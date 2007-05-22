Used 2007 Lexus GS 430
Pros & Cons
- Quiet cabin, flawless interior fit and finish, refined suspension.
- Grabby brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
In a highly competitive vehicle segment, the 2007 Lexus GS 430 is near the top of its class.
Vehicle overview
First introduced in 1993, the Lexus GS was intended to boost the company's credibility as a legitimate competitor to German sport sedan rivals. While it was an attractive, well-executed vehicle, the hefty curb weight and underpowered engine didn't win it any accolades. With each passing generation, Lexus engineers have worked tirelessly on improving the vehicle and making it more powerful, refined, luxurious and fun to drive. The third-generation GS, introduced last year, came equipped with the same 4.3-liter V8 engine that was seen in the previous-generation car but was now up to 300 horsepower and was coupled to a new six-speed automatic transmission. The 2007 Lexus GS 430 actually sees a decrease in horsepower and torque numbers due to new SAE testing procedures. Actual performance is unaffected, though it's now humbled by the GS 350's new 3.5-liter V6. Regardless, it still puts out 290 hp, and the GS 430 remains at the top of its class in a segment that also includes the Infiniti M45, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. True to Lexus form, the 2007 GS 430 only comes in one trim level and is loaded with comfort and safety features. Notably, the GS 430 is one of the few midsize luxury sedans that offers an adjustable suspension. The driver can choose from four settings, such as "sport", to provide tighter, more precise control while driving. A new Active Stabilizer system this year is said to reduce body roll and enhance vehicle control during cornering.
Those looking for a midsize luxury sport sedan that excels in performance should probably check out the Infiniti M45 or BMW 5 Series, as they are able to involve the driver more directly. But for a vehicle that offers plenty of performance along with a high level of refinement, it's hard to beat the GS.
Lexus GS 430 models
The 2007 Lexus GS 430 midsize luxury sport sedan comes in just one trim level, and is rear-wheel drive only. It comes equipped with a long list of standard amenities that include automatic dual-zone climate control, push-button engine start, 10-way power driver and front passenger seats, a 10-speaker premium sound system and a one-touch power moonroof. Factory options include a fantastic Mark Levinson DVD-audio sound system with navigation and a back-up camera, park assist, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, ventilated front seats and the Active Stabilizer system that reduces body roll and enhances vehicle control during cornering.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The GS 430 comes with a 4.3-liter V8 engine that produces 290 hp and 319 pound-feet of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift control. Lexus says the GS 430 can race from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and get an EPA fuel economy rating of 18/25 mpg city/highway.
Safety
Standard safety equipment includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side-curtain airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, a tire-pressure monitoring system and adaptive headlights that swivel when you turn. Options include run-flat tires and Lexus' Pre-Collision System, which comes with the adaptive cruise control. It uses a millimeter-wave radar sensor to detect objects in front of the car, coupled with a computer that determines the GS's speed, yaw rate and steering angle. If the computer determines that a collision is inevitable, it automatically stiffens the suspension, retracts the front seatbelts and executes brake assist so increased braking is applied immediately when the brake pedal is depressed.
Driving
The 2007 Lexus GS 430 is a joy to drive, thanks to its commendable blend of luxury, power and sporty handling. The V8 engine provides more than enough power for daily commuting and spirited driving, and the cabin remains blissfully silent. A rigid body and solid chassis provide confidence during cornering.
Interior
A luxurious, elegantly designed cabin has become the Lexus trademark. The interior is spacious and can easily accommodate taller individuals. Genuine wood trim complements the rich leather, and the gauges are chrome-rimmed, which gives it a modern look. Fit and finish is flawless and precise. One thoughtful touch included in the interior is a drop-down panel that conceals many of the lesser-used switches and secondary controls, such as power mirror switches and the dimmer switch for the interior lights.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus GS 430.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- ride quality
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am sure that this is the best car you can own if what you desire is horsepower, a comfortable ride, reliability and style - an eyecatcher for sure.
Sponsored cars related to the GS 430
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
4.3L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|290 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus GS 430 a good car?
Is the Lexus GS 430 reliable?
Is the 2007 Lexus GS 430 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2007 Lexus GS 430?
The least-expensive 2007 Lexus GS 430 is the 2007 Lexus GS 430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,375.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,375
What are the different models of Lexus GS 430?
More about the 2007 Lexus GS 430
Used 2007 Lexus GS 430 Overview
The Used 2007 Lexus GS 430 is offered in the following submodels: GS 430 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2007 Lexus GS 430?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Lexus GS 430 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 GS 430 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 GS 430.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2007 Lexus GS 430 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2007 GS 430 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2007 Lexus GS 430?
Which 2007 Lexus GS 430s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus GS 430 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Lexus GS 430.
Can't find a new 2007 Lexus GS 430s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus GS 430 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,563.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,531.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lexus GS 430?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2007 Lexus GS 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles