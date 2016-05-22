  1. Home
Used 2016 Land Rover LR4

MSRP$50,400
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Excellent off-road capability
  • beautiful interior design with high-quality materials
  • spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area.

Though not without faults, the 2016 Land Rover LR4 offers expected off-road chops along with a top-notch interior and a standard supercharged V6.

Vehicle overview

Authenticity is sought out these days, and few luxury SUVs are more authentic than the Land Rover LR4. Land Rover created its first SUV in 1948, the jungle-bashing Series I, and just a year later it created a leather-lined version. While it may not have been up to the modern-day LR4's standards (the heater was considered a luxury add-on), the die was cast. To this day, Land Rovers give their occupants the ability to traverse third-world terrain in first-world comfort.

The LR4 (known as the Discovery in other markets) continues to be a key player for the brand, with seating for up to seven adults and a powerful supercharged V6 engine. And while Land Rover's Range Rover line may occupy a higher price bracket, the LR4 gives away nothing in terms of amenities, with a high-end interior swathed in rich materials.

While we find the LR4 incredibly appealing, potential buyers should ask themselves if they really need the back-country capability. The LR4's off-road ability comes courtesy of hard-core hardware, and all that equipment adds up to some serious heft. The LR4 weighs nearly 3 tons, a good thousand pounds more than a seven-seat Ford Explorer, and despite the valiant efforts of the supercharged V6 engine (which is more fuel-efficient than the V8 formerly found under the LR4's hood), that heft takes a toll on gas mileage, acceleration  and on-pavement maneuverability.

There are plenty of three-row SUVs that are just as posh and less ponderous. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is the first to spring to mind, though it is more expensive. One should also consider the Acura MDX and the Infiniti QX60. They have less interior room but boast a significantly lower price. If off-road chops are what you really need, the Lexus GX 460 and Land Rover's own Range Rover Sport are good alternatives, though they are more cramped inside. But if what you really need is a spacious high-lux SUV that can crawl through terrain that it would be difficult to walk over — and really, who isn't looking for that? — then the Land Rover LR4 is the real deal.

Land Rover LR4 models

The 2016 Land Rover LR4 is a midsize luxury SUV offered in three trims: base, HSE and HSE Lux. Five-passenger seating is standard, and third-row seats are available.

Standard equipment on the base model includes 19-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive air suspension, front and rear foglights, automatic rain-sensing wipers, side steps, heated exterior mirrors, a power front sunroof, fixed rear "Alpine" sunroof and rear parking sensors. Moving inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a Homelink universal remote, and an 11-speaker Meridian audio system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The 7 Seat Comfort package adds rear climate controls and a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat that includes extra map lights and an extension of the side curtain airbags. The Climate Comfort package bundles a heated windshield, heated windshield washer jets, heated front- and second-row seats and a heated steering wheel. Other stand-alone options (offered on all LR4 trims) include a towing package, satellite radio, a Heavy Duty package (includes a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential and full-size alloy spare wheel), metallic paint and upgraded wheels.

Going to the LR4 HSE brings different 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system, voice controls and the 7 Seat Comfort package. The Climate Comfort package from the base model is offered on the HSE, as is a Vision Assist package (adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams, a 360-degree-view camera system and a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert), a premium 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound stereo, adaptive cruise control, connected in-car apps and a rear-seat entertainment system.

At the top of the LR4 lineup is HSE Lux, which incorporates all of the HSE's standard features plus the Climate Comfort package and adds unique 19-inch alloy wheels, upgraded leather upholstery and trim, power-adjustable side bolsters and memory settings for the driver seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, a center console cooler box and an upgraded 17-speaker surround-sound stereo (the same one offered as an option on the HSE). The HSE Lux can be ordered with the Vision Assistance package, rear-seat entertainment system, adaptive cruise control and infotainment apps.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Land Rover LR4 gets minor paint and interior color changes and a new home screen for the infotainment system.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Land Rover LR4 is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Also standard is an auto stop-start function that shuts down the engine to conserve fuel when you're stopped in traffic. In Edmunds testing, the LR4 accelerated to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is an average time for its class.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 2015 LR4 at just 16 mpg combined (15 city/19 highway). This figure is a little lower than average for this class, although it's comparable to competitors' V8 models with similar horsepower. (Bear in mind that the LR4 uses premium fuel.) Properly equipped, the LR4 can tow a healthy 7,700 pounds.

Full-time four-wheel drive with a single-speed transfer case is standard for all LR4s. For those who plan to partake in particularly challenging off-road driving, the LR4's traditional two-speed transfer case, which offers low-range gearing and a locking rear differential, is still available as part of the Heavy Duty option package.

Both AWD systems are governed by Land Rover's Terrain Response system that helps optimize performance via a center-console-mounted knob that allows you to toggle among four standard settings (General, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand and Mud/Ruts). Models equipped with the two-speed transfer case also get a fifth Rock Crawl setting.

Each of these modes alters engine, transmission and suspension calibrations to allow the LR4 to tackle a wide variety of terrain. The LR4's electronically controlled air suspension also helps in this regard, with settings ranging from a lowered height that enables easy entry and exit to a fully raised position that maximizes ground clearance on particularly gnarly stretches of trail.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Land Rover LR4 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with rollover mitigation technology and trailer stability assist), hill-descent control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Passive safety measures include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags that extend to cover the third-row seat on models so equipped. A blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert system and a 360-degree parking camera are optional, as is adaptive cruise control that will not fully brake the LR4 to a stop but will initiate braking if the system determines closing speeds are unsafe.

In Edmunds brake testing, the LR4 consistently came to a stop in 123 feet from 60 mph, which is a good result for an SUV of this size. Though there was significant nosedive, it remained controllable and composed.

Driving

This is a heavy vehicle and it drives that way. All that heft makes the LR4 feel very planted and secure, but it also makes the supercharged V6 work hard to get it going. The engine has fine responses, and the superb shifting from the eight-speed automatic transmission means the LR4 driver always has power at the ready, which is just what we expect from a premium vehicle.

The adjustable air suspension rounds off the corners of even the nastiest potholes and does its best to keep the body fairly level during cornering. The stability control steps in long before drivers come close to finding the LR4's handling limits, but it's a gentle intervention that keeps the vehicle on its intended path.

Thanks to its sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, the Land Rover LR4 shines brightest after you've left the pavement. The LR4 makes off-roading easy, and when equipped with the optional low-range transfer case and locking rear differential, this luxury SUV will handle off-road trails as well as any Jeep. If you take your SUV off the beaten path often, this is one of the best you can buy.

Interior

Cool and austere, the 2016 LR4's interior is almost Scandinavian in the way it melds a simple design with high-quality materials. This isn't the interior you want if you like to wow the neighbors with buttons and gadgets. Everything in the LR4's cabin is subdued in an effort to avoid distraction while maximizing functionality.

Not that there's a complete lack of gadgets. The interior's signature feature is the polished rotary-knob transmission shifter that automatically rises from the center console as you enter the LR4. It's the highlight of a center console dominated by simple round knobs to manage the infotainment and climate control, all of which support the overall minimalist cabin motif.

The LR4's touchscreen and optional navigation system work well enough, but compared with the newer interfaces found in various competitors, the setup still seems dated, with slower response times and less streamlined menu structures. Nor will you find the touchscreen's total surface area on par with the almost shockingly large screens found in many of the latest-and-greatest luxury vehicles.

One of the LR4's most noticeable interior traits is the exceptionally upright position of the front seats. You sit regally upright without the need to extend your legs forward, and it highlights the outstanding headroom provided by the LR4's tall roof line. There are also good sight lines through the upright windshield and large side windows, including novel rear "Alpine roof" skylights that bring in more daylight for those in the backseats.

