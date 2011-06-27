  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2003 Lexus GS 430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, blend of both luxury and sport.
  • Navigation system bundled with controls that work better with knobs and buttons
  • doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
List Price Estimate
$2,599 - $5,831
Used GS 430 for Sale
None for sale nearby.
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.

2003 Highlights

For the 2003 GS 430, Lexus has made the heated front seats, moonroof, CD changer and leather upholstery standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus GS 430.

5(88%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.8
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'd buy another one at the drop of a hat
JRamey,05/02/2010
Let me first say that I am a career GM salesman! I would have never in a million years bought a Lexus, but we traded it in and I bought it. I LOVE the car! The seats and the interior are what sold me on the car. Thank God it was the V8 model... it's powerful, sleek, and butter smooth. The Nav and Mark Levinson audio system make trips a blast. The true test is that I bought mine AFTER someone else put 75,000 miles of business use on the car and it's still tight as a drum and runs like a dream. As I have a habit of running through a vehicle about every 6 to 9 months. This time though, I think I'll keep my Lexus and park way in the back at work!
GS430 Best car ever made
jakeMcknight,10/12/2002
I waited for 6yrs to buy this car and when I bought was not disappointed.I also looked closely at the 540i and M3. Nothing can beat the performance of the M3 yet nothing can beat the luxury and looks of a black/black GS430. And with all that luxury it is still quick enough to beat almost all comers from a stand still at the traffic light (including a 540i). . The 540 is a weak car in my opinion and is over priced. The M3 is too expensive to maintain but handles like a F1 racing machine The GS is comfortable, fun to drive, the interior is rich, the Audio and Nav are just super and the quietness of the cabin is unparalleled.Lexus service is exceptional.
Rocket on wheels
Teebone,08/17/2004
Awesome car to drive and faster than most sports cars out there. The person, "Must get another car for winter by jhave001" who rated this car 1.9 has no clue what he's talking about. He rates the performance 1.0 and reliability 1.0. I don't think this person has ever drove the GS430 let alone be able to afford it. He's one of those that drives the Ford Pinto, adds 22" Rims and adds a Boeing 747 Spoiler and thinks it's his Mercedes.
My first GS
denut-L,04/10/2008
I've been looking for a lexus for a long time and when i came upon this one I said to myself this is the one for me.The way it looked caught my eyes. and When i took it for a test drive i didn't want to go home without it. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants luxury and performance in one package.
See all 25 reviews of the 2003 Lexus GS 430
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Lexus GS 430

Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 Overview

The Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 is offered in the following submodels: GS 430 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

