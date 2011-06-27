Estimated values
2014 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,832
|$8,942
|$10,910
|Clean
|$6,630
|$8,675
|$10,555
|Average
|$6,224
|$8,142
|$9,844
|Rough
|$5,819
|$7,609
|$9,134
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,902
|$7,725
|$9,426
|Clean
|$5,727
|$7,495
|$9,119
|Average
|$5,377
|$7,035
|$8,505
|Rough
|$5,027
|$6,574
|$7,891