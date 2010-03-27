Used 2001 Lexus GS 430 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GS 430 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2003 Lexus GS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Lexus GS 430

    214,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 430 searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 430
  4. Used 2001 Lexus GS 430

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 430

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 430
Overall Consumer Rating
4.929 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (7%)
The Best One Yet
Iceman,03/27/2010
I stopped buying new cars year ago. I now buy well maintained luxury/sports car and pay cash for them and drive them for 3-4 years. This Lexus is a must buy. It has the smoothness, class and reliability of the Lexus brand. It also has excellent power, great creature comforts and exceeds most performance expectations. I call my car Jekyll & Hyde as it has a split personality. It will pamper you in luxury but will also drop the hammer when you want. The steering tightens up at speed and the car becomes firmer and responsive especially when you press the sport shift button for the transmission. Find a well maintained one and buy it. These are great cars and cheap to own.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GS 430
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to

Related Lexus GS 430 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings