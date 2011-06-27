2005 Lexus GS 430 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine, extensive list of safety features onboard, available Mark Levinson audio system, Lexus quality and refinement.
- Navigation system makes for clumsy control of the audio and climate control system, doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A premium sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.
2005 Highlights
The GS 430 continues into 2005 with no changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Harold,01/06/2005
Built better than my 2002 CLK 430 Benz, Interior is heavenly. Traded my 2003 BMW M3, enough said.
simir shah,12/14/2004
This car is awesone I traded my 2000 GS 400 for 2005 GS 430 with all the fixings. This cars rocks.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
