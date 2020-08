Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Lexus Sd Navigation System Tires: P235/45R18 Summer Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package (Z2) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Atomic Silver Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Lexus GS 200t with 44,589mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus GS 200t. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2016 Lexus GS 200t: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. With two powerful engines, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan -- and the availability of options such as all-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed with the latest gadgets and technology, from its energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to its advanced direct injection engines, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. This model sets itself apart with Luxurious and sporty, all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available, powerful turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines, and incredible refinement All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBA1BL1GA000286

Stock: GA000286

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020