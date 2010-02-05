Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
  • 2003 Lexus GS 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Lexus GS 430

    214,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 430

Overall Consumer Rating
4.825 Reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
I'd buy another one at the drop of a hat
JRamey,05/02/2010
Let me first say that I am a career GM salesman! I would have never in a million years bought a Lexus, but we traded it in and I bought it. I LOVE the car! The seats and the interior are what sold me on the car. Thank God it was the V8 model... it's powerful, sleek, and butter smooth. The Nav and Mark Levinson audio system make trips a blast. The true test is that I bought mine AFTER someone else put 75,000 miles of business use on the car and it's still tight as a drum and runs like a dream. As I have a habit of running through a vehicle about every 6 to 9 months. This time though, I think I'll keep my Lexus and park way in the back at work!
