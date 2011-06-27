Used 2002 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

An Expensive Ride INSTANT ROVER FAN , 12/04/2010 28 of 28 people found this review helpful So far so good. I took over this Range Rover after it was garage kept and pampered at every routine dealer maintenance suggestion. I continue to do the same and have not been disappointed. It's an expensive vehicle to maintain, but it will not disappoint when its called to duty. Yes, the vehicle has some quirks, but its something I have found in each vehicle I have owned. Nothing is perfect, but this vehicle gets me and my family where we need to go regardless of the weather and most importantly it does it safely. Luxury is one thing, but safety and reliability is top priority in my book and that is why I chose the 2002 Range Rover as the chariot of choice. Report Abuse

Mixed Bag ff120 , 12/19/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my Range Rover with low miles on it. It is a great vehicle to drive that has many problems. The air suspension gave me fits. I had to eventually replace the entire system with regular shocks. The cooling system is always giving problems also. Funny enough I still love the car. It is great in bad snow and rain. Besides the trips to the shop for maintanence it has been reliable. The door locks and windows will act up at times along with the check engine light. By the way the SRS light is "haunted", its goes off in warm weather. The engine and trans are perfect. The body is rugged and the interior still looks new. For the money the door rubber should be better. Good car needs work Report Abuse

Not a good buy. Rover Mom , 09/18/2006 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This SUV is always in the shop. Air suspension, auto locks go up and down while driving, truck "thought alarm was on" and wouldn't start ...left me stranded. It has something wrong with the steering. A/C and radio control buttons fall off. These are all reccuring problems that never get resolved at the dealer. And I've only had it 11 months. Like the looks and ride, but terribly dissapointed with maintenance. Did I mention it's a huge gas guzzler? Report Abuse

Stellar vehicle all the way around! eyefleye , 11/07/2008 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Going on five years with my Rangey and surprisingly zero problems. I love the timeless styling and comfort. I bought 1 of 300 Westminster editions and hardly see any others on the road. I live in Atlanta and I think there's only one more here in town! Sturdy build quality, parts & paint keep her looking sweet and sexy, like the day she came off the truck. I bought it with 50k on it and now we're at 109k, nothing but routine maintenance. I bought the warranty through 100k and didn't use it once. I'm a true believer that if you take care of these Rovers, they'll last forever. My local shop says mine is one of the dryest underneath they've seen, for the mileage. Report Abuse