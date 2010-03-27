Used 2001 Lexus GS 430 for Sale Near Me

I stopped buying new cars year ago. I now buy well maintained luxury/sports car and pay cash for them and drive them for 3-4 years. This Lexus is a must buy. It has the smoothness, class and reliability of the Lexus brand. It also has excellent power, great creature comforts and exceeds most performance expectations. I call my car Jekyll & Hyde as it has a split personality. It will pamper you in luxury but will also drop the hammer when you want. The steering tightens up at speed and the car becomes firmer and responsive especially when you press the sport shift button for the transmission. Find a well maintained one and buy it. These are great cars and cheap to own.

