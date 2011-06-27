Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews
My dad has the nice one
lilhuky, 02/06/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful
I’m like the 2013 LR4 and it sounds great when it starts up but I wish it had the twister thingy to get the driving mode on like the 2014 Land Rover.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the LR4
Related Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles