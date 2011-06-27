2002 Lexus GS 430 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, blend of both luxury and sport.
- Navigation system bundled with controls that work better with knobs and buttons
- doesn't communicate with the driver enough, given the sporting mission of the car.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.
Vehicle overview
Some people use the term vanilla pejoratively, in reference to something bland. It is also subject to such neologisms as "vanillified" or "vanilla-esque," for something that's been toned down, stripped of its zing. But who hates vanilla? We can't find anyone who wholly dislikes it. It's just a matter of degrees of preference.
Think of the GS 430 as a dish of delicious vanilla ice cream. It's good in itself. No one will be averse to it. But many will prefer fancier desserts.
Looking to create the ultimate sport sedan in both price and performance, Lexus redesigned its GS series in 1998 and came up with two cars that have aged extraordinarily well. Armed with a powerful V8 engine, the GS 430 is one model that can hang with the best Europe has to offer.
A distinctive quad-headlight design sweeps back into the hood and front fenders and short front and rear overhangs give the GS 430 a sporty look. Some people might not care for the hindquarters with creative rear taillights, but at least they keep this car from blending in with the rest of today's high-line sport sedans.
Appearances are supported by a 4.3-liter V8 that develops 300 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 325 pound-feet of torque at 3,400 rpm. Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) helps to provide optimal fuel efficiency, as well, allowing the GS 430 to earn ultra low emission vehicle (ULEV) certification. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
A roomy cabin provides the driver and front passenger with space to stretch out. An impressive 44 inches of legroom and 58 inches of shoulder room accommodate the long-limbed and broad-shouldered in the front seats. Rear-seat passengers don't fare as well, however, and get only 34.3 inches of legroom.
The GS 430 sparkles on the open road. Its silent cabin, expurgated of any noise, harshness or vibration, is a portrait of tranquility. The GS 430 isolates you from any inconsistencies in the road. The four-wheel independent double wishbone suspension is configured to favor a supple, smooth ride over a taut, sporty one, which is great for the passengers, but a tad stultifying for the driver.
Luxury touches include a standard dual-zone climate control, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and the normal roster of power goodies typically found on luxury cars. Worthwhile options include a Mark Levinson premium sound system and a DVD-based navigation system that employs touchscreen controls to program routes. Unfortunately, Lexus has decided to bundle it with the audio and climate controls, which always work better with traditional buttons and knobs.
Standard equipment includes Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), which is a system that employs the sensors, actuators and computer electronics of the antilock braking and traction control systems to help reduce vehicle skids caused by understeer or oversteer conditions. VSC is teamed with Brake Assist ABS; front, side and curtain airbags; and traction control to provide top-notch occupant protection.
As with other vehicles in the Lexus line, road feel and absolute performance take a backseat to pure luxury and refinement. Audi's A6 4.2 and BMW's 540i offer a bit more fun, and the Mercedes E430 has, well, the Mercedes emblem on the hood. The GS also holds a tenuous spot within the Lexus lineup; it's not as sporty as the IS 300, nor is it as luxurious as the LS 430. But for a reliable daily driver with a hint of sporting capability, it's tough to beat the Lexus GS 430.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lexus GS 430.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the GS 430
Related Used 2002 Lexus GS 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020