5 star reviews: 80 %

4 star reviews: 20 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Organic Luxury

Lars , 09/26/2016

HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

2016 LR is in its last model year (purchased landmark edition). Driven 5K miles so far. No issues. Looked at new Q7 and XC90, and Mercedes GLS. Didn't test drive X5. GLS was too expensive and felt like a boat. XC90 had a noisy engine and road noise and marginal 3rd row seat capacity. Q7 was nice but 3rd row was horrible and almost too much tech and we didn't care for styling. Visibility was good in XC90 and marginal in Q7. So why the LR4? Visibility and ride height are awesome, engine quite and transmission super smooth, acceleration surprisingly adequate, road noise and ride comfort superior. Though body roll exists, tires feel planted. 3rd row has great leg room and seat height comfort. 2nd row, though not adjustable, 3 adults can sit shoulder to shoulder and comfortable. Navigation input outdated, bit slow, but functions very well overall and I use it quite a bit. Enjoy having easy to use knobs and buttons. Meridian sound good but not superior. Auto high beams work very well. No climate control sync. What are the two most important safety factors based on IIHS website? Weight (5600 lbs) and SUV. This machine hauls the 4 kids, wife and gear in what I like to call "organic luxury".

5 out of 5 stars, The sweet spot between utility and aesthetics

Jay77098 , 10/24/2017

HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

I currently own a fully-loaded 2016 Lr4 "Black Pak," and could not be happier with the vehicle. I traded in my full size Supercharged v8 for it almost two years ago because that vehicle did not have enough cargo space. The roof slants downward, which limits what can and cannot be placed into the cargo hold, and the back seats do not fold completely flat, which means that anything that has to slide forward must be picked up and pulled to the front area of the vehicle. My Lr4 has fold-flat rear seats that open the cabin area up to a size large enough to accommodate two sleeping adults! The materials are tough and rugged and ready for heavy-duty use. I drive the LR4 for both around-town, as well as off-road, something you have to do at least once with the Lr4. As for issues, I have encountered a roof leak that happens in heavy rains, where the waters drips onto the driver's side floorboards. The dealership is aware of the problem and has a fix for it, but don't even think about trying to do it yourself as it's a major bit of work. The electronics are also a bit sluggish, and the sound system is good, but not great.

5 out of 5 stars, In Love with LR4!

Bob , 05/23/2016

HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Authentic SUV impervious to road and weather conditions providing secure, comfortable ride for both driver and payload of either 6 additional passengers with seats up or spacious cargo with seats down. The 2016 is our 5th successive LR purchase/lease in USA following my wife's early childhood addiction to the LR Defender acquired while traveling through Asia.

4 out of 5 stars, Review of 2016 LR4 Landmark

J. Cardenas , 05/22/2016

HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Purchased a 2016 LR4 Landmark Edition - great package ! Equivalent to the HSE LUX but a big savings. My wife's car and see loves the space, visibility, and safety. Not as peppy as the old 8-cyl LR4 but will do. Could use a little more leg room and rear seats don't recline. Compared with previous model of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes, and even 2015 Range Rover Sport and she liked this better.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews