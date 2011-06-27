  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2005 Lexus GS 430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, extensive list of safety features onboard, available Mark Levinson audio system, Lexus quality and refinement.
  • Navigation system makes for clumsy control of the audio and climate control system, doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A premium sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.

2005 Highlights

The GS 430 continues into 2005 with no changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus GS 430.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
3 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent GS 430
Harold,01/06/2005
Built better than my 2002 CLK 430 Benz, Interior is heavenly. Traded my 2003 BMW M3, enough said.
Best Luxury Sedan with Power
simir shah,12/14/2004
This car is awesone I traded my 2000 GS 400 for 2005 GS 430 with all the fixings. This cars rocks.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Lexus GS 430 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Lexus GS 430

Used 2005 Lexus GS 430 Overview

The Used 2005 Lexus GS 430 is offered in the following submodels: GS 430 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

