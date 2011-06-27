Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews
GX460 problems
WB, 02/08/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Gas mileage of 17-19. Backed out of driveway and transmission wouldn’t go into drive. Very disappointed. Replaced transmission at Lexus dealer for $8k. Ouch!
Car truck drive
Rs, 03/19/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 13 people found this review helpful
Brand Reliability
