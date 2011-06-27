Vehicle overview

When the GS was first introduced in 1993, it was intended as a splash of scarlet in Lexus' inoffensive sedan lineup, as well as being Japan's answer to German sport sedans. It was an attractive car with an inviting interior. But as a sport sedan, the GS faltered, largely because of its size and underpowered 3.0-liter engine. Article after article called it a comfortable, competent handler that was seriously lacking a vibrant powertrain. Not content to take much flak over the competitiveness of its products, Lexus redid the car in 1998 with more dramatic styling and an available V8 engine. This V8 made the GS 400 one of the most powerful four-door sedans available at the time. An even more powerful V8 arrived in the 2001 GS 430.

For 2006, Lexus released a completely redesigned GS 430. Some hints of the previous GS shape carry over to the new car, especially up front. But most of the former ovoid proportions are replaced by taut surfaces and defined creases. The long, sloping roofline and very short deck create a pronounced fastback effect. Inside, fine materials, tasteful design and that impeccable touch the company does so well are still here. Although this car is new from its tires to its top, it's powered by the same 4.3-liter V8 that powered its predecessor -- a double-overhead-cam all-aluminum engine that makes 300 hp, mated to a new six-speed automatic. Overall, the new GS 430 boasts all the refinement you expect, plus edgy styling and crisp performance. It's the best sport sedan from Japan in its price range, and it may even be the best sedan in its class.