater Phoenix area. Also, we're part of the Valley Honda Dealers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Lexus LS 400 .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8UF22E5S0028818
    Stock: UA28818
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $4,992

    1998 Lexus LS 400 Base

    237,817 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Haag Ford - Greendale / Indiana

    Leather.Clean CARFAX. 1998 Lexus LS 4D Sedan 400 4.0L V8 5-Speed Automatic RWDUsed Cars from Haag Ford is the solution to your Used Car buying experience! Haag Ford is within 20 miles from 47025 , 47001 , 47022 , 45030 , 45002 , 45248 , 45233 , 41048 , 41005 , 41080 , 45052 , 47060 , 47040 , 45247 , and 41091. Our sales department offers trucks, vans, suv's and cars that offer AWD / FWD, 2nd row seating, 3rd row seating, cruise control, dual power seats, Bluetooth, Sync, Back-up Camera, Heated and Cooled seats, leather and cloth seating, power moonroof, Sunroof, Panoramic Vista Roof, New tires, New Brakes, Non-Smoker interior, 30+ MPG, One Owner Carfax, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound System, Trailer Hitch, Navigation, Rear Backup Sensors, Rear Bucket Seats, Leather Seats, DVD Player, Entertainment System, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package, Traction Control, USB Ports, XM Radio, Sirius, and a wide variety of other options. We offer numerous color options including Black, White, Red, Blue, Green, Tan, Silver, Gray, Beige, Off White, Brown, Orange, Charcoal and Gold. Pricing reflects all discounts and applicable factory rebates. Print out of vehicle must be present in order to receive the internet price, HELP US HELP YOU!!!!We are not responsible for errors in our postings including but not limited to pricing, descriptions and photos. We reserve the right to correct any errors.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lexus LS 400 .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8BH28F5W0119983
    Stock: 9280B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

