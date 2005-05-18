Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 for Sale Near Me

Just bought a pre-owned 2004 GS 430, parchment exterior and black interior. What a beauty! This car is fast, classy, has wonderful fit and finish. Interior is a great place to be. Comfortable and controls are logical and fun to play with. The Mark Lev stereo is phenomenal. Best car stereo I have ever heard. Also have a 2001 TL with Bose which is very good, but Mark Lev is noticeably better. This car has it all - performance, reliability, comfort, value (especially if you purchase pre-owned in good condition - 7700 mis certified), looks, and a trusted brand with good service and warranty. I look forward to driving this car whenever I can!

Read more