  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR4
  4. Used 2013 Land Rover LR4
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 LR4
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all LR4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$13,664 - $17,569
Used LR4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

My dad has the nice one

lilhuky, 02/06/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I’m like the 2013 LR4 and it sounds great when it starts up but I wish it had the twister thingy to get the driving mode on like the 2014 Land Rover.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all LR4s for sale

Related Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles