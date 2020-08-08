Used 2018 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me
- 126,886 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,295
JapanDrift.net - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S865023664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,094 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,701 Below Market
Atlantic Used Car Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96SX60019343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,416 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,891
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2006 Lexus GS is a showcase of the giant company’s most advanced technology. It’s not only loaded with more computer power than some third-world countries, and flush with the degree of luxury enjoyed only in the best zip codes, but the fully restyled and reengineered four-door luxury sedan makes a bold dynamic statement that says, “Watch out, BMW!” Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Black Leather Interior, AM/FM CD Player, Dual Power Seats with heat, cooling and memory functions, Alloy Wheels, Rear Decklid Spoiler and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.(171RRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S165013719
Stock: B3719RRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,990 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, CD player, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette & 6-Disc CD, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Blue 2006 Lexus GS 300 4D Sedan 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V AWD21/27 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S260001905
Stock: TP6880A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 162,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$782 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2006 Lexus GS 30021/27 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is sold AS IS only. We have not performed any mechanical services so it becomes your responsibility to identify any mechanical problems prior to delivery. - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96SX60009993
Stock: 20391B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 130,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,200$923 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Beautiful 2006 Lexus gs300 AWD sedan Automatic transmission 130,xxx miles Leather interior Heated seats Sunroof Navigation Backup camera Bluetooth Clean title Runs and drives great Se habla español Financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S560001512
Stock: 001512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,910 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,995$894 Below Market
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 LEXUS GS 300 3.0L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR MINOR COSMETIC ISSUES MAINLY DRIVER SEAT OTHER THAN THAT THE CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE SALE AS IS HURRY IN TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL OUR GREAT DEALS WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES COME SEE US TODAY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S565015697
Stock: 3913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2018
- 92,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,995$1,507 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2006 Lexus GS300 y Features****Navigation System**Parking Assist**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S765008136
Stock: AU04020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 124,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,997$346 Below Market
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
Gray 2006 Lexus GS 300 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive and ECT-i 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Local Trade, Clean Carfax, Black Leather.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5143 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S665015630
Stock: 92642B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 176,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,900$554 Below Market
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 LEXUS GS300 3.0L V6 AUTOMATIC LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND TEST DRIVE ANY OF THE FINE VEHICLES IN OUR INVENTORY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S665010833
Stock: 5723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2019
- 45,807 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,998$216 Below Market
Dublin Toyota - Dublin / California
Recent Arrival! Dublin Toyota is pleased to offer this 2006 Lexus GS. 300 Matador Red Mica Clean CARFAX. GPS / NAV/ Navigation, Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control. Odometer is 75339 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG www.dublintoyota.com / www.dublinscion.com Outstanding selection New and used Vehicles and financing options avaliable serving Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, Oakland, Hayward, Livermore, Tracy, San Jose and Contra Costa County, Alameda County, We can Finance almost anybody Please Call 925-829-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S765006144
Stock: 27146B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 121,622 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,988$548 Below Market
Ozzys Car Co - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S760003908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,985
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2006 Lexus GS 300 4dr 4dr Sedan AWD NAVIGATION REAR CAMERA MARK LEVINSON SOUND LOADED! features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mercury Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S860011693
Stock: 011693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 47,309 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2006 Lexus GS 300 CARFAX One-Owner.White 2006 Lexus GS 300 AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive and ECT-i 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V AWD, Tan Leather.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 91567 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCH96S860008146
Stock: P008146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 151,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,569
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, ONE-TOUCH PWR OPEN & CLOSE TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE, Bluetooth, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, REAR SPOILER, XM SATELLITE RADIO, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, Bluetooth Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION SYSTEM (14) speakers, ultra-low crossover, 330-watt advanced discrete amplifier, 7.1 channel speaker architecture w/(11) channels of amplification, navigation system w/compass, rear camera, ONE-TOUCH PWR OPEN & CLOSE TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS & ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTING SYSTEM (AFS) mist control, headlamp cleaners, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST, XM SATELLITE RADIO, REAR SPOILER, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS. Lexus GS 300 with Mercury Metallic exterior and LA28 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 6200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S765011523
Stock: 65011523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 111,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,489
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
One-Touch Pwr Open & Close Tilt/Slide Moonroof W/Sunshade Sun/Moonroof Rain-Sensing Wipers & Adaptive Front Lighting System (Afs) Leather Seats Pwr Rear Sunshade Rear Spoiler Ventilated Front Seats Preferred Accessory Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Frisco is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Lexus GS 300 only has 111,100mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This low mileage Lexus GS 300 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S765006192
Stock: 65006192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 161,754 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,454
Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas
JD Power gave this 2003 GS 300 a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Overall Performance and Design, Performance, and Comfort. Buy with confidence, thanks to a CarFax Title history report! It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Drive some fun! There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! Features include: EPA estimated 21 MPG combined fuel rating, tinted windows, anti-theft system, an air filter for the cabin and dual exhaust tips.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus GS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BD69S430181790
Stock: 63218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 150,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,995$389 Below Market
Frontline Auto Brokers - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBH96S065027532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
