Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t for Sale Near Me

- 21,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,898$2,487 Below Market
AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona
2017 Lexus GS 200t!! Smoke free, damage, and accident free!! The 2.0L 4 cylinder Turbo engine is paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission. It comes in a Nightfall Mica exterior and is matched with a Flaxen leather interior. This vehicle is fully equipped with features such as lane keep assist, 5.1 Surround sound, Mark Levinson sound, Sirius XM Satellite, Navigation, Bluetooth, Lexus Enform, Intuitive park assist, back up camera, heated seats, moon roof, premium wheels, and much more!! Come in today, visit our website, or give us a call at 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL0HA003679
Stock: A3355T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 36,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,639
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL3HA004518
Stock: PHA004518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 32,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,400$1,137 Below Market
Orange Coast INFINITI - Westminster / California
Stunning Lexus GS200t featuring adaptive Cruise Control, Blindspot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Intervention, Navigation, heated & ventilated seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel, tinted windows, new tires, 2 keys & owners manual, XM Satellite radio, Bluetooth, paddleshifters, backup camera, fun to drive, must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL7HA003887
Stock: P5531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 23,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,907
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
17" x 7.5" 9-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL1HA004307
Stock: 1639P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 20,793 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,700
Century Auto - Daly City / California
**CARFAX ONE OWNER** Turbo GS, Navigation, Moonroof, Rear View Back Up Camera, Heated and Cooled Seats, Dual Power Seats, Leather, Power Telescoping Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, AUX/USB, Tinted Windows, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, 2 Master Keys and All Books Included, Extremely Clean, Balance of Factory Warranty Remains.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL2HA003571
Stock: 7700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 30,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,995
Koons Lexus of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
2017 Lexus GS 200t F Sport Ultra White NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, MOON ROOF, BLUETOOTH, CARFAX ONE OWNER, 2 KEYS, F-SPORT PACKAGE, Carfax Included, DEALER SERVICED, LOW MILES, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PRE-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM, Visit our INDOOR pre owned showroom, 215 New Road 19805, SAFETY PLUS, All Pre Owned Are Indoors, Includes Books, Rioja Red w/F SPORT Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL6HA003749
Stock: P7639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 27,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,998$330 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL7HA004702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus GS 200t36,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,799
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 36,485! Nav System, Moonroof, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, NAVIGATION SYSTEMBUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM 12.3" high resolution screen, full screen navigation, Lexus Enform App Suite (subscription free): destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports; Lexus Enform Destination Services: destination assist and edestination, Lexus Insider and advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system. Lexus GS Turbo with CAVIAR exterior and CHATEAU interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 241 HP at 5800 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com explains "The GS's stiff structure, lightweight aluminum suspension and wide track all contribute to its level cornering and compliant ride.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL3HA003854
Stock: P11127A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 58,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,871
Fields BMW of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.CARFAX 1-Owner. Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged. WHY BUY FROM FIELDS BMW? There are many reasons why people visit Fields BMW of Daytona from the Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Palm Coast, Deland, Jacksonville and St Augustine Florida areas for a pre owned car in Daytona Beach. One reason is our selection of quality sought-after pre-owned vehicles. The second is our commitment to our customers. At Fields BMW of Daytona we don't believe in gimmicks, just good cars and great people. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM 12.3' high resolution screen, full screen navigation, Lexus Enform App Suite (subscription free): destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destination Services: destination assist and edestination, Lexus Insider and advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system. EXPERTS REPORT 'The GS's stiff structure, lightweight aluminum suspension and wide track all contribute to its level cornering and compliant ride.' -KBB.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL9HA004331
Stock: DP5573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 40,808 miles
$27,499
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus GS 4dr GS Turbo RWD features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Chateau interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Diversity Antenna, Regular Amplifier, LED Brakelights, Clearcoat Paint, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Body-Colored Door Handles, Tires: P235/50R17 Summer Performance, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Black Grille with Chrome Surround, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Distance Pacing, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, Smart Device Integration, Compass, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Selective Service Internet Access, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Cargo Space Lights, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Outside Temp Gauge, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru with Storage, Power Rear Windows, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Foot Rest, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Engine Immobilizer, Air Filtration, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Front Cupholder, Analog Display, Full Cloth Headliner, Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, Front And Rear Map Lights, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, 8-Way Driver Seat, Delayed Accessory Power, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Valet Function, Systems Monitor, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 17.4 Gal. Fuel Tank, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Rear-Wheel Drive, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, 55-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, 80 Amp Alternator, 3.13 Axle Ratio, Engine: 2.0L I4 16V DOHC -inc: dual continuously Variable Valve Timing (VVT-iW), Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Lane Keeping Assist, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Blind Spot, Side Impact Beams, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, First Aid Kit, Lane Departure Warning Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL7HA004277
Stock: M004277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 25,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,700
Steve Landers Toyota of Northwest Arkansas - Rogers / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL1HA003951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,224
Freeway Toyota - Hanford / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL5HA004083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,488
Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL1HA005084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,988
DeMontrond Volkswagen of Conroe - Conroe / Texas
Call Kevin, KC, Kyle or Craig for this internet special today for this extremely clean GS 200t. Easy financing and backed by DeMontrond Life time Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL9GA001072
Stock: 4211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 48,870 miles
$23,559$1,301 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Lexus Sd Navigation System Tires: P235/45R18 Summer Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package (Z2) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Atomic Silver Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Lexus GS 200t with 44,589mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus GS 200t. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2016 Lexus GS 200t: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. With two powerful engines, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan -- and the availability of options such as all-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed with the latest gadgets and technology, from its energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to its advanced direct injection engines, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. This model sets itself apart with Luxurious and sporty, all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available, powerful turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines, and incredible refinement All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL1GA000286
Stock: GA000286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 13,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,998
Hi Auto Sales - Westminster / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL0GA001672
Stock: 1672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,300$366 Below Market
Fresno Lexus - Fresno / California
This L Certified 2016 Lexus GS200T sports sedan comes in Eminent White with Black leather interior. This GS has the Premium Package, Power Rear Sun Shade, Navigation, 8 Speed Sport Direct Shift Transmission, and more. This car only has 23k miles and looks fantastic. Comes see this rare car today at Fresno Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL3GA002153
Stock: P4775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 39,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,998
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1BL0GA001865
Stock: 19171207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
