2018 Lexus GS 300 Review
- Comfortable and spacious interior is generously appointed
- Turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
- Entertainment and navigation system controller is hard to use
- Trunk not expandable because rear seatbacks do not fold down
- Acceleration is nothing special
The 2018 Lexus GS 300 is an affordable luxury sedan that represents the starting point of the Lexus GS range. Priced below the more powerful GS 350, the GS 300 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine good for 241 horsepower. It's a sufficient, though hardly exciting, amount of power. The upside is the GS 300's lower price and higher fuel economy.
The rest of the GS 300's qualities are familiar. Equipped with the optional F Sport package, it's one of the more enjoyable midsize luxury sedans to drive thanks to its sporty suspension and steering. Inside, you'll find a high-quality cabin fitted with a decent number of standard features. Additional features are available to keep the entry-level GS 300 competitive with pricier luxury machines.
As is the case with the rest of the GS range, the 300's main drawback is its infotainment interface. It requires too much driver attention to operate it properly, and tech-savvy drivers might not enjoy using Lexus' native smartphone integration system. Overall, though, the 2018 GS 300's value keeps this sedan in positive territory. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a reasonably priced luxury sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Lexus GS as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for 2018.
2018 Lexus GS 300 models
The 2018 Lexus GS 300 comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (241 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Feature highlights include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, simulated leather upholstery, a sunroof, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and an automatic climate control system.
Technology features include Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A broad range of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features) are also included.
Heated and ventilated front seats, automatic wipers and a power rear sunshade are optional by way of the Premium package, and the available 18-inch wheel upgrade offers a same-cost choice between all-season and stickier three-season summer performance tires.
The optional F Sport version ups the ante on the handling front by adding 19-inch wheels with performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, bigger front brakes, more aggressive front and rear styling, and a rear trunklid spoiler. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, power sport seats, all of the Premium Package content, and different interior trim pieces.
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test and an extended yearlong test of the 2013 Lexus GS 350 F Sport (3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: The GS 300 and its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed transmission didn't exist when this test was conducted. But the car itself and its features and options are largely identical, apart from one or two upgrades such as LED headlights. Except for these factors, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GS 300.
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Keeps you at a constant distance from the vehicle ahead of you. It works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Automatically applies corrections to help prevent the car from leaving its lane.
