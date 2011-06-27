2003 Lexus GS 430 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, blend of both luxury and sport.
- Navigation system bundled with controls that work better with knobs and buttons
- doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,599 - $5,831
Used GS 430 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.
2003 Highlights
For the 2003 GS 430, Lexus has made the heated front seats, moonroof, CD changer and leather upholstery standard equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus GS 430.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JRamey,05/02/2010
Let me first say that I am a career GM salesman! I would have never in a million years bought a Lexus, but we traded it in and I bought it. I LOVE the car! The seats and the interior are what sold me on the car. Thank God it was the V8 model... it's powerful, sleek, and butter smooth. The Nav and Mark Levinson audio system make trips a blast. The true test is that I bought mine AFTER someone else put 75,000 miles of business use on the car and it's still tight as a drum and runs like a dream. As I have a habit of running through a vehicle about every 6 to 9 months. This time though, I think I'll keep my Lexus and park way in the back at work!
jakeMcknight,10/12/2002
I waited for 6yrs to buy this car and when I bought was not disappointed.I also looked closely at the 540i and M3. Nothing can beat the performance of the M3 yet nothing can beat the luxury and looks of a black/black GS430. And with all that luxury it is still quick enough to beat almost all comers from a stand still at the traffic light (including a 540i). . The 540 is a weak car in my opinion and is over priced. The M3 is too expensive to maintain but handles like a F1 racing machine The GS is comfortable, fun to drive, the interior is rich, the Audio and Nav are just super and the quietness of the cabin is unparalleled.Lexus service is exceptional.
Teebone,08/17/2004
Awesome car to drive and faster than most sports cars out there. The person, "Must get another car for winter by jhave001" who rated this car 1.9 has no clue what he's talking about. He rates the performance 1.0 and reliability 1.0. I don't think this person has ever drove the GS430 let alone be able to afford it. He's one of those that drives the Ford Pinto, adds 22" Rims and adds a Boeing 747 Spoiler and thinks it's his Mercedes.
denut-L,04/10/2008
I've been looking for a lexus for a long time and when i came upon this one I said to myself this is the one for me.The way it looked caught my eyes. and When i took it for a test drive i didn't want to go home without it. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants luxury and performance in one package.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the GS 430
Related Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020