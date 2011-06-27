Used 1994 Lexus LS 400 Consumer Reviews
Owner since she was born in 1994
This baby still gets looks! I Leased it brand new and purchased her outright after the lease was up. Fabulous vehicle. A little tight inside but she's still a rocket when need-be with just 35k on her. The leather is starting to dry out and the seams are splitting in spots but she's a beauty. I only let the folks at Lexus service her and am asked every time if I'd like to sell her.."no shot"!. I've been through dozens of new vehicles over the years but this one still remains in my driveway like a showpiece in a museum. Am I in love with this car?....You can bet your Mercedes..Just her and I forever!
Elegance and comfort
As someone in their early 20's my only complaint is that I would prefer a little bit of a stiffer ride for cornering. But then again, I'm sure when Lexus made this car their target audience wasn't 20-something year olds. That being said, this is the best car I've ever owned and I'm so satisfied that I plan to keep it for as long as possible. I own a mercedes that is 1 year newer and has less miles and it doesn't even compare to the comfort, quality, and dependability of my Lexus. I bought the car from the second owner, both owners were elderly and kept fantastic care of the car, and I plan to do the same.
And I almost sold it.
To think I almost sold it. The dealership told me the engine was just getting broken in at 150k miles. I went to test drive other new vehicles and returned disappointed and confirmed. I wasn't selling. It drives phenomenally, comfortably, always the same. You just feel good in it. New cars barely offer the amenities that I have in this car (new Lexus aside).
Impressed!
I bought this car with 180,000 miles and I can say that it really doesn't know it has this many miles on it! I've owned cars that after hitting 70- 80 mph, the steering wheel would start to vibrate. Not this Lexus. I've hit 90 and it runs so smoothly! WoW! I've heard rumors of the engine lasting up to 400-500K. I may, just may test this out! I'm already half- way there! expected problems include A/C display burned out, dash lights stay dark when cold, then comes back on when car warms up.(you can fix this yourself!) driver power window switch can wind down rear window, but not back up! Use rear switch to wind back up. Overall, for it's age, (16 years) I'm VERY impressed!
1994 LEXUS LS400
Bought this LS in Oct '97 with 38K miles on it. Has 161K in 2010. Best car I've ever owned! At 116K - Traction Control needed replacement. At 160K -- problems with power steering and rear suspension. BUT -- that was it for 13 great years! Smooth, quiet, got 27 MPG on 2500 mile Midwest road trip!
