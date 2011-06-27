Overall rating

The 2018 Lexus GS 300 is an affordable luxury sedan that represents the starting point of the Lexus GS range. Priced below the more powerful GS 350, the GS 300 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine good for 241 horsepower. It's a sufficient, though hardly exciting, amount of power. The upside is the GS 300's lower price and higher fuel economy.

The rest of the GS 300's qualities are familiar. Equipped with the optional F Sport package, it's one of the more enjoyable midsize luxury sedans to drive thanks to its sporty suspension and steering. Inside, you'll find a high-quality cabin fitted with a decent number of standard features. Additional features are available to keep the entry-level GS 300 competitive with pricier luxury machines.

As is the case with the rest of the GS range, the 300's main drawback is its infotainment interface. It requires too much driver attention to operate it properly, and tech-savvy drivers might not enjoy using Lexus' native smartphone integration system. Overall, though, the 2018 GS 300's value keeps this sedan in positive territory. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a reasonably priced luxury sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Lexus GS as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for 2018.