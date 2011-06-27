  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2014 Lexus GX 460
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 GX 460
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all GX 460s for sale
List Price Range
$26,998 - $28,370
Used GX 460 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GX460 problems

WB, 02/08/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Gas mileage of 17-19. Backed out of driveway and transmission wouldn’t go into drive. Very disappointed. Replaced transmission at Lexus dealer for $8k. Ouch!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Car truck drive

Rs, 03/19/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 13 people found this review helpful

Brand Reliability

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GX 460s for sale

Related Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles