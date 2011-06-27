Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 Consumer Reviews

Dream Car wannabgood1 , 05/18/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just bought a pre-owned 2004 GS 430, parchment exterior and black interior. What a beauty! This car is fast, classy, has wonderful fit and finish. Interior is a great place to be. Comfortable and controls are logical and fun to play with. The Mark Lev stereo is phenomenal. Best car stereo I have ever heard. Also have a 2001 TL with Bose which is very good, but Mark Lev is noticeably better. This car has it all - performance, reliability, comfort, value (especially if you purchase pre-owned in good condition - 7700 mis certified), looks, and a trusted brand with good service and warranty. I look forward to driving this car whenever I can! Report Abuse

Bang for your buck Big Rod , 03/01/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The GS 430 2004 is just an amazing car I don't feel any separation from cars costing thousands more, the ride is exquisite, and the performance puts you in the mix of cars that cost so much more.

The Perfect Lexus Elliott Vaupell , 11/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The GS430 is the second Lexus I have owned. I have to say it is The Perfect Lexus! The reason for this statement is Lexus has combined performance and luxury all in one vehicle and nailed it.

Car of the year fixbax , 07/02/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful As one who has owned 5 Lexus automobiles, this is definitely the best one. If you are interested in a relatively trouble-free vehicle coupled with good comfort and performance and all of the "bells and whistles", the 2004 LS430 is the car for you.