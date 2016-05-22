Used 2016 Land Rover LR4
- Excellent off-road capability
- beautiful interior design with high-quality materials
- spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area.
2016 LR is in its last model year (purchased landmark edition). Driven 5K miles so far. No issues. Looked at new Q7 and XC90, and Mercedes GLS. Didn't test drive X5. GLS was too expensive and felt like a boat. XC90 had a noisy engine and road noise and marginal 3rd row seat capacity. Q7 was nice but 3rd row was horrible and almost too much tech and we didn't care for styling. Visibility was good in XC90 and marginal in Q7. So why the LR4? Visibility and ride height are awesome, engine quite and transmission super smooth, acceleration surprisingly adequate, road noise and ride comfort superior. Though body roll exists, tires feel planted. 3rd row has great leg room and seat height comfort. 2nd row, though not adjustable, 3 adults can sit shoulder to shoulder and comfortable. Navigation input outdated, bit slow, but functions very well overall and I use it quite a bit. Enjoy having easy to use knobs and buttons. Meridian sound good but not superior. Auto high beams work very well. No climate control sync. What are the two most important safety factors based on IIHS website? Weight (5600 lbs) and SUV. This machine hauls the 4 kids, wife and gear in what I like to call "organic luxury".
I currently own a fully-loaded 2016 Lr4 "Black Pak," and could not be happier with the vehicle. I traded in my full size Supercharged v8 for it almost two years ago because that vehicle did not have enough cargo space. The roof slants downward, which limits what can and cannot be placed into the cargo hold, and the back seats do not fold completely flat, which means that anything that has to slide forward must be picked up and pulled to the front area of the vehicle. My Lr4 has fold-flat rear seats that open the cabin area up to a size large enough to accommodate two sleeping adults! The materials are tough and rugged and ready for heavy-duty use. I drive the LR4 for both around-town, as well as off-road, something you have to do at least once with the Lr4. As for issues, I have encountered a roof leak that happens in heavy rains, where the waters drips onto the driver's side floorboards. The dealership is aware of the problem and has a fix for it, but don't even think about trying to do it yourself as it's a major bit of work. The electronics are also a bit sluggish, and the sound system is good, but not great.
Authentic SUV impervious to road and weather conditions providing secure, comfortable ride for both driver and payload of either 6 additional passengers with seats up or spacious cargo with seats down. The 2016 is our 5th successive LR purchase/lease in USA following my wife's early childhood addiction to the LR Defender acquired while traveling through Asia.
Purchased a 2016 LR4 Landmark Edition - great package ! Equivalent to the HSE LUX but a big savings. My wife's car and see loves the space, visibility, and safety. Not as peppy as the old 8-cyl LR4 but will do. Could use a little more leg room and rear seats don't recline. Compared with previous model of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes, and even 2015 Range Rover Sport and she liked this better.
|4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
How much should I pay for a 2016 Land Rover LR4?
The least-expensive 2016 Land Rover LR4 is the 2016 Land Rover LR4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,400.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $50,400
- HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $60,600
- HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $55,300
The Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 is offered in the following submodels: LR4 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2016 Land Rover LR4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Land Rover LR4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 LR4 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 LR4.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