Folding the adult-friendly third-row seat takes a little practice, but once it's down, there's a spacious 42 cubic feet left behind. Folding both rear rows down yields a generous 90 cubic feet. With all rows in place, storage space is a small 10 cubic feet, which is typical for a seven-seater of this size. The air suspension provides an "Access" mode that drops the ride height, making for easier loading and ingress/egress.

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Land Rover LR4.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • visibility
  • transmission
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • road noise
  • acceleration
  • interior
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • towing
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • doors
  • ride quality
  • climate control
  • handling & steering
  • sound system
  • comfort
  • off-roading
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Organic Luxury
Lars,
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

2016 LR is in its last model year (purchased landmark edition). Driven 5K miles so far. No issues. Looked at new Q7 and XC90, and Mercedes GLS. Didn't test drive X5. GLS was too expensive and felt like a boat. XC90 had a noisy engine and road noise and marginal 3rd row seat capacity. Q7 was nice but 3rd row was horrible and almost too much tech and we didn't care for styling. Visibility was good in XC90 and marginal in Q7. So why the LR4? Visibility and ride height are awesome, engine quite and transmission super smooth, acceleration surprisingly adequate, road noise and ride comfort superior. Though body roll exists, tires feel planted. 3rd row has great leg room and seat height comfort. 2nd row, though not adjustable, 3 adults can sit shoulder to shoulder and comfortable. Navigation input outdated, bit slow, but functions very well overall and I use it quite a bit. Enjoy having easy to use knobs and buttons. Meridian sound good but not superior. Auto high beams work very well. No climate control sync. What are the two most important safety factors based on IIHS website? Weight (5600 lbs) and SUV. This machine hauls the 4 kids, wife and gear in what I like to call "organic luxury".

5 out of 5 stars, The sweet spot between utility and aesthetics
Jay77098,
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

I currently own a fully-loaded 2016 Lr4 "Black Pak," and could not be happier with the vehicle. I traded in my full size Supercharged v8 for it almost two years ago because that vehicle did not have enough cargo space. The roof slants downward, which limits what can and cannot be placed into the cargo hold, and the back seats do not fold completely flat, which means that anything that has to slide forward must be picked up and pulled to the front area of the vehicle. My Lr4 has fold-flat rear seats that open the cabin area up to a size large enough to accommodate two sleeping adults! The materials are tough and rugged and ready for heavy-duty use. I drive the LR4 for both around-town, as well as off-road, something you have to do at least once with the Lr4. As for issues, I have encountered a roof leak that happens in heavy rains, where the waters drips onto the driver's side floorboards. The dealership is aware of the problem and has a fix for it, but don't even think about trying to do it yourself as it's a major bit of work. The electronics are also a bit sluggish, and the sound system is good, but not great.

5 out of 5 stars, In Love with LR4!
Bob,
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Authentic SUV impervious to road and weather conditions providing secure, comfortable ride for both driver and payload of either 6 additional passengers with seats up or spacious cargo with seats down. The 2016 is our 5th successive LR purchase/lease in USA following my wife's early childhood addiction to the LR Defender acquired while traveling through Asia.

4 out of 5 stars, Review of 2016 LR4 Landmark
J. Cardenas,
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Purchased a 2016 LR4 Landmark Edition - great package ! Equivalent to the HSE LUX but a big savings. My wife's car and see loves the space, visibility, and safety. Not as peppy as the old 8-cyl LR4 but will do. Could use a little more leg room and rear seats don't recline. Compared with previous model of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes, and even 2015 Range Rover Sport and she liked this better.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
FAQ

Is the Land Rover LR4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2016 LR4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover LR4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LR4 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the LR4 ranges from 42.1 to 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover LR4. Learn more

Is the Land Rover LR4 reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover LR4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LR4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LR4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2016 Land Rover LR4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2016 Land Rover LR4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2016 LR4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2016 Land Rover LR4?

The least-expensive 2016 Land Rover LR4 is the 2016 Land Rover LR4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,400.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $50,400
  • HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $60,600
  • HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $55,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Land Rover LR4?

If you're interested in the Land Rover LR4, the next question is, which LR4 model is right for you? LR4 variants include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of LR4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

