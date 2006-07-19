Used 2002 Lexus GS 430 for Sale Near Me

This car brings a perpetual smile to my face every time I drive it. Took me several months to find a late-model GS 430 that was well-maintained - can't afford a new one. I'd much rather buy a 4-year-old Lexus than a new car any day. Used to have an LS 400, and while it was a great car too, it was almost too refined to be fun to drive. The GS 430 is all about driving excitement if you ask me. The GS 430 has a great balance between sportiness and comfort. It filters out harsh road noise and vibration, while letting you know that it has 300+HP under the hood. Works well for my family with two carseats in the back. The Z-rated tires are pricey and wear out quickly so budget for tires!

