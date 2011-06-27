Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/387.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Black Design Package w/19" Black Wheelsyes
7 Seat Comfort Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheelsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sirius Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Black Lacquer Finish Trimyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Exterior Options
Santorini Black Exterior Paintyes
Premium Paint Palleteyes
Extended Paint Paletteyes
20" 10-Split Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5623 lbs.
Gross weight7143 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach37.2 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure29.6 degrees
Length190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fuji White
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Siberian Silver Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Marmaris Teal Metallic
  • Aintree Green
  • Barolo Black Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Barossa Black
  • Havana Metallic
  • Causeway Grey
  • Mariana Black
Interior Colors
  • Almond/Arabica, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Almond/Arabica, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Arabica, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/55R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
