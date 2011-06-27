2004 Lexus GS 430 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, Lexus quality and refinement.
- Navigation system bundled with controls when knobs and buttons work better
- doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,860 - $6,216
Used GS 430 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.
2004 Highlights
There are no changes for the GS 430 this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus GS 430.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wannabgood1,05/18/2005
Just bought a pre-owned 2004 GS 430, parchment exterior and black interior. What a beauty! This car is fast, classy, has wonderful fit and finish. Interior is a great place to be. Comfortable and controls are logical and fun to play with. The Mark Lev stereo is phenomenal. Best car stereo I have ever heard. Also have a 2001 TL with Bose which is very good, but Mark Lev is noticeably better. This car has it all - performance, reliability, comfort, value (especially if you purchase pre-owned in good condition - 7700 mis certified), looks, and a trusted brand with good service and warranty. I look forward to driving this car whenever I can!
Big Rod,03/01/2008
The GS 430 2004 is just an amazing car I don't feel any separation from cars costing thousands more, the ride is exquisite, and the performance puts you in the mix of cars that cost so much more.
Elliott Vaupell,11/22/2003
The GS430 is the second Lexus I have owned. I have to say it is The Perfect Lexus! The reason for this statement is Lexus has combined performance and luxury all in one vehicle and nailed it.
fixbax,07/02/2004
As one who has owned 5 Lexus automobiles, this is definitely the best one. If you are interested in a relatively trouble-free vehicle coupled with good comfort and performance and all of the "bells and whistles", the 2004 LS430 is the car for you.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the GS 430
Related Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020