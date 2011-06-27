Estimated values
2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,785
|$19,192
|$22,096
|Clean
|$15,127
|$18,377
|$21,113
|Average
|$13,812
|$16,747
|$19,149
|Rough
|$12,497
|$15,117
|$17,184
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover LR4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,103
|$15,931
|$18,342
|Clean
|$12,557
|$15,254
|$17,527
|Average
|$11,465
|$13,902
|$15,896
|Rough
|$10,374
|$12,549
|$14,265
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,791
|$17,983
|$20,704
|Clean
|$14,174
|$17,220
|$19,784
|Average
|$12,942
|$15,692
|$17,943
|Rough
|$11,710
|$14,165
|$16,102