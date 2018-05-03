Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t for Sale Near Me

19 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GS 200t Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 19 listings
  • 2016 Lexus GS 200t in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 200t

    52,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,988

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 200t

    48,870 miles
    Good Deal

    $23,559

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 200t in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 200t

    13,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 200t

    23,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,300

    $366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 200t
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 200t

    39,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 200t in Black
    certified

    2016 Lexus GS 200t

    29,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,773

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    21,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,898

    $2,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    36,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,639

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    32,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,400

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    23,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,907

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    20,793 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,700

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT in White
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT

    30,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    27,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,998

    $330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    36,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,799

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    58,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,871

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    40,808 miles
    Fair Deal

    $27,499

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT

    25,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,700

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 200t

    34,354 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,224

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 200t searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 19 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 200t
  4. Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 200t

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 200t
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Luxury and most importantly...reliability!
Raheem A.,03/05/2018
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Coming from a 2012 Nissan Maxima Special Edition with 290 horsepower, I thought that the 2016 Lexus GS 200t would be a huge downgrade performance wise. However, the 241 horsepower turbocharged motor is more than adequate. There is a slight delay when you initially press the pedal (turbo lag), but it gets going once the turbo kicks in! Even with the upgraded premium Lexus wheels, the car delivers a smooth, noise-insulated ride. I purchased this vehicle in Thousand Oaks (398 miles from my home), and drove it back home. With a full tank, on "ECO" mode, I arrived in Sacramento with a little less than a half tank left! Talk about fuel efficiency! Definitely night and day from my Maxima that returned 26 MPG highway/19 City (versus 33 Highway/22 City with the GS 200t). I was fortunate to find a model equipped with the Navigation and Premium packages. I absolutely love the huge 12.3 multi-function display (you can view audio information on one half while viewing your GPS), interior lighting (pretty much every button is illuminated), comfortable leather seats, retracting power mirrors (perfect for conveniently parking in tight spaces), power rear sunshade, ventilated driver's and passenger's seats, and the crystal clear audio system (it almost sounds like you're in the studio with the artist). On the outside, I can't get enough of looking at this car! The Nebula Gray Pearl is gorgeous, and looks clean even when dirty (I came from a black car that collected dust within minutes of being washed). The spindle grille (revised for 2016+ models) gives the car an aggressive look. Like most luxury vehicles, the doors close with ease. The LED daytime running lights provide adequate lighting during dusk and dawn. I have only had the vehicle for 4 days, so I am still discovering new features (the rear passengers have their own center console)! This is my first time having a vehicle with all of the bells and whistles! Hopefully I'm not speaking too soon, but I feel like Lexus has hit this one out of the ballpark.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GS 200t
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GS 200t info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings