Used 2014 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews
Great value on the EX
We have only had the Sedona for 2 weeks, but we really like it. It feels great, has plenty of power, and cost a lot less that the Toyota or the Honda vans. The pedals adjust for my wife, who is 5 feet tall, and she loves it. It has leather, power seat with memory, and everything I want. It has a sun roof, which I didn't want. If it missing anything, I can't imagine what it might be. It has back up camera, back up warning, blue tooth. After a year we still love the van. We take our 3 grandchildren places and have room to carry plenty of stuff. We get between 20 and 22 miles per gallon in mixed driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not happy
Where to begin. First, for my first mini-van, this is a true let down. On the on set, i was really impressed with the roomy interior, seats, and the power rear doors and hatch. But the let down and buyers remorse quickly came after. First, the positive. This van has a lot of power, surprisingly so. If you want it to move, it will. The van is pretty spacious, so no complaints there. The seats don't collapse into the floor, at least not my model year. Visibility out the windows is good too. Comfort is ok, not too great and not too poor. Now, areas where I am not happy. First, the van said it has seat warmers. Let me begin by saying this was sold to me as seat heaters, and as the upper model, not base, I took it at face value. We didn't test it prior to buying so I take that on me, but let me tell you, they are not seat heaters. The dealer replaced them as they didn't seem to work. they even got kia corporate involved. At the end, I was told they are just warmers, not heaters, and thus, they don't do either. It feels maybe a tad warm, and then its done. So that was a disappointment. Technology in this is out dated, but I knew that obviously buying it. What I did not realize is the bluetooth is very touch and go, and works when it wants to. I have tried different phones, brands, and operating systems, Android and iOS, doesn't matter, it behaves the same, and dealer response is we don't fine anything wrong. Next is fuel mileage. This is perhaps the biggest let down. My wife drives this van, and drives it like grandma, and this van, in the city, empty - no cargo or passengers, maybe gets 15 MPG. On highway, 19 or 20. Never have I got anywhere near EPA sticker. Ever. And that is driving it like Ms. Daisy. Currently the locking mechanism had to be replaced as it wasn't locking properly, and the dealer took care of it. Another issue was the rear windshield wiper, right after purchase, the rubber separated and scratched the rear window badly. They had to replace both the rear glass and the rear windshield wiper. Now, out of nowhere, inside the van a new issue has emerged and the dealer doesn't want to take care of it. Lets see what happens as Kia corporate doesn't seem interested in helping either. This is the first issue where they don't seem interested in helping. But from my perspective, this van has been a true disappointment, and a let down. If i could go back, I would not purchase it. Too many issues, and currently my odometer is sitting at 10,000 miles and have had the van just over a year. Another thought, is resale value. All cars loose value, but Kia seems to be like a boulder dropped in the ocean...the value drops that fast.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No longer a proud owner.
Bought a new 2014. This is our 2nd.kia van. Twice in2 years we've had issues with it. First time while sitting at red light the van started surging forward. I jammed both feet on the break pedal. Scared me to death. Today while pulling into 3 lanes of traffic one again it surged forward. My husband was driving and was furious. The first time we had the van towed to the dealership in Columbus ohio. They found no problems. This time we will take to the dealership in WV. We could easily have hit some other car or a building. I think we will take a hit and get rid of it. Not a happy kia person now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Best van I owned
Ok first off I used to own a Pontiac montana and during repairs we rented a Kia a few times and loved it. So after the positive experience we decided to purchase one. That was the best thing we ever did. We got the base model because it had 8000 miles ( thinking about the warranty) and the only owner was the dealer as a service vehicle and it’s the best van ever! It moves like a sports car, the ride is smooth, the cabin is spacious, the maintenance is non existent. I’ve had the car for about a year and a half and has had no problems at all to date. It saves us so much money in gas and repairs. The only con was the amenities, no power doors and base radio with no backup cameras but with the money we saved we can purchase it no biggie, because the deal was amazing. I’ve become a fan of the Sedona and will be upgrading or just purchasing another Kia.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
SECURITY ALERT - DOORS UNLOCK INCESSANTLY WHEN LOA
SECURITY ALERT - DOORS UNLOCK INCESSANTLY WHEN Loading cargo or passengers, very UNSAFE . VIN # KNDMH4C77E6554957 2014 KIA Sedona EX There are 4 scenarios in which the door Auto UNlock safety issue arises with this car: 1. When loading cargo or passengers many people like to "warm" up the car, but when doing so with the car in park and engine warming up, ALL doors even tailgate door auto-UNlock, when driver relocks doors with door button, ALL doors even tailgate door auto-UNlock again, when driver relocks again, again the InstrModule Computer UNlocks ALL doors even tailgate door auto-UNlock, again, this hysteria/odyssey repeats over and over until the driver gives up: the Computer Wins and the Family is INSECURE/UNSAFE, eventually this HORRIBLE "Feature/Non-Feature" will cause someone to be robbed, kidnapped, carjacked, or worse (probably already happened many times since a Criminal only has to wait at any parking area and listen for the "clik" telling him that the car is now UNSAFE and easy to rob or carjack). PLEASE TELL KIA TO do the cheap $10.00 (yeah Ten dollars for korean programmer to change the program & flash over to all dealers) fix and SAVE LIVES and REDUCE CRIME ~! You, by helping, are also recorded in Heaven as Helping Save Lives ~! 2. The 2nd problem area is when car is put in park, all doors UNLOCK requiring driver to relock them. 3. Sometimes when the key is taken out, all the doors Auto-UNlock again, again requiring driver to re-lock again. 4. Whenever driver enters car and starts it again all the doors are Auto UNLocked again, requiring driver to again Re-Lock the doors. This goes on every time the car is Most Vulnerable to crime (when its stopped/stationary) "and" any of the four conditions above are existing. which makes it like a 2nd JOB to use the car. My car is sitting in the driveway until the Factory fixes this SW problem. I am driving my old car, its such a relief because I don't have to constantly worry about whether the doors are locked or not, when in my OLD CAR I lock the doors AMAZINGLY the doors "Stay" locked, WOWOW !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Related Used 2014 Kia Sedona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid