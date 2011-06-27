  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
2004 Lexus GS 430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, Lexus quality and refinement.
  • Navigation system bundled with controls when knobs and buttons work better
  • doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.

2004 Highlights

There are no changes for the GS 430 this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus GS 430.

5(68%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dream Car
wannabgood1,05/18/2005
Just bought a pre-owned 2004 GS 430, parchment exterior and black interior. What a beauty! This car is fast, classy, has wonderful fit and finish. Interior is a great place to be. Comfortable and controls are logical and fun to play with. The Mark Lev stereo is phenomenal. Best car stereo I have ever heard. Also have a 2001 TL with Bose which is very good, but Mark Lev is noticeably better. This car has it all - performance, reliability, comfort, value (especially if you purchase pre-owned in good condition - 7700 mis certified), looks, and a trusted brand with good service and warranty. I look forward to driving this car whenever I can!
Bang for your buck
Big Rod,03/01/2008
The GS 430 2004 is just an amazing car I don't feel any separation from cars costing thousands more, the ride is exquisite, and the performance puts you in the mix of cars that cost so much more.
The Perfect Lexus
Elliott Vaupell,11/22/2003
The GS430 is the second Lexus I have owned. I have to say it is The Perfect Lexus! The reason for this statement is Lexus has combined performance and luxury all in one vehicle and nailed it.
Car of the year
fixbax,07/02/2004
As one who has owned 5 Lexus automobiles, this is definitely the best one. If you are interested in a relatively trouble-free vehicle coupled with good comfort and performance and all of the "bells and whistles", the 2004 LS430 is the car for you.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 Overview

The Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 is offered in the following submodels: GS 430 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

